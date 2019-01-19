Younger Perspective on Hutch Jordan of the Jordan Family Band

Written by Staff on January 19, 2019 – 9:53 am -

Musicians make the world go ‘round…or at least they provide a catchy tune as it turns. Whether you are a musician or you have friends that are, you will know right off the bat that musical folk are just plain quirky, and definitely a breed all their own. Making music is a language unto itself, and today’s guest speaks it quite fluently. A newer addition to the Southern gospel world, Hutch Jordan of the Jordan Family Band joins us today for a little pickin’ and grinnin’.





Erin Stevens: How old were you when you chose your first instrument? What was it and can you tell us a little about those early days?

Hutch Jordan: I was eight. My poppa bought me my first drum set for Christmas. I went through a plethora of sets through the years, but I’ll always keep that set, as it is the sole thing that began my passion for music. I’m pretty sure the people in the neighborhood I was living in at the time got tired of hearing me bang on them every day after school.



Stevens: If you had to pick only one instrument to play the rest of your life, what would it be?

Jordan: Definitely guitar. That’s such a hard choice, though. I love playing everything else just as much.



Stevens: What does a normal practice session look like for JFB?

Jordan: Most people might assume chaos, but in all reality, when mom, dad, and Alex get together with me playing acoustic, everything flows so naturally.



Stevens: When did you get into studio session work?

Jordan: I came into the overdub world about two or so years ago. But it was early this year when producers started hiring me for tracking day at different studios.



Stevens: Which do you enjoy more, playing on stage or in the studio?

Jordan: I enjoy both, but for different reasons. I love the energy of the stage, and I love the creativity in the studio.



Stevens: If you could hand pick your favorite musicians to play with on an album, who would make up your dream team?

Jordan: I think I’ve already done so. I’ve worked with so many great players including Mark Hill, Gordon Mote, Rob Hajacos, Jeremy Medkiff, Garth Justice, Stone Carter, Scott Sanders, Wanda Vick, Andy Leftwich, and many, many more.





Stevens: Is there talk of a Hutch Jordan solo CD in the future?

Jordan: I’ve given that a lot of thought. I will definitely do an instrumental record sometime in the future.

Stevens: Could you see yourself teaching private lessons someday down the road?

Jordan: Actually, yes. I would love to start Skype lessons, or something to that effect. I think it would go well.



Stevens: Knowing your talents come from God alone, how do you give glory to him through your musical abilities?

Jordan: I try my best to take what he has given me to wherever he wants me to go. I know I couldn’t ever give him enough praise for what he is allowing me to do, so, I’ll just accept it, and let him guide me.



Closing thoughts from Erin Stevens…

Sometimes it’s hard for us to just ‘accept it.’ We fight it, kick against the grain, and try to do our own thing. But really, the Lord gave each of us unique abilities, specifically designed to fit our very unique callings. Maybe you have been running from what or where he is calling you to. May Hutch and I urge you to simply ‘accept it?’ Do that crazy thing Christ is nudging you towards, take that job, return that phone call, take that leap of faith. Accept the calling, accept the Master’s plan, and just do it.



And that’s my take on it.



Until next month, Scoops fans.



