The members of The Troy Burns Family are the guests on Gospel Music Today

for the week of August 4. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and

concert updates. The Feature Group is The Crestmen, and Jean reviews new

recordings by Brenda Rhoades and Jonathan Wilburn. An article from Singing

News magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features

exclusive concert video of Phillips and Banks , recorded by Gospel Music

Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today

Archives for an exclusive video of The Down East Boys, recorded by Gospel

Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The

Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local

TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,

AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,

Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West

Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,

WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

www.gospelmusictoday.com.

