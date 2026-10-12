CHOSEN ROAD GARNERS BLUEGRASS/COUNTRY/ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR TROPHY AND GIVES STIRRING LIVE PERFORMANCE AT THE 57TH ANNUAL GMA DOVE AWARDS

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—From the mountains of West Virginia to the stage of this week’s 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards in Nashville, Thoroughbred Records artist Chosen Road comes full circle, garnering the trophy for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year for American Morning: Side A. Celebrating faith, family and freedom, the newly minted Dove Award-winning project was produced by Dave Clark and executive produced by Chosen Road’s Jonathan Buckner.

Accepting the honor on behalf of the group, Chosen Road founding member Zachary Alvis said, “Seventeen years ago Jonathan and I, when we started this thing, it’s something we never even dreamed of. We were just two country boys picking banjos and guitars on the front porch in West Virginia… I want to thank our whole team at Daywind; I want to thank GMA; our agent; and this guy right here, Dave Clark, the producer of this record, who pushed us to do this. Thank you so much man, what an honor. This is for you.”

“And most importantly I want to thank our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for persevering in us and giving us this opportunity,” Alvis continues. “I also need to thank all of our wives. They’re our rock…our wives are the steel in our spines, and they push us and support us and do such a great job as mothers—they’re the best in the world. We love you.”

With their signature Appalachian harmonies on full display, Chosen Road took the Dove Awards stage at Bridgestone Arena following their Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year win to deliver a stirring performance of “A God Thing.” The single, written by Lee Black and Gina Boe, is featured on American Morning: Side A and was nominated for a Dove Award for Bluegrass Recorded Song of the Year.

The 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards were presented Tuesday, October 6 in Nashville and the show premiered exclusively on TBN and the TBN+ app

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