Anthem Edition’s Something’s Goin’ On, reveals God’s power and grace through song

“When we started searching for songs to record,” says Anthem Edition’s Tim Rackley, “each member of the group had songs that truly spoke to where they are in life right now. We knew, if the songs moved us in a powerful way, they would move the listeners as well.”

That insight powers the Southern Gospel quartet’s new EP for Sonlite Records, Something’s Goin’ On.

Complementing three previously released songs — the first, “He Is Who He Is,” is continuing to climb the charts — with four new selections, the collection alternates up-tempo celebrations with more measured tempos, as it matches each song with a singer well-suited to reveal its particular message of God’s power and grace. “After all,” as Rackley says, “you cannot deliver a song fully if you don’t feel it yourself.”

Bookended with the lively “He Is Who He Is” and the title track, Something’s Goin’ On reveals Anthem Edition as a well-rounded group as comfortable with the intimate feel and theme of “He Still Washed His Feet” and the relaxed, country flavor of “Land Of Joy Untold” as with the joyous testimony of “I’m Another Lazarus.” Focus track, “I Am Saved,” stands out for the contemporary touches brought to the project by producer Roger Talley, the majesty of its quartet chorus, and the simplicity of its message:

I am saved, I’m a living testimony of His grace

I’m the evidence of what the Blood can change

That sins can be erased

And it’s all because of mercy I am saved

I am saved

“Filled with strong songs, great harmonies, and messages that point people to Christ, this project blends the best of Southern Gospel tradition with a fresh sound for today’s listeners,” Rackley enthuses. “From start to finish, these songs encourage, inspire, and remind us of God’s faithfulness. Something’s Goin’ On shows just how far this lineup has come.”

Something’s Goin’ On is streaming in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL. Listen to it HERE.

About Anthem Edition

Anthem Edition burst onto the scene in 2003 as a trio called The Old Paths, founded by Doug Roark and Tim Rackley with a mission to glorify the Lord. The trio soon became a quartet and gained national attention. In 2012, they signed with Crossroad Music’s Sonlite Records label, releasing the breakout album ‘Right Now’ which yielded two #1 hits and earned them a Singing News Fan Award for Favorite New Quartet. Despite a hiatus in 2015, they returned to touring in 2017. In late 2022, the group changed its name to Anthem Edition and welcomed Andrew Utech as the new bass vocalist. In the fall of 2023, Cameron Edens joined as the new tenor.

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