Award-winning musician and producer, Garry Jones passed away on Sunday evening, April 27, 2025, after a brief battle with metastatic cancer. He was 62 years old.

Danny Riley says, “Our Gold City family has heavy hearts, as we have lost not only a great musician and producer, but also a dear friend. Garry was an incredible talent who was responsible for a lot of the group’s early success in the 1980’s to mid 1990’s. I’ve known him since I was a kid. I think shocked and devastated would be how we feel as a group right now. Garry has left us way too soon. Our hearts go out to his family during this time, and we would ask you pray for them in the days ahead.”

Josh Feemster, lead vocalist for Gold City adds, “Garry was a great friend of mine. He gave me my first job in Gospel Music as a member of Mercy’s Mark. He was currently working with Gold City, producing new music for us. Nobody really knew how to get that Gold City sound for us better than Garry, because he helped create it from the beginning. This is a huge loss for a lot of people, including Gold City and myself personally. But I am so thankful to the Lord for allowing us the opportunity to work together again these past few years.”

Gold City manager Joel Stapleton says, “Garry’s impact on our music, ministry, and lives will never be forgotten. When he came aboard to produce the last half of Gold City’s current album, he really helped breathe new life into our recording process. We will miss him greatly, but we rejoice in knowing he’s safe in the arms of Jesus now.”

Born in Fort Walton Beach, FL on September 16, 1962, Garry Ray Jones was one of four children born to Jerry and Loraine Jones. He had a long and celebrated career in gospel music, first gaining national attention with the Pensacola, FL-based group, the Dixie Echoes. However, he rose to his most notable position with the award-winning Gold City Quartet, which he joined in 1981. He was the group’s pianist and eventual producer/arranger, and is credited for establishing the Gold City sound of the 1980’s and early 1990’s. Garry’s musical creativity was heard on such songs as “When I Get Carried Away,” “One Scarred Hand,” “There Rose A Lamb,” and the group’s signature song, “Midnight Cry.” During his time with Gold City, Garry was awarded the Singing News Fan Award for Favorite Musician in 1990 and 1991. A tenure spanning 13 years with Gold City, Garry, affectionately known as Taco, later went on to play for The Old Friends Quartet and was a founding member of both Ernie Haase and Signature Sound and Mercy’s Mark. In 2017, Garry was inducted, as a member of Gold City, into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame. After spending some time doing other endeavors, Garry had recently returned to his roots, once again producing the music of Gold City. He co-produced their 2024 recording, Right Now and penned several songs on that project. Gold City’s latest chart single, “Rise Up,” was written by Garry, and is currently climbing radio charts across the nation.

Garry is survived by daughter Gabriella, son Garrison, father Jerry Jones, mother Loraine Weaver, brother Perry Jones, sisters Sherrie Jones and Terrie Holland, Stepbrother Guy Depauw, Stepsister Michelle Barbour and a host of other family members, as well as his Gold City family. Funeral arrangements will be shared once they are complete. Please keep the family in your prayers during the coming days.

