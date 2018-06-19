Young People Don’t Like Southern Gospel Music???Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 19, 2018 – 4:52 am -
There are many folks that say young people don’t like Southern Gospel Music, but Pat Barker’s son (Guardian’s Quartet) proves them wrong.
Can’t wait to hear the new CD….
Order It Here http://www.guardiansquartet.com/
