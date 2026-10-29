Congratulations to Anthem Edition and the SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 songs in Southern Gospel November 2026

|1
|He Is Who He Is
|Anthem Edition/Sonlite/Crossroads
|2
|Good News Savior
|Hyssongs/Horizon/Crossroads
|3
|The Anthem (Psalms 98)
|Phillips & Banks/ARS
|4
|Peace, Love, Joy
|The Taylors/StowTown
|5
|Whatever Hallelujah
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|6
|It Could’ve Been A Mountain
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|7
|Through The Fire
|
Jason Crabb (Ashley Crabb Brown)Daywin
|8
|Walls
|Lauren Talley/Horizon/Crossroads
|9
|Yes And Amen
|11th Hour/Sonlite/Crossroads
|10
|No Rock
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|11
|And We Will
|Kramers/StowTown
|12
|Cling To It
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|13
|Mountains Are Made To Climb
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|14
|Your Grace And Mercy
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|15
|The Battle Is Not Yours
|Southbound/Daywind
|16
|Keep On Shining
|Doug Anderson/StowTown
|17
|Mountains Will Fall
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|18
|Ain’t That The Truth
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|19
|In The Fire
|Janet Pascal/StowTown
|20
|I Know You
|The Guardians/Daywind
|21
|Taste And See
|Erwins/StowTown
|22
|God Gives Good Answers
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|23
|Jesus Is The Answer
|Collingsworth/StowTown
|24
|There Was A Day When
|The Lore Family/Crossroads
|25
|Washed Away
|The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
|26
|Hallelujah, What A Savior
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|27
|Trust In God
|Browders/Dream Big
|28
|Broken Man Can
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|29
|Still Jesus
|The Kingsmen/Crossroads
|30
|This Old House
|Bibletones/Independent
|31
|It’s Only By The Blood
|The Whisnants/UIA
|32
|Three Nails Instead
|Nelons/Daywind
|33
|What A Victory?
|Paid In Full/StowTown
|34
|No One Else
|Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music
|35
|Truth Is Marching On
|Jim & Melissa Brady/StownTown
|36
|Hello To Christ
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|37
|Come On Over
|Heart 2 Heart/ARS
|38
|Welcome To Heaven
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|39
|Heaven Changes Everything
|Driven/Independent
|40
|From The Basement To The Altar
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|41
|People Like Us
|The Promise/Independent
|42
|Morning For The Mourning
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|43
|One More Testimony
|Port City Qt/Independent
|44
|Here Comes The Promise
|8th Street/ARS
|45
|God’s Gonna Get You Through It
|Duncans/Independent
|46
|Put Something Back
|
REAL Southern Gospel QT/REAL Southern
|47
|Joy In Serving Jesus
|Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
|48
|Faith Starts Walking
|Jay Stone Singers/ARS
|49
|The Right Side Of The Dirt
|Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
|50
|Mercy Seat
|Steve Ladd/ARS
|51
|One More Reason
|Tim Menzies/Daywind
|52
|Broken Crayons
|Rivenbark Ministries/Independent
|53
|Lifeline
|Ben Rochester Family/Independent
|54
|Now I’m On My Way
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|55
|Preacher Man
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|56
|He Keeps Right On Blessing Me
|Rogers Family/Horizon/Crossroads
|57
|I’ma Talk About Jesus
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|58
|There’s Still A Shepherd
|River’s Edge/Independent
|59
|That’s What Love Is
|High Road/New Day
|60
|Lighthouse People
|Billy Walker/Independent
|61
|Mighty Good Way
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|62
|Count Them All
|Joy Holden/ARS
|63
|There Is A Love
|Ferguson Family/ARS
|64
|Above Everything
|The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
|65
|Beyond The Storm
|Justified Qt/ARS
|66
|Do You Know My Name?
|Melissa Evans/Independent
|67
|You Saved My Life
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|68
|Help Is Just A Prayer Away
|Tony Gore & Majesty/Independent
|69
|Why Are You Here?
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|70
|God’s Love Will Remain Faithfully
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|71
|Christians Never Quit
|Greg Logins & Revival/Independent
|72
|Jesus Is Coming Soon
|
Inspirations(w/Oak Ridge Boys)/Crossroad
|73
|Good News From The Graveyard
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|74
|The Guide
|Michael Combs/Independent
|75
|Missing Jesus
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|76
|I Know I’ve Been Redeemed
|Dove Brothers/Independent
|77
|I’m Still Not Ashamed
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|78
|What God Does
|The Perrys/StowTown
|79
|I’ve Still Got A Song In Me
|Billy Huddleston/Independent
|80
|Muddy Mississippi
|Right Road Qt/ARS
|81
|You Better Go Read It
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|82
|I’ve Got A Feeling
|Souls Harbor/Independent
|83
|According To John
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|84
|Jesus Never Met A Sinner
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|85
|He’s All I Need
|The Knight Family/Independent
|86
|Goodbye To Mercy
|Believer’s Voice/Independent
|87
|Shout
|Allens/ARS
|88
|Something To Shout About
|Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent
|89
|Faithful
|The Craguns/ARS
|90
|Plans
|
Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home/Cross
|91
|The Fixer
|Tammy Renee/Independent
|92
|I Know A Name
|Soul’d Out Trio/Independent
|93
|Somebody Somewhere
|Donnie Rabon/Independent
|94
|I Know The Sweet Voice Of the Shepherd
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|95
|Walk Away Free
|Austin Glover/Independent
|96
|When God Shuts The Door
|PJ Andersen/Independent
|97
|In The Middle
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|98
|Lead Me, Guide Me
|Ronnie Booth(Blackwood Bros)/Daywind
|99
|A God Like That
|Lee Park Worship/Vital Records/New Day
|100
|I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today
|Blood Bought/Independent
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