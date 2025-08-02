Announcing the 2025 Southern Gospel Promoters Association’s Annual breakfast and showcase at the Biblical Times Theater on September 26th. SGPA President Paul Pitts stated “This year our keynote speaker is the President of the Gospel Music Association Jackie Patillo and our artists includes Heart 2 Heart, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Lauren Talley, Authentic Unlimited, Billy Walker, The Promise, The Silers, King’s Highway, Sound Street, and Chronicle. We will also be presenting the SGPA Promoter of the Year, the President’s Impact Award, and the Pioneer Legacy Award”.

Doors open at 8am and the showcase begins at 8:30am. This event is open and free to the public. If you want to be part of the breakfast buffet a meal ticket will be required.

