Gaither Homecoming Unites 260+ Artists for a Historic Taping

270 Voices, One Stage: Groundbreaking Gaither Homecoming Taping

Historic Gaither Homecoming Event Brings together more than 270 Artists for a NEW LIVE TV taping of over 70 Songs in One for Unmatched Musical Showcase

NASHVILLE, TN – On Tuesday, September 16th, Gaither Productions

brought more than 270 artists for a landmark taping, marking one of the largest gatherings

in Gaither’s history. This event brought together acclaimed and rising talent from across the

Christian music and country genre in a celebration of faith, designed to showcase both the

legacy and future of gospel music.

Hosted by gospel icons Bill and Gloria Gaither, the all-day production featured top talent in

the Gospel, Country, and Christian music industry and included names like Tasha Cobbs

Leonard, The Gaither Vocal Band, The Oak Ridge Boys, Rhonda Vincent, David Phelps,

Jordan Smith, Chris Blue, Mark Wills, Lynda Randle, Mark Lowry, The Isaacs, and Jason

Crabb, and other veteran and emerging talents from across music genres. Filmed at TBN

studios in Hendersonville, TN, this yet to be titled Homecoming taping will premiere in 2026

on television, digital platforms, DVD, and streaming on Gaither TV+. Among the music

highlights was an acapella rendition of “Amazing Grace,” led by Sonya Isaacs. In memory of

the late Squire Parsons, son Sam Parsons and the Homecoming group sang “Sweet Beulah

Land.”

“To see over 270 artists, from pioneers to new voices, stand shoulder to shoulder in

worship was overwhelming,” says Bill Gaither about the event. “We’re not just passing the

torch; we’re carrying it together.”

In a standout moment, Chris Blue, Jason Crabb, and Angie Primm led the audience through

an incredible version of “I Go to the Rock,” and a special spoken-word segment by Bill

Gaither. The Crabb Family also shared the stage in a rare and powerful reunion, delivering

performances that embodied their legacy.

In addition to longtime Homecoming favorites, the taping included several new

arrangements, first time collaborations, and special acoustic moments.

This untitled Gaither Homecoming special will be released as an audio, DVD, and television

special in 2026 across all streaming platforms, Gaither TV Plus, and TV networks.

