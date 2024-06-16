Actor/entertainer Randall Franks is Seeing Faith in his new book

Actor/entertainer/author Randall Franks, “Officer Randy Goode” from TV’s “In the Heat of the Night” turns his focus on how life experiences have shown him faith in his new devotional book – “Seeing Faith : A Devotional.”

“Throughout my day-to-day activities, I have seen folks responding to all that the world throws at them,” he said. “Whether good, bad, or somewhere in between, I have seen folks from all walks of life reflect the amazing power shared by God through their personal faith to overcome, endure and uplift not only themselves but others.”

Franks has shared the gospel in song along with his testimony from stages and pulpits across the United States and Canada. As an artist, listeners have provided him a Top-20 Christian selling album “Handshakes and Smiles” in 1990 and a 2023 # 1 Cashbox song “God’s Children” performed with the Watkins Family. He was nominated two years in a row for Inspirational Vocalist of the Year. His latest Top-10 AirPlay Direct Americana album is “The American’s Creed” and is available http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1743671704?ls=1&app=itunes .

Franks created the devotional with seven contributing Northwest Georgia pastors including Carroll Allen, Jeff Brown, Chris Bryant, Jamie Ellis, Justin Gazaway, David Sampson, and Mike Smith.

“I was honored that these men were willing to assist me in taking the columns that God had shared with me over many years and forge them into Biblical studies with questions,” Franks said. “There is something in this devotional which can touch anyone who puts it to use.”

Franks said unlike other devotionals, many of the messages reflect his walk through the world of entertainment as an actor and musician, while some of the stories reach into his Southern Appalachian roots.

“The inspiration provided by those I grew up knowing, whether my parents, grandparents or simply those God brought into my life, are part of what makes this book unique,” Franks said.

His work in music, film and television also brings in a cast of influencers, which may not be the norm for such and endeavor.

“From TV icon Carroll O’Connor to Grand Ole Opry stars Jesse McReynolds, Charlie Louvin and Bill Monroe, many of my influencers and encouragers are touched upon,” Franks said. “From the stories, you will see how God can use you for His purpose, no matter where you walk is taking you.”

The book is from Peach Picked Publishing and is available at www.RandallFranks.com/Seeing-Faith, on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Seeing-Faith…/dp/0984910891… simply mail $21 to Randall Franks, P.O. Box 42 Tunnel Hill, Ga. 30755.

“I was working on another book concept, when my editor Rachel Brown Kirkland said to me ‘You should rake this particular columns and develop them into a devotional,’” he said. “I had not even thought of it and two years later – here it is. That other book is still awaiting completion. In fact, I had so much fun creating this one; I am already starting work on Seeing Faith II. I think a series would be outstanding.”

Through these stories and reflections, Franks said he and his pastoral partners provide an opportunity for readers to study the Bible (KJV) and reflect upon their life experience with 31 lessons that inspire self improvement and ultimately a closer walk with Jesus Christ.

“In ‘Seeing Faith,’ I hope folks will become more in tune with those God sends into their path as an example or sometimes as someone they need to share their faith with through their own walk,” Franks said. “Seeing Faith around us, only strengthens our own daily walk with Jesus.”

A portion of the proceeds from the book will benefit the Share America Foundation, Inc. and its Appalachian music scholarships, Franks said.

“Seeing Faith” is his eleventh book. Previous books include his murder mystery “A Badge or an Old Guitar;” “A Mountain Pearl – Appalachian Reminiscing and Recipes;” his Encouragers book series – Encouragers I: Finding the Light, Encouragers II: Walking with the Masters; Encouragers III: A Guiding Hand; autobiographical co-authorships – Testing the Metal of Life with Joe Barger, Snake Oil Superstars and Me with Ramblin’ “Doc” Tommy Scott, Whittlin’ and Fiddlin’ My Own Way with Violet Hensley; two cookbooks with Shirley Smith including the award winning “Stirring Up Success with a Southern Flavor” and “Stirring Up Additional Success with a Southern Flavor.”

For more information about Randall Franks, visit www.RandallFranks.com

