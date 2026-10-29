Congratulations to Anthem Edition and the SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 songs in Southern Gospel November 2026

1 He Is Who He Is Anthem Edition/Sonlite/Crossroads

2 Good News Savior Hyssongs/Horizon/Crossroads

3 The Anthem (Psalms 98) Phillips & Banks/ARS

4 Peace, Love, Joy The Taylors/StowTown

5 Whatever Hallelujah LeFevre Qt/Daywind

6 It Could’ve Been A Mountain Tribute Qt/Daywind

7 Through The Fire Jason Crabb (Ashley Crabb Brown)Daywin

8 Walls Lauren Talley/Horizon/Crossroads

9 Yes And Amen 11th Hour/Sonlite/Crossroads

10 No Rock Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

11 And We Will Kramers/StowTown

12 Cling To It Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

13 Mountains Are Made To Climb Sunday Drive/StowTown

14 Your Grace And Mercy Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music

15 The Battle Is Not Yours Southbound/Daywind

16 Keep On Shining Doug Anderson/StowTown

17 Mountains Will Fall Sound Street/Crossroads

18 Ain’t That The Truth Joseph Habedank/Daywind

19 In The Fire Janet Pascal/StowTown

20 I Know You The Guardians/Daywind

21 Taste And See Erwins/StowTown

22 God Gives Good Answers Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

23 Jesus Is The Answer Collingsworth/StowTown

24 There Was A Day When The Lore Family/Crossroads

25 Washed Away The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel

26 Hallelujah, What A Savior Greater Vision/Daywind

27 Trust In God Browders/Dream Big

28 Broken Man Can Scotty Inman/Daywind

29 Still Jesus The Kingsmen/Crossroads

30 This Old House Bibletones/Independent

31 It’s Only By The Blood The Whisnants/UIA

32 Three Nails Instead Nelons/Daywind

33 What A Victory? Paid In Full/StowTown

34 No One Else Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music

35 Truth Is Marching On Jim & Melissa Brady/StownTown

36 Hello To Christ Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

37 Come On Over Heart 2 Heart/ARS

38 Welcome To Heaven Triumphant Qt/StowTown

39 Heaven Changes Everything Driven/Independent

40 From The Basement To The Altar Zane & Donna King/StowTown

41 People Like Us The Promise/Independent

42 Morning For The Mourning Jordan Family Band/ARS

43 One More Testimony Port City Qt/Independent

44 Here Comes The Promise 8th Street/ARS

45 God’s Gonna Get You Through It Duncans/Independent

46 Put Something Back REAL Southern Gospel QT/REAL Southern

47 Joy In Serving Jesus Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS

48 Faith Starts Walking Jay Stone Singers/ARS

49 The Right Side Of The Dirt Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind

50 Mercy Seat Steve Ladd/ARS

51 One More Reason Tim Menzies/Daywind

52 Broken Crayons Rivenbark Ministries/Independent

53 Lifeline Ben Rochester Family/Independent

54 Now I’m On My Way Poet Voices/StowTown

55 Preacher Man Master’s Voice/Independent

56 He Keeps Right On Blessing Me Rogers Family/Horizon/Crossroads

57 I’ma Talk About Jesus Adam Crabb/Daywind

58 There’s Still A Shepherd River’s Edge/Independent

59 That’s What Love Is High Road/New Day

60 Lighthouse People Billy Walker/Independent

61 Mighty Good Way McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

62 Count Them All Joy Holden/ARS

63 There Is A Love Ferguson Family/ARS

64 Above Everything The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel

65 Beyond The Storm Justified Qt/ARS

66 Do You Know My Name? Melissa Evans/Independent

67 You Saved My Life Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group

68 Help Is Just A Prayer Away Tony Gore & Majesty/Independent

69 Why Are You Here? Battle Cry/Twelve 21

70 God’s Love Will Remain Faithfully The Pylant Family/Independent

71 Christians Never Quit Greg Logins & Revival/Independent

72 Jesus Is Coming Soon Inspirations(w/Oak Ridge Boys)/Crossroad

73 Good News From The Graveyard Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

74 The Guide Michael Combs/Independent

75 Missing Jesus Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

76 I Know I’ve Been Redeemed Dove Brothers/Independent

77 I’m Still Not Ashamed Peach Goldman/StowTown

78 What God Does The Perrys/StowTown

79 I’ve Still Got A Song In Me Billy Huddleston/Independent

80 Muddy Mississippi Right Road Qt/ARS

81 You Better Go Read It Mark Bishop/Crossroads

82 I’ve Got A Feeling Souls Harbor/Independent

83 According To John Sacred Harmony/Independent

84 Jesus Never Met A Sinner Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

85 He’s All I Need The Knight Family/Independent

86 Goodbye To Mercy Believer’s Voice/Independent

87 Shout Allens/ARS

88 Something To Shout About Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent

89 Faithful The Craguns/ARS

90 Plans Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home/Cross

91 The Fixer Tammy Renee/Independent

92 I Know A Name Soul’d Out Trio/Independent

93 Somebody Somewhere Donnie Rabon/Independent

94 I Know The Sweet Voice Of the Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown

95 Walk Away Free Austin Glover/Independent

96 When God Shuts The Door PJ Andersen/Independent

97 In The Middle Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony

98 Lead Me, Guide Me Ronnie Booth(Blackwood Bros)/Daywind

99 A God Like That Lee Park Worship/Vital Records/New Day