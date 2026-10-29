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Congratulations to Anthem Edition and the SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 songs in Southern Gospel November 2026

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Anthem Edition
1 He Is Who He Is Anthem Edition/Sonlite/Crossroads
2 Good News Savior Hyssongs/Horizon/Crossroads
3 The Anthem (Psalms 98) Phillips & Banks/ARS
4 Peace, Love, Joy The Taylors/StowTown
5 Whatever Hallelujah LeFevre Qt/Daywind
6 It Could’ve Been A Mountain Tribute Qt/Daywind
7 Through The Fire
Jason Crabb (Ashley Crabb Brown)Daywin
8 Walls Lauren Talley/Horizon/Crossroads
9 Yes And Amen 11th Hour/Sonlite/Crossroads
10 No Rock Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
11 And We Will Kramers/StowTown
12 Cling To It Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
13 Mountains Are Made To Climb Sunday Drive/StowTown
14 Your Grace And Mercy Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
15 The Battle Is Not Yours Southbound/Daywind
16 Keep On Shining Doug Anderson/StowTown
17 Mountains Will Fall Sound Street/Crossroads
18 Ain’t That The Truth Joseph Habedank/Daywind
19 In The Fire Janet Pascal/StowTown
20 I Know You The Guardians/Daywind
21 Taste And See Erwins/StowTown
22 God Gives Good Answers Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
23 Jesus Is The Answer Collingsworth/StowTown
24 There Was A Day When The Lore Family/Crossroads
25 Washed Away The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
26 Hallelujah, What A Savior Greater Vision/Daywind
27 Trust In God Browders/Dream Big
28 Broken Man Can Scotty Inman/Daywind
29 Still Jesus The Kingsmen/Crossroads
30 This Old House Bibletones/Independent
31 It’s Only By The Blood The Whisnants/UIA
32 Three Nails Instead Nelons/Daywind
33 What A Victory? Paid In Full/StowTown
34 No One Else Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music
35 Truth Is Marching On Jim & Melissa Brady/StownTown
36 Hello To Christ Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
37 Come On Over Heart 2 Heart/ARS
38 Welcome To Heaven Triumphant Qt/StowTown
39 Heaven Changes Everything Driven/Independent
40 From The Basement To The Altar Zane & Donna King/StowTown
41 People Like Us The Promise/Independent
42 Morning For The Mourning Jordan Family Band/ARS
43 One More Testimony Port City Qt/Independent
44 Here Comes The Promise 8th Street/ARS
45 God’s Gonna Get You Through It Duncans/Independent
46 Put Something Back
REAL Southern Gospel QT/REAL Southern
47 Joy In Serving Jesus Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
48 Faith Starts Walking Jay Stone Singers/ARS
49 The Right Side Of The Dirt Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
50 Mercy Seat Steve Ladd/ARS
51 One More Reason Tim Menzies/Daywind
52 Broken Crayons Rivenbark Ministries/Independent
53 Lifeline Ben Rochester Family/Independent
54 Now I’m On My Way Poet Voices/StowTown
55 Preacher Man Master’s Voice/Independent
56 He Keeps Right On Blessing Me Rogers Family/Horizon/Crossroads
57 I’ma Talk About Jesus Adam Crabb/Daywind
58 There’s Still A Shepherd River’s Edge/Independent
59 That’s What Love Is High Road/New Day
60 Lighthouse People Billy Walker/Independent
61 Mighty Good Way McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
62 Count Them All Joy Holden/ARS
63 There Is A Love Ferguson Family/ARS
64 Above Everything The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
65 Beyond The Storm Justified Qt/ARS
66 Do You Know My Name? Melissa Evans/Independent
67 You Saved My Life Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
68 Help Is Just A Prayer Away Tony Gore & Majesty/Independent
69 Why Are You Here? Battle Cry/Twelve 21
70 God’s Love Will Remain Faithfully The Pylant Family/Independent
71 Christians Never Quit Greg Logins & Revival/Independent
72 Jesus Is Coming Soon
Inspirations(w/Oak Ridge Boys)/Crossroad
73 Good News From The Graveyard Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
74 The Guide Michael Combs/Independent
75 Missing Jesus Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
76 I Know I’ve Been Redeemed Dove Brothers/Independent
77 I’m Still Not Ashamed Peach Goldman/StowTown
78 What God Does The Perrys/StowTown
79 I’ve Still Got A Song In Me Billy Huddleston/Independent
80 Muddy Mississippi Right Road Qt/ARS
81 You Better Go Read It Mark Bishop/Crossroads
82 I’ve Got A Feeling Souls Harbor/Independent
83 According To John Sacred Harmony/Independent
84 Jesus Never Met A Sinner Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
85 He’s All I Need The Knight Family/Independent
86 Goodbye To Mercy Believer’s Voice/Independent
87 Shout Allens/ARS
88 Something To Shout About Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent
89 Faithful The Craguns/ARS
90 Plans
Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home/Cross
91 The Fixer Tammy Renee/Independent
92 I Know A Name Soul’d Out Trio/Independent
93 Somebody Somewhere Donnie Rabon/Independent
94 I Know The Sweet Voice Of the Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown
95 Walk Away Free Austin Glover/Independent
96 When God Shuts The Door PJ Andersen/Independent
97 In The Middle Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
98 Lead Me, Guide Me Ronnie Booth(Blackwood Bros)/Daywind
99 A God Like That Lee Park Worship/Vital Records/New Day
100 I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today Blood Bought/Independent

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