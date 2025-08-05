A Phil Robertson Homage Returns to Theatres — The Blind: A Special Tribute to Phil Robertson Opens August 31

LOS ANGELES and DENVER, Tread Lively, GND Media Group, and Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, announce a special theatrical re-release honoring the late Phil Robertson, who passed away in May 2025. THE BLIND: A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO PHIL ROBERTSON will be available through September 4 for a limited 5-day nationwide engagement.

Based on the life of Phil and Kay Robertson, THE BLIND: A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO PHIL ROBERTSON is a powerful true story of love, hardship, and redemption. The film features a talented cast, including Aron von Andrian (DODGER), Amelia Eve (THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR), Brielle Robillard (The Lake), Matthew Erick White (Station 19), and is directed by Andrew Hyatt (PAUL, APOSTLE OF CHRIST; FULL OF GRACE). This limited run will feature the new tribute segment exclusively in theatres. The moving footage features Jase Robertson sharing reflections about his father’s legacy and the call to live a life of faith, service, and second chances.

WATCH THE TRAILER

“Audiences from all backgrounds connected with THE BLIND back in 2023, which stood out as the most impactful faith and inspirational-based engagement for Fathom that year,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Entertainment. “Phil’s story is one of transformation, legacy, and faith. With strong demand from fans, we could not be prouder to bring THE BLIND: A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO PHIL ROBERTSON to theatres nationwide for fans, new and old alike, to experience on the big screen this summer.”

“The story of Phil Robertson and his family started long before the fame of Duck Dynasty,” says director Andrew Hyatt. “This is a side of the story never before seen on the screen until The Blind. A rich story of redemption, forgiveness, and finding strength through faith that I am positive will continue to resonate with audiences around the world, especially those struggling with their own inner demons and seeking a light in the darkness.”

THE BLIND: A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO PHIL ROBERTSON invites you to bring a friend or family member who may be standing at a crossroads. Originally released in 2023, the film earned a powerful 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, a signal of just how deeply it struck an emotional chord with viewers. It chronicles the true love story of Phil and Miss Kay, the personal demons that nearly destroyed their young family, and the journey to redemption.

“This film is the Robertson family origin story — the true story of how Phil and Kay Robertson nearly lost it all,” said Zach Dasher, one of the film’s producers and a nephew of Phil Robertson. “It’s an incredible story of love and restoration that changed our family forever, and that legacy has had a lasting impact on millions of people who’ve watched The Blind.”

“Without what happens in The Blind, there would be no dynasty. This is the story you haven’t heard,” said Willie Robertson, an executive producer of The Blind. “We made this movie so people would know that if you’ve got troubles, there’s a way out.”

“The Blind is a love story, but more than that, it’s a powerful Gospel message,” added Korie Robertson, a producer of the film. “I want people to come away knowing that when a husband and father turns his life to Jesus, everything changes.”

THE BLIND: A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO PHIL ROBERTSON is directed by Andrew Hyatt, produced by Zach Dasher, Korie Robertson, Bob Katz, Brittany Yost, and Cole Prine, with story by Zach Dasher and screenplay by Stephanie Katz and Andrew Hyatt.

