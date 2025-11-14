CLUB44 RECORDS RELEASES NEW CHRISTMAS PROJECT FOR ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND

Nashville, TN – Just before the holiday season kicks into high gear, Club44 Records has announced the release of a brand-new Christmas recording from multi-award winning quartet, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound. A Jazzy Little Christmas Live At Birdland marks the group’s debut live Christmas album and is available at https://c44.lnk.to/AJazzyLittleChristmas.

A Jazzy Little Christmas Live At Birdland once again unites multi-award-winning producer/arranger, Wayne Haun, with vocalists Ernie Haase, Doug Anderson, Dustin Doyle and Christopher Taylor to produce a recording that captures the electrifying energy that only Signature Sound can provide, with the excitement and wonder of Christmas.

Recorded live at the legendary Birdland Jazz Club in the heart of Manhattan, this one-of-a-kind performance brings together the smooth elegance of jazz, the soul-stirring warmth of gospel and the festive sparkle of Christmas classics – all wrapped with Signature Sound’s impeccable harmonies.“Birdland first opened in 1949,” states Ernie Haas, “and since that time, practically every jazz legend has performed at this historic venue. As a Southern Gospel quartet, to be invited to play at such a prestigious place was challenging but also so fulfilling.”

From swinging takes on holiday standards to reverent renditions of sacred carols, A Jazzy Little Christmas Live At Birdland captures the spirit of the season as each track is reminiscent of a Christmas card from the golden age of jazz. Traditional standards include, “Winter Wonderland,” “Mister Santa” and “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas,” while classic sacred songs include “O Holy Night,” “Peace On Earth(with Silent Night)” and “We Three Kings.” A highlight of the recording is “Feliz Navidad,” which features gifted saxophonist Uriel Vega, and the all-star live band comprised of Tyler Vestal, Wes Jones, Eli Fortner and Roger Fortner.

A Jazzy Little Christmas Live At Birdland provides the perfect soundtrack for trimming the tree or sipping hot cocoa by the fire in the company of special loved ones. The timeless sounds of Christmas come to life as Ernie Haase and Signature Sound deliver Holiday magic with A Jazzy Little Christmas.

A Jazzy Little Christmas Live At Birdland is distributed exclusively by The Orchard and is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

Christmas Track List:

Happy Holiday Season

A Marshmallow World

Winter Wonderland

Christmas In Manhattan

I Like A Sleigh Ride (Jingle Bells)

Mister Santa

O Holy Night

Carol Of The Bells

We Three Kings

It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

Feliz Navidad

If It Doesn’t Snow On Christmas

Sometimes I Wonder

Peace on Earth (with Silent Night)

