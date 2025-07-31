A Busy Summer for the Williamsons!

Nashville, TN REAL Southern Gospel recording artists, The Williamsons, have hit the ground running for this summer season.

Their current single, “Message to the World,” penned by group member Lisa Williamson, is charting across America and landed in the Singing News and Scoops Magazines’ Top 40 charts this month as well as the Top 20 in the Singing News Weekly Chart.

They have been in the studio working on their new album on the REAL Southern Gospel label with their producer, Les Butler, at the helm. As always, Les’s productions feature top musicians, songwriters, and orchestrations. We believe this will be their best album to date!

Butler states, “This is our third album together. I’m as excited as I’ve ever been producing music on this incredible family and mixed quartet, the Williamsons!”

The Williamsons have appeared at many of the top venues around the country. Most recently, they were the featured artists at the Great Passion Play in Eureka Springs, AR, and sang to a packed crowd. They are also scheduled to be a part of Paul Belcher’s “The Future is Here” concert at the Gem Theater in September!

For more information on the Williamsons, visit them online at williamsonsmusic.com

