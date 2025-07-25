Congratulations to Carson Peters and The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 Bluegrass (August)

|1
|I Need Jesus
|Carson Peters & Iron Mountain/Billy Blue Records/New Day
|2
|No One But Jesus Can
|Kristy Cox (Blackwood)/Billy Blue Records/New Day
|3
|Call On Him
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|4
|The Truth, The Light, The Way
|Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
|5
|Grace Carried Me Here
|Ben Rochester Family/Independent
|6
|He’s Gone
|Jaelee Roberts (Ricky Skaggs,Cheryl White,Sharon White)
|7
|Even Better When You Listen
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records/New Day
|8
|Come On Home
|Lakeside/Independent
|9
|The Banks Of The River
|Edgar Loudermilk Band/Pinecastle
|10
|I Am The One
|Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent
|11
|When I Can’t Reach Up
|Daryl Mosley/Independent
|12
|What His Love Can Do
|Matthews Family/Independent
|13
|That Reunion
|Tim Raybon Band/Pinecastle
|14
|Good Time Get Together
|Jesse Smathers/Mountain Home/Crossroads
|15
|When I Get There
|Russell Moore And lllrd Tyme Out/Independent
|16
|Wings Of Love
|Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records/New Day
|17
|There Is A River
|High Road/New Day
|18
|More Than A Hollow Hallelujah
|Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
|19
|You’ve Already Won
|Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records/New Day
|20
|Child Of The King
|Daniel Grindstaff/Pinecastle
