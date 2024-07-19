Congrats to Ernie Haase & Signature Sound and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (August) 2024

1. We Are The Church Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

2. God Is Listening Triumphant Qt/StowTown

3. Be The Reason Steeles/StowTown

4. Middle Of Nowhere Southbound/Daywind

5. He Pilots My Ship Tribute Qt/Daywind

6. Come On In Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

7. Your Healing Is On The Way Greater Vision/Daywind

8. He Sent Him For Me Inspirations/Crossroads

9. God Of A Second Chance Hoppers/Hoppers Music

10. Forgiven Joseph Habedank/Daywind

11. Dear Heavenly Father 11th Hour/Crossroads

12. Warmin’ Up Perrys/StowTown

13. There’s A Song For That Down East Boys/Crossroads

14. Praying For The Prodigal Kingsmen/Crossroads

15. He Made A Way Whisnants/UIA

16. Mansions Sound Street/Crossroads

17. Jesus Does Lore Family/Crossroads

18. There Is Hyssongs/Independent

19. Born Again Tim Livingston/Independent

20. You Have Always Been My Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown

21. Be Ready Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

22. There Is A Name LeFevre Qt/Daywind

23. Death Of Me Browders/Dream Big

24. We Are River’s Edge/Independent

25. My God Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records

26. Heaven Is Happening The Guardians/Daywind

27. What I Don’t Know How To Do Jesus Does Mark Bishop/Crossroads

28. It Won’t Be Long Poet Voices/StowTown

29. I’ll Get Over It Endless Highway/Crossroads

30. After All Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

31. Revival Broke Out Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music

32. Walk On Water Crabb Family/Daywind

33. Preach The Word Steve Ladd/ARS

34. Where You’ve Walked Lauren Talley/Crossroads

35. Front Porch Sittin’ Zane & Donna King/StowTown

36. Red Words Erwins/StowTown

37. Made A Mess Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day

38. You Made The Mountain Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

39. Come And See Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

40. Meet Me At The Cross Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

41. Love Remembers Master’s Voice/Independent

42. Wings Of A Dove Jonathan Wilburn (Inspirations)/Daywind

43. Shoulder To Shoulder Chitans/Crossroads

44. Means Something To Me Tate Emmons/ARS

45. Fall Into Place Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

46. Follow The Leader Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent

47. Help Is On The Way Gold City/New Haven Records

48. When I Lift Up My Head High Road/Daywind

49. Find My Hallelujah 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent

50. He Bought Me Anthem Edition/Crossroads

51. Standing Firm Bibletones/Independent

52. Glorious Tomorrow Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

53. The God Who Never Leaves Gloryway/Independent

54. I’m Going There Michael Combs/Independent

55. Hallelujah He Hideth My Soul Daryl Williams Union/Independent

56. The Day I Get Home Kelly Garner/Independent

57. Waiting For Me True Song/Daywind

58. Oh How Sweet Is The Victory Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Records

59. Ready And Waiting Chosen 4:13/Independent

60. At The End Of Every Prayer Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS

61. The Battle Is The Lords Inspirationals Qt Of Texas/Independent

62. When It’s All Over But The Shoutin’ Ferguson Family/Independent

63. It Won’t Be Today Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

64. Thinking Outside The Box Big Mo/Independent

65. I’ve Got More To Go To Heaven For Believer’s Voice/Independent

66. I Have A Song Joyaires/Independent

67. He Forgives And Forgets Gordon Mote/New Haven

68. The Auction Song The Bates Family/Independent

69. Going Where He Lives The Pylant Family/Independent

70. Why Should I Start Doubting Now Fields Of Grace/REAL Southern Gospel Recor

71. Back In The Grave Promiseland Qt/StowTown

72. He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

73. Peace Is The Sound/Daywind

74. He’s My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent

75. Storms I Never See Peach Goldman/StowTown

76. He’s Already On His Way Old Tradition/Independent

77. Day Of Departure 4 Calvary Qt/Independent

78. Take All Of Me 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

79. That’s What He Said Voice Of Truth/Independent

80. Stand In The Storm Booth Brothers/StowTown

81. This Is The Day Clearvision/Chapel Valley

82. When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley

83. He Is Good To Me The Taylors/StowTown

84. He’s Been There Aaron Green/Independent

85. Sweet Salvation The MacCormack Family/Independent

86. We Stand Redeemed Southern Plainsmen/Independent

87. He’s Still God Of The Day/Independent

88. Just Hold On Battle Cry/Twelve 21

89. I’m So Blessed Regals/Independent

90. With Our God Dave Melton Family/Independent

91. Part Of The Family Littles/Independent

92. Message Of Mercy The Williams Trio/Independent

93. Anybody Here Want To Have Church Danny Funderburk/Independent

94. When God Dips His Pen Of Love In My Heart Phillips & Banks/Independent

95. Take It To The Cross Mercys Well/Independent

96. Unspoken Request Vernon Greeson/Independent

97. Victory Story Wisecarvers/Crossroads

98. I Just Hate To Leave You Here Faithful Crossings/Independent

99. There’s A Hole In The Heart The Nelons/Daywind