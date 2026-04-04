Anthem Edition’s “In Christ Alone” highlights the true strength of God’s grace

Arden, North Carolina — The title track of Sonlite Records’ Anthem Edition’s early 2025 EP, Promises Kept, is perched high on the Southern Gospel charts, but the quartet isn’t resting on last year’s laurels. Following the up-tempo, country-flavored “He Is Who He Is,” they are back with a compelling new version of Michael English’s early 90s favorite, “In Christ Alone.”

“‘In Christ Alone’ is a powerful anthem focusing on redemption, faith, and humility,” says the group’s Tim Rackley. “The song highlights that true strength comes only from God’s grace, not personal achievements. This song has always been a favorite of mine and when we discussed with Roger Talley the group doing it, we felt it would be different as a quartet, but still resemble the original cut by Michael English as a soloist.”

Indeed, while Anthem Edition recaps English’s reverential feeling and warmth, the arrangement that the quartet and producer Talley settled on offers more contemporary and acoustic textures, while taking advantage of the quartet’s vocal power to deliver its message that Christ alone is the source of strength, hope and salvation:

In Christ alone, I place my trust

And find my glory in the power of the cross

In every victory, let it be said of me

My source of strength

My source of hope is Christ alone

Says Rackley, “We hope listeners will enjoy this as much as we did when laying down the music and vocals!”

“In Christ Alone” is streaming in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL. Listen to it HERE.

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