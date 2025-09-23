Chosen Road Releases Patriotic Single “Daddy Was a Navy Man” Honoring the United States Navy’s 250th Anniversary

Nashville, Tenn. – Critically-acclaimed bluegrass gospel group Chosen Road is proud to announce the release of their stirring new single, “Daddy Was a Navy Man”, in celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the United States Navy. The Thoroughbred Records’ (Daywind Music Group) release is available for download on October 10th, 2025. PRESAVE: https://listen.daywindmusicgroup.com/cr_dwanm.

Written by legendary songwriters Larry Cordle and Larry Shell, the song honors the courage, sacrifice, and devotion of generations of sailors who have defended America’s freedom. With heartfelt lyrics and the band’s signature Appalachian-rooted harmonies, “Daddy Was a Navy Man,” is both a personal tribute and a timeless anthem of national pride.

“At Chosen Road, our music has always been rooted in stories of faith, family, and heritage. ‘Daddy Was a Navy Man’ is one of those powerful stories,” shares Jonathan Buckner of Chosen Road. “Written by award-winning tunesmiths, it captures the spirit of a generation who stepped forward with courage, often as young men barely out of high school, to defend freedom in some of the darkest days of our nation’s history. These are the stories that shaped families, communities, and the very character of America itself.

“As the United States Navy celebrates its 250th anniversary, we count it an honor to release this song as a tribute to the sailors who have stood watch across the centuries. Our prayer is that this song not only honors their legacy, but also reminds all of us of the immense cost of the liberties we hold dear—and of the responsibility we share to protect and cherish those freedoms for generations to come,” he continued.

The release of “Daddy Was a Navy Man” comes at a historic moment, as Americans join together in gratitude for the Navy’s service and enduring impact since its founding in 1775. Chosen Road’s heartfelt tribute captures both the spirit of the anniversary celebration and the eternal values of duty, sacrifice, and freedom.

