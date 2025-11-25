Big Picture Welcomes Right Road Quartet

NASHVILLE, TN — Big Picture Records is excited to announce the signing of Right Road Quartet to an exclusive recording agreement.

Based in Columbia, MS, Right Road Quartet has been touring nationally since 2022. Made up of Matt Linton (group founder and lead singer), Caleb Dunn (bass), Kip Barrier (tenor), and Jason Pope (baritone), Right Road brings a high-energy, ministry-focused program to churches everywhere.

“Myself and Right Road Quartet are absolutely thrilled to be officially signed with Big Picture Records,” states Linton. “The entire team at Big Picture has been incredible to work with, and we’re so thankful for their belief in our ministry and music. We can’t wait to see what doors the Lord continues to open!”

“We are excited to work with Right Road Quartet to spread the Gospel to people everywhere,” shared Ed Leonard of Big Picture Records (Daywind Music Group). “I can’t wait for fans to hear the new music they are making!”

“We’re happy to add Right Road to the family of great artists at Big Picture Records. Their excellence in both recording and live performance will raise the bar,” Jaquita Jenkins, A&R Big Picture Records.

Right Road’s first single release on the Big Picture label, “Just One Drop of Blood,” was produced by the late Garry Jones (Gold City, Mercy’s Mark, Canton Junction), Matthew Browder, and John Darin Rowsey and written by Kevin Wright. The song shipped to radio in November on the Daywind Radio Disc and will be available on digital streaming and download platforms in January 2026.

Look for Right Road Quartet on the main stage of National Quartet Convention in September 2026 as well as many other great Southern Gospel concerts across the country.

