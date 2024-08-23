Anthem Edition’s “Graveyard” is a spirited song about a powerful God

Arden, North Carolina — Following this spring’s top 10 showing with “He Bought Me,” Sonlite Records recording artists Anthem Edition — formerly known as The Old Paths — return with their first new music since last year’s Here Comes Christmas, and the first to include new tenor singer Cameron Edens. Written by Southern Gospel stalwart Kenna Turner West with Mark S. Mathes, “Graveyard” offers a bold celebration of the Resurrection that’s as spirited as it is straightforward.

Propelled by an unstoppable rhythm section and punctuated by counterpoints from an equally energetic brass ensemble and piano, “Graveyard” pares the story of Jesus rising from the grave down to its essentials:

Three days buried, His friends in disbelief

The Savior laid in the grave — oh, how could this be

They’d seen Him crucified, they watched Him die

But Someone said He’s risen and Jesus is alive

He ain’t in the graveyard, why seek ye among the dead

Jesus Christ is risen just like He said

Go and tell the good news, tell everyone you meet

He ain’t in the graveyard — death has lost its sting

Counting up the changes while remaining focused on the timeless, lead singer Tim Rackley notes that Anthem Edition is coming with “a new name and a new line up, singing a new song about the same powerful God who conquered death, hell, and the GRAVE(yard).”

“Graveyard” is streaming in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL. Listen to it HERE.

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here