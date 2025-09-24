Gaither Homecoming Unites 260+ Artists for a Historic Taping

270 Voices, One Stage: Groundbreaking Gaither Homecoming Taping
Historic Gaither Homecoming Event Brings together more than 270 Artists for a NEW LIVE TV taping of over 70 Songs in One for Unmatched Musical Showcase
NASHVILLE, TN – On Tuesday, September 16th, Gaither Productions
brought more than 270 artists for a landmark taping, marking one of the largest gatherings
in Gaither’s history. This event brought together acclaimed and rising talent from across the
Christian music and country genre in a celebration of faith, designed to showcase both the
legacy and future of gospel music.
Hosted by gospel icons Bill and Gloria Gaither, the all-day production featured top talent in
the Gospel, Country, and Christian music industry and included names like Tasha Cobbs
Leonard, The Gaither Vocal Band, The Oak Ridge Boys, Rhonda Vincent, David Phelps,
Jordan Smith, Chris Blue, Mark Wills, Lynda Randle, Mark Lowry, The Isaacs, and Jason
Crabb, and other veteran and emerging talents from across music genres. Filmed at TBN
studios in Hendersonville, TN, this yet to be titled Homecoming taping will premiere in 2026
on television, digital platforms, DVD, and streaming on Gaither TV+. Among the music
highlights was an acapella rendition of “Amazing Grace,” led by Sonya Isaacs. In memory of
the late Squire Parsons, son Sam Parsons and the Homecoming group sang “Sweet Beulah
Land.”
“To see over 270 artists, from pioneers to new voices, stand shoulder to shoulder in
worship was overwhelming,” says Bill Gaither about the event. “We’re not just passing the
torch; we’re carrying it together.”
In a standout moment, Chris Blue, Jason Crabb, and Angie Primm led the audience through
an incredible version of “I Go to the Rock,” and a special spoken-word segment by Bill
Gaither. The Crabb Family also shared the stage in a rare and powerful reunion, delivering
performances that embodied their legacy.
In addition to longtime Homecoming favorites, the taping included several new
arrangements, first time collaborations, and special acoustic moments.
This untitled Gaither Homecoming special will be released as an audio, DVD, and television
special in 2026 across all streaming platforms, Gaither TV Plus, and TV networks.
Find Southern Gospel News Here
Free Christian Streaming Here