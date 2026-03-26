Amber Lynn shares personal moments with latest song

Arden, North Carolina — After “Yahweh (Your Will, Your Way),” the ringing affirmation of the Lord’s power that served to introduce 11th Hour’s Amber Lynn as a solo recording artist for Sonlite Records, the gifted singer returns with a more intimate meditation on how the blessing of faith can bring relief in even the darkest moments. Written with Kenna Turner West and Michael Farren, “Bathroom Floor” reveals a creative force whose power reaches beyond the confines of a single musical style.

“This song was written coming out of postpartum depression,” the artist and songwriter says. “I found myself sobbing on the bathroom floor many times, asking God to take the pain away. The pain didn’t go away, but He gave me His presence, and that alone was enough to carry me through. Everyone has a ‘bathroom floor’ story.”

Foregoing bold, dramatic flourishes, “Bathroom Floor” underpins Amber Lynn’s compelling performance with subtler contrasts and textures, reinforcing the song’s conveyance of a universal message through an unusually direct, personally informed lyric:

When it ain’t working, life ain’t winning

Prayers aren’t answered, pain’s not ending

2 am mornings, I can’t stop crying

Can’t get a breakthrough

No matter how hard I’m trying

When all the platitudes and worn cliches have done all they can do

But I’m still empty, so alone and empty

I’ve known the joy of standing on the mountain tops with Him

And I’ve felt the rush of courage walking on the waves, facing the wind

But the sweetest moments I’ve ever known have been the ones when I’ve been down so low

And the God who rules and reins over everything

Bends down low enough to sit with me

Blending a voice of unsurpassed expressive strength, an ability to transmute private experience into songs that can touch multitudes, and an unshakable Christian faith, Amber Lynn shows that she is an artist in touch with a range of listeners as wide as the spectrum of believers.

Listen to “Bathroom Floor” HERE.

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