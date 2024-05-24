BRENTWOOD-BENSON MUSIC PUBLISHING and Award-Winning Arranger/Composer RUSSELL MAULDIN sign Exclusive Worldwide Agreement

Multiple Dove Award winning and Grammy nominated arranger Russell Mauldin signs an exclusive, global agreement with Brentwood-Benson Music Publishing. The long-term agreement includes Mauldin’s exclusivity as an arranger, orchestrator, and songwriter for Brentwood Benson’s Choral Music catalog, as well as a coterminous Consultant agreement.

Brentwood Music (the founding company of today’s Brentwood Benson) was the first company Russell worked for as an arranger when he moved to Nashville in the mid-’80’s. Shortly thereafter, he was instrumental in helping the company launch Ready To Sing™, the contemporary evangelical church market’s best-selling choral series of the past 40 years. The Ready To Sing product line continues to be the industry leader still today.

“Brentwood Music gave me my first church musical to write in 1988,” arranger and orchestrator, Russell Mauldin said. “Dale Mathews and I started Ready To Sing soon after. This is an exciting, full circle homecoming for me!”

“This renewed partnership between Russell Mauldin and Brentwood Benson positions us to lead the charge as the Church choral music market continues to rebound from the effects of the pandemic,” said Dale Mathews, EVP of Brentwood Benson. “Russell and I began working together back in 1988, and nothing could make me happier than for us to be working together once again.”

About Russell Mauldin

In the past several years, in addition to his ever busy and illustrious music career, Russell has served as associate pastor of Seed Church in Murfreesboro, Tn., and more recently, with the latest addition to his growing portfolio, he has embarked on the journey of becoming a Licensed Clinical Pastoral Counselor. Russell has been married to his wife Janice for 42 years. They have 3 children and 4 grandchildren. Read more about Russell Mauldin here.

