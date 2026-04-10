Blackwood Brothers Quartet to Perform with Don McLean at the Grand Ole Opry

The BLACKWOOD BROTHERS QUARTET is pleased to announce that they will be appearing on the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night, April 11 th, singing with musical giant Don McLean, best known for his song, ‘American Pie’. Billy Blackwood, manager of the quartet, states, “we are honored to have the opportunity to sing with Don, who is one of the most well-known singer-songwriters

of the last fifty years.” You can watch the Grand Ole Opry live on TV at 8 p.m. CDT, Facebook and YouTube, and streaming.

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