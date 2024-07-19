Congrats to Ernie Haase & Signature Sound and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (August) 2024

|1. We Are The Church
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|2. God Is Listening
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|3. Be The Reason
|Steeles/StowTown
|4. Middle Of Nowhere
|Southbound/Daywind
|5. He Pilots My Ship
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|6. Come On In
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|7. Your Healing Is On The Way
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|8. He Sent Him For Me
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|9. God Of A Second Chance
|Hoppers/Hoppers Music
|10. Forgiven
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|11. Dear Heavenly Father
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|12. Warmin’ Up
|Perrys/StowTown
|13. There’s A Song For That
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|14. Praying For The Prodigal
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|15. He Made A Way
|Whisnants/UIA
|16. Mansions
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|17. Jesus Does
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|18. There Is
|Hyssongs/Independent
|19. Born Again
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|20. You Have Always Been My Shepherd
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|21. Be Ready
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|22. There Is A Name
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|23. Death Of Me
|Browders/Dream Big
|24. We Are
|River’s Edge/Independent
|25. My God
|Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
|26. Heaven Is Happening
|The Guardians/Daywind
|27. What I Don’t Know How To Do Jesus Does
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|28. It Won’t Be Long
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|29. I’ll Get Over It
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|30. After All
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|31. Revival Broke Out
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|32. Walk On Water
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|33. Preach The Word
|Steve Ladd/ARS
|34. Where You’ve Walked
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|35. Front Porch Sittin’
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|36. Red Words
|Erwins/StowTown
|37. Made A Mess
|Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
|38. You Made The Mountain
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|39. Come And See
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|40. Meet Me At The Cross
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|41. Love Remembers
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|42. Wings Of A Dove
|Jonathan Wilburn (Inspirations)/Daywind
|43. Shoulder To Shoulder
|Chitans/Crossroads
|44. Means Something To Me
|Tate Emmons/ARS
|45. Fall Into Place
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|46. Follow The Leader
|Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
|47. Help Is On The Way
|Gold City/New Haven Records
|48. When I Lift Up My Head
|High Road/Daywind
|49. Find My Hallelujah
|2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
|50. He Bought Me
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|51. Standing Firm
|Bibletones/Independent
|52. Glorious Tomorrow
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|53. The God Who Never Leaves
|Gloryway/Independent
|54. I’m Going There
|Michael Combs/Independent
|55. Hallelujah He Hideth My Soul
|Daryl Williams Union/Independent
|56. The Day I Get Home
|Kelly Garner/Independent
|57. Waiting For Me
|True Song/Daywind
|58. Oh How Sweet Is The Victory
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Records
|59. Ready And Waiting
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|60. At The End Of Every Prayer
|Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS
|61. The Battle Is The Lords
|Inspirationals Qt Of Texas/Independent
|62. When It’s All Over But The Shoutin’
|Ferguson Family/Independent
|63. It Won’t Be Today
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|64. Thinking Outside The Box
|Big Mo/Independent
|65. I’ve Got More To Go To Heaven For
|Believer’s Voice/Independent
|66. I Have A Song
|Joyaires/Independent
|67. He Forgives And Forgets
|Gordon Mote/New Haven
|68. The Auction Song
|The Bates Family/Independent
|69. Going Where He Lives
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|70. Why Should I Start Doubting Now
|Fields Of Grace/REAL Southern Gospel Recor
|71. Back In The Grave
|Promiseland Qt/StowTown
|72. He Loves The Broken
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|73. Peace Is
|The Sound/Daywind
|74. He’s My Healer
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|75. Storms I Never See
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|76. He’s Already On His Way
|Old Tradition/Independent
|77. Day Of Departure
|4 Calvary Qt/Independent
|78. Take All Of Me
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|79. That’s What He Said
|Voice Of Truth/Independent
|80. Stand In The Storm
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|81. This Is The Day
|Clearvision/Chapel Valley
|82. When All The Saints Get Home
|The Journeys/Chapel Valley
|83. He Is Good To Me
|The Taylors/StowTown
|84. He’s Been There
|Aaron Green/Independent
|85. Sweet Salvation
|The MacCormack Family/Independent
|86. We Stand Redeemed
|Southern Plainsmen/Independent
|87. He’s Still God
|Of The Day/Independent
|88. Just Hold On
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|89. I’m So Blessed
|Regals/Independent
|90. With Our God
|Dave Melton Family/Independent
|91. Part Of The Family
|Littles/Independent
|92. Message Of Mercy
|The Williams Trio/Independent
|93. Anybody Here Want To Have Church
|Danny Funderburk/Independent
|94. When God Dips His Pen Of Love In My Heart
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|95. Take It To The Cross
|Mercys Well/Independent
|96. Unspoken Request
|Vernon Greeson/Independent
|97. Victory Story
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|98. I Just Hate To Leave You Here
|Faithful Crossings/Independent
|99. There’s A Hole In The Heart
|The Nelons/Daywind
|100. He Will Calm The Troubled Waters
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
