Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

announcements

Congratulations to Carson Peters and The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 Bluegrass (August)

scoopsnews 0
Carson Peters

1 I Need Jesus Carson Peters & Iron Mountain/Billy Blue Records/New Day
2 No One But Jesus Can Kristy Cox (Blackwood)/Billy Blue Records/New Day
3 Call On Him Eagle’s Wings/Independent
4 The Truth, The Light, The Way Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
5 Grace Carried Me Here Ben Rochester Family/Independent
6 He’s Gone Jaelee Roberts (Ricky Skaggs,Cheryl White,Sharon White)
7 Even Better When You Listen Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records/New Day
8 Come On Home Lakeside/Independent
9 The Banks Of The River Edgar Loudermilk Band/Pinecastle
10 I Am The One Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent
11 When I Can’t Reach Up Daryl Mosley/Independent
12 What His Love Can Do Matthews Family/Independent
13 That Reunion Tim Raybon Band/Pinecastle
14 Good Time Get Together Jesse Smathers/Mountain Home/Crossroads
15 When I Get There Russell Moore And lllrd Tyme Out/Independent
16 Wings Of Love Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records/New Day
17 There Is A River High Road/New Day
18 More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
19 You’ve Already Won Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records/New Day
20 Child Of The King Daniel Grindstaff/Pinecastle

Find Christian Music News In Your Inbox Here

Free Christian Streaming Here

scoopsnews

Website:

Related Story