Changes for The Hoppers

I’ve Come Too Far: A New Season for The Hoppers

Nashville, TN (April 15th, 2025) – Few groups on the road today share the long standing history that The Hoppers represent within Southern Gospel music. While the family has faced a plethora of obstacles throughout the years, including considerable health concerns, the group has continuously forged ahead with the mission of sharing the Gospel through song. As the award-winning family group quickly approaches their seventh decade of ministry, The Hoppers have announced a new season as they move into the future.

Group founder and patriarch, Claude Hopper, as well as Connie, a fan-favorite alto and the family matriarch, plan to take a step back: enjoying their home in beautiful North Carolina and some very well-deserved relaxation. Their youngest son, Mike Hopper, will come off the road to care for his parents. As a result, Dean and Kim Hopper, along with their daughter Karlye, and with Claude and Connie’s blessing, will move forward as the latest configuration of The Hoppers, continuing the family’s long legacy as one of the prominent families of Gospel Music.

Dean, Kim and Karlye would like to say thank you for the continuous support and love throughout the years, and request prayers as they enter into the next chapter of The Hoppers.

