July 21, 2024

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congrats to Ernie Haase & Signature Sound and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (August) 2024

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

 

1. We Are The Church Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
2. God Is Listening Triumphant Qt/StowTown
3. Be The Reason Steeles/StowTown
4. Middle Of Nowhere Southbound/Daywind
5. He Pilots My Ship Tribute Qt/Daywind
6. Come On In Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
7. Your Healing Is On The Way Greater Vision/Daywind
8. He Sent Him For Me Inspirations/Crossroads
9. God Of A Second Chance Hoppers/Hoppers Music
10. Forgiven Joseph Habedank/Daywind
11. Dear Heavenly Father 11th Hour/Crossroads
12. Warmin’ Up Perrys/StowTown
13. There’s A Song For That Down East Boys/Crossroads
14. Praying For The Prodigal Kingsmen/Crossroads
15. He Made A Way Whisnants/UIA
16. Mansions Sound Street/Crossroads
17. Jesus Does Lore Family/Crossroads
18. There Is Hyssongs/Independent
19. Born Again Tim Livingston/Independent
20. You Have Always Been My Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown
21. Be Ready Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
22. There Is A Name LeFevre Qt/Daywind
23. Death Of Me Browders/Dream Big
24. We Are River’s Edge/Independent
25. My God Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
26. Heaven Is Happening The Guardians/Daywind
27. What I Don’t Know How To Do Jesus Does Mark Bishop/Crossroads
28. It Won’t Be Long Poet Voices/StowTown
29. I’ll Get Over It Endless Highway/Crossroads
30. After All Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
31. Revival Broke Out Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
32. Walk On Water Crabb Family/Daywind
33. Preach The Word Steve Ladd/ARS
34. Where You’ve Walked Lauren Talley/Crossroads
35. Front Porch Sittin’ Zane & Donna King/StowTown
36. Red Words Erwins/StowTown
37. Made A Mess Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
38. You Made The Mountain Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
39. Come And See Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
40. Meet Me At The Cross Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
41. Love Remembers Master’s Voice/Independent
42. Wings Of A Dove Jonathan Wilburn (Inspirations)/Daywind
43. Shoulder To Shoulder Chitans/Crossroads
44. Means Something To Me Tate Emmons/ARS
45. Fall Into Place Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
46. Follow The Leader Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
47. Help Is On The Way Gold City/New Haven Records
48. When I Lift Up My Head High Road/Daywind
49. Find My Hallelujah 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
50. He Bought Me Anthem Edition/Crossroads
51. Standing Firm Bibletones/Independent
52. Glorious Tomorrow Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
53. The God Who Never Leaves Gloryway/Independent
54. I’m Going There Michael Combs/Independent
55. Hallelujah He Hideth My Soul Daryl Williams Union/Independent
56. The Day I Get Home Kelly Garner/Independent
57. Waiting For Me True Song/Daywind
58. Oh How Sweet Is The Victory Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Records
59. Ready And Waiting Chosen 4:13/Independent
60. At The End Of Every Prayer Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS
61. The Battle Is The Lords Inspirationals Qt Of Texas/Independent
62. When It’s All Over But The Shoutin’ Ferguson Family/Independent
63. It Won’t Be Today Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
64. Thinking Outside The Box Big Mo/Independent
65. I’ve Got More To Go To Heaven For Believer’s Voice/Independent
66. I Have A Song Joyaires/Independent
67. He Forgives And Forgets Gordon Mote/New Haven
68. The Auction Song The Bates Family/Independent
69. Going Where He Lives The Pylant Family/Independent
70. Why Should I Start Doubting Now Fields Of Grace/REAL Southern Gospel Recor
71. Back In The Grave Promiseland Qt/StowTown
72. He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
73. Peace Is The Sound/Daywind
74. He’s My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent
75. Storms I Never See Peach Goldman/StowTown
76. He’s Already On His Way Old Tradition/Independent
77. Day Of Departure 4 Calvary Qt/Independent
78. Take All Of Me 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
79. That’s What He Said Voice Of Truth/Independent
80. Stand In The Storm Booth Brothers/StowTown
81. This Is The Day Clearvision/Chapel Valley
82. When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley
83. He Is Good To Me The Taylors/StowTown
84. He’s Been There Aaron Green/Independent
85. Sweet Salvation The MacCormack Family/Independent
86. We Stand Redeemed Southern Plainsmen/Independent
87. He’s Still God Of The Day/Independent
88. Just Hold On Battle Cry/Twelve 21
89.  I’m So Blessed Regals/Independent
90. With Our God Dave Melton Family/Independent
91. Part Of The Family Littles/Independent
92. Message Of Mercy The Williams Trio/Independent
93. Anybody Here Want To Have Church Danny Funderburk/Independent
94. When God Dips His Pen Of Love In My Heart Phillips & Banks/Independent
95. Take It To The Cross Mercys Well/Independent
96. Unspoken Request Vernon Greeson/Independent
97. Victory Story Wisecarvers/Crossroads
98. I Just Hate To Leave You Here Faithful Crossings/Independent
99. There’s A Hole In The Heart The Nelons/Daywind
100. He Will Calm The Troubled Waters Purpose/Chapel Valley

