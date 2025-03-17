Authentic Unlimited Welcomes New Band Member Colton Baker

Nashville, Tennessee, — Authentic Unlimited is thrilled to announce a key addition to the award-winning band. Colton Baker, known for his exceptional musical talent and dynamic stage presence, joins Authentic Unlimited as a versatile instrumentalist and vocalist, and is expected to contribute significantly to the band’s evolving sound.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Colton Baker to AU,” said AU band member, Jerry Cole. “Colton’s unique style and musical expertise will bring a fresh energy to our performances and recordings. We have no doubt that our fans will love the new dimension he will bring to our music. Colton’s passion for music and dedication to his craft align perfectly with Authentic Unlimited’s mission to deliver memorable and authentic musical experiences to our audience.”

Baker shared, “I am truly honored and excited to come on board with the AU team! This group has achieved remarkable success over the past few years, and I am eager to contribute my talents to build even greater momentum for the group! I am forever grateful for the experiences and friendships I gained during my time with IIIrd Tyme Out. The lessons I learned and the friendships I formed with everyone in that band are invaluable, and I plan to keep those relationships strong moving forward.”

Baker will replace John Meador who is leaving the band to pursue other opportunities.

Billy Blue Records’ president, Ed Leonard, shared, “We are amazed at all that has been accomplished by Authentic Unlimited in a very short time. The support of radio, retail, streaming services, promoters, and fans has been overwhelming. We wish John Meador the absolute best in his bright future and look forward to all the great music that will be created by AU with the uber-talented Colton Baker in the mix.

As Colton Baker joins AU, the band will head into the studio to work on new music. Fans can stay updated on the latest news and events by following the band on their social media pages and visiting the AU website at www.authenticunlimitedband.com

