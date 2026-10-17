Chosen 4:13 Welcomes Crystal Rose as Dustyn Cunagin Steps Off the Road

PIKEVILLE, Kentucky, Southern Gospel group Chosen 4:13 has welcomed Crystal Rose as its newest vocalist. She joins Kimberly Coleman and Tim Dye following the departure of Dustyn Cunagin, who came off the road in late June to spend more time with his family.

Cunagin and his wife are expecting their second child in December. “We congratulate him and his beautiful wife. I cannot think of a more noble reason to stay closer to home,” said Kimberly Coleman of Chosen 4:13. “God has big plans for him, and we wish him the best.”

Rose is Coleman’s college roommate and has sung in local churches for many years. Singing with a group has always been a dream of hers. Since her last birthday, she had felt God calling her to something new and outside her comfort zone. When Coleman sent her a simple message asking whether she might be interested, Rose said she knew exactly what God’s plan was. Her husband, KB Rose, has also joined the ministry as the group’s sound technician and travels with Chosen 4:13.

“God’s plan and timing is always perfect,” Coleman said.

Chosen 4:13 was established in 2005 and is based in Pikeville, where its home church is Pikeville Free Will Baptist Church. The group’s stated goal is to see souls saved and lives changed, and its message is simple: whatever the problem you’re facing, Jesus is the answer.

Churches and venues interested in booking Chosen 4:13 can contact GFM Productions at info@gfmproductions.com.

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