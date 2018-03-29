Zach Williams, Easter, and Finding Your Now

Written by Staff on March 29, 2018 – 12:49 pm -

Editor’s Last Word by Lorraine Walker for March 2018 SGNScoops Magazine

I heard the birds singing louder than the traffic noise this morning, and I knew that spring must be just around the corner. The month of March is full of possibilities as I watch the bulbs start to send up their green leaves, and the rabbits come out of hibernation to try and feast on those sprouts. It makes me begin to wonder what new things the Lord wants me to do as I come out of my own winter hibernation. Is there something new for all of us this month, this week, or even today?

Let’s all look at the chains that may be preventing us from attempting something different. Those chains may be fear, or indecision, or perceived inability, holding us down. Maybe we need to listen to Zach Williams’ “Chain Breaker” one more time. That is one of my favorite songs right now, whether it is Triumphant or Gaither Vocal Band or Steve Ladd or Williams himself performing it. I confess that I have played Williams’ and Triumphant’s CDs until they have been worn thin. I may be the only person in the world still purchasing full CDs, but then, I still have boxes of cassette tapes as well. However, I digress.

When the idea was born to feature Williams on the cover of this issue, I was delighted. The writer of this hit is a Grammy Award winner, and his song has been covered by many artists from many different branches of Christian music. I am so glad that Justin McLeod was able to chat with this singer/songwriter, and I hope that you enjoyed every feature in our diverse look at what is happening in the world of Christian music.

Moving to the genre of Christian country music, artist Jonathan Dale said something in my interview with him that has resonated with me ever since. He was talking about his new release, “This Is Your Now.” He wants this generation to be aware that the time is now to do what you are called to do, not wait for another day, week, or year. We all need to look at this moment as our time, as we may not have another moment.

The writer Paul told his readers in 2 Corinthians 6:2, “I tell you, now is the time of God’s favor, now is the day of salvation.” He was quoting the prophet Isaiah from the Old Testament in Isaiah 49:8. The Bible is filled with the thread of urgency, reminding us time and again that our life here on earth is but a short blip in the eternal timeline. Where you spend the rest of your life depends on what you do now. Have you made the decision that Dr. Billy Graham probably preached thousands of times in his lifetime? Have you accepted the salvation of the Lord, put your trust in Him and given your life to Him?

Truly, “This Is Your Now.” You may never have another chance to make that decision. And if you have been walking with the Lord, what has He been urging you to do with your life, that thing that has caused you to procrastinate? You have said to yourself that you would wait until you had a break in your job stress, or perhaps until you acquired a job, or until you were wiser in your knowledge of scripture, or until whatever has been happening in your life had passed.

What better time than spring, than Easter, than today to reach hold of the hand of God and allow Him to lead you into a new land?

God spoke to Isaiah and said through him, “Forget the former things. Do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing. Now, it springs up. Do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.” (Isaiah 43:18, 19)

Thanks so much for reading SGNScoops Magazine. If you have any questions or comments, do not hesitate to email me at lorraine@sgnscoops.com. I hope to see you at some gospel music event this year.

Do that new thing today. This truly is your now.

By Lorraine Walker

