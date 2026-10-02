Amber Lynn & Chris Blue sing in soulful harmony on “And It Changes Everything”

Sonlite Records artist and singer-songwriter Amber Lynn returns with a soaring, hopeful new single, “And It Changes Everything,” featuring gospel vocalist Chris Blue, winner of season 12 of NBC’s The Voice. Following her most recent single, the contemplative and intimate “Till We’re Together” released earlier in the summer, “And It Changes Everything” sparkles with the hope and optimism of God’s grace. Amber Lynn and Chris Blue’s voices intertwine in soulful harmony, singing:

There’s a love that changes everything

There’s a hope that brings a blue-sky melody

And there’s a God who gives himself to you and me

And it changes everything

“This song is a reminder that love, hope and the grace of God have the power to change anything and everything,” Amber Lynn says. “My prayer is that every person who hears this song will be reminded that God’s love is still changing lives, bringing hope, and giving us a reason to look toward a brighter day!”

Produced by award-winning record producer, songwriter, and engineer Barry Weeks and co-written by a true powerhouse team of Amber Lynn, Kenna Turner West, and Jason Cox, “And It Changes Everything” is bright and rich modern CCM with infusions of pop-gospel from Chris Blue and Southern Gospel’s passion and grit from Amber Lynn, known for her work with beloved SG trio and Sonlite artist, 11th Hour. The pair swap verses and join together in rich, spirited harmonies as they build to the song’s hair-raising climax.

“I’m so thankful to have written this song with dear friends Kenna Turner West and Jason Cox,” Amber Lynn continues. “And what a joy and honor to have Chris Blue on the track! He is a true artist!”

Artistry and joy are evident throughout “And It Changes Everything,” a “blue-sky melody” of its own, and a musical testament to the transformational power of God’s grace, love, and hope.

Listen to “And It Changes Everything” HERE.

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