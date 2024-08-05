The members of The Troy Burns Family are the guests on Gospel Music Today
for the week of August 4. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and
concert updates. The Feature Group is The Crestmen, and Jean reviews new
recordings by Brenda Rhoades and Jonathan Wilburn. An article from Singing
News magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features
exclusive concert video of Phillips and Banks , recorded by Gospel Music
Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today
Archives for an exclusive video of The Down East Boys, recorded by Gospel
Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The
Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local
TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,
AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,
Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West
Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,
WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,
www.gospelmusictoday.com.
