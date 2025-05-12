AN UPDATE FROM THE KINGSMEN QUARTET

Some significant prayer needs and praise reports have been transpiring within our music ministry over the last few weeks, and the time has come to provide an update to our many fans and friends. With the recent passings of two of our friends and Kingsmen alumni, Charles Abee and Squire Parsons, we have chosen to delay these announcements until now.

It is bittersweet that the Kingsmen announce the departure of our friend and tenor vocalist, Thomas Nalley. In his nearly three year tenure with the quartet, Thomas became the voice behind two of our most impactful recent songs, “Unstoppable God” and “Praying for the Prodigal”. Thomas completed his final concert on April 27, and we sincerely thank him for his work, dedication, music, and genuine heart for ministry. Thomas’s business, Highnote Customs, is in greater demand than ever before for shirts, hats, 3D printing, woodwork, and then some…and we pray with great expectation for the continued success of this multi-talented gentleman and friend.

As we approach our 70th anniversary and this time of transition with both prayer and anticipation, we are once again reminded of how God has never failed us. He has always been faithful. We are overjoyed to report that the recent major cancer surgery of our office secretary Wendi Gregg was a success. Praise God!

We greatly appreciate several friends and familiar faces who have been and will be filling in for us while we prayerfully seek our next tenor vocalist. We know that God already has the right man to help us continue our concert ministry forward to the next generation. Please keep us in your prayers during this challenging, and even exciting, time of transition.

We love you all,

Ray, Brandon, Alan, Cole, and Brady

