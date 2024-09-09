Bryan Langley Exits Gloryway

Dear friends,

It is with a heavy heart that I announce my decision to step down from Gloryway, effective immediately. Recent events have led me to this point, and while I wish circumstances were different, I believe this is the right choice.

I am incredibly thankful for the wonderful friendships I’ve made throughout this journey. The memories, the music, and the friends I’ve met along the way— you are all more than fans, you are family. I will always appreciate each and every one of you.

Though I’m moving on, I remain grateful for the support I’ve received all these years, and I will always wish the group nothing but success moving forward.

Bryan

