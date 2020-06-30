Written by Staff on June 30, 2020 – 2:33 pm -

Youth in Gospel: Autumn Isbell of the Isbell Family By Lyndsey Chandler

This month’s featured artist is Autumn Isbell from Savannah, Tennessee, which is two hours southwest of Nashville.

Autumn is 17 and will be 18 in October. She has one younger brother, who is 16 years old. At the age of five, Autumn recorded her first solo album.

She plays piano, guitar, mandolin, and ukulele, and she has been traveling and singing full-time with her family, the Isbell Family, for seven years. She sings mostly soprano for the group.

The talented young lady loves to decorate and says that she is also pretty good at ping pong.

Two of her biggest inspirations in Southern gospel are the Collingsworth Family and 11th Hour.

When asked what she would be doing if she was not singing, Autumn says, “Although it is very hard to imagine myself doing anything outside of music, I would probably consider pursuing a career in counseling.”

When she graduates from high school this year, she will plan on taking online college classes.

A day off of the road for Autumn normally consists of catching up on school, cleaning the house and maybe a shopping trip.

Also, embarking on a missions trip someday is definitely on her bucket list.

When asked what her funniest moment on stage has been, Autumn shared this … “At this particular concert, I had decided to wear a long skirt and high heels. As I was stepping up to sing, my skirt got caught underneath my heel, and I couldn’t move forward. So, I had to hurry and figure out a way to get my skirt out from under my heel without being too noticeable.”

Autumn’s parents had a trio with one of her mom’s friends for nine years. During that time, her parents were teaching her brother and herself to sing parts, so when her mom’s friend got married, Autumn and her brother stepped in. It has been that way ever since.

The family performs approximately 250 concerts a year.

“I know this is what God has called my family and I to do, and when someone is deeply touched by our songs, or even comes to know Christ through our music, it confirms that I am right where I’m supposed to be and doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing,” Autumn explains.

Miss Isbell concludes with a word to her peers: “God made you who you are, and He has a beautiful and unique plan for your life. Be yourself and be confident, just as the Lord intended.”

For more information about the Isbell Family, visit www.isbellfamilymusic.com.

By Lyndsey Chandler

First published by SGNScoops Magazine in April 2020

