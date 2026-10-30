Comedian Mickey Bell to Premiere First Comedy Special Thanksgiving Weekend

Comedian, author and speaker Mickey Bell will premiere his first comedy special, I’m Medicated For Your Protection, November 27–29. The three-day streaming event will let viewers watch from a television, laptop or mobile device.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 30, at 12 noon Central Time through special.eventive.org

A $24.99 pass covers the whole household. The first 1,000 purchasers will also receive an autographed DVD shipped in time for Christmas.

Bell is bringing the special to an online audience of nearly 630,000 followers across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Recent platform analytics reported 11.3 million Facebook views over 28 days, 1 million Instagram views from September 18 to October 17, and 463,500 TikTok post views from September 19 to October 16.

Mental health is also part of Bell’s story and his comedy. In the special, he speaks candidly about his own experience and uses humor to help make conversations about mental health feel more approachable. Bell has been open about seeking counseling and taking medication and encourages people who are struggling to reach out for support.

Known for clean, relatable comedy that draws on family, faith and life’s challenges, Bell has performed on tours featuring Jason Crabb, David Phelps and The Isaacs. He is also preparing for an upcoming Christmas tour with Danny Gokey.

Bell’s screen projects include the upcoming film Second Chance, featuring Dean Cain and Kevin Sorbo. The movie adds another chapter to a career that has taken him from church and recovery events to stages across the country.

“I’m Medicated For Your Protection” offers fans a chance to gather at home over Thanksgiving weekend for a shared comedy experience. Viewers will have three days to stream the special.