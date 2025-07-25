Congratulations to Carson Peters and The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 Bluegrass (August)

1 I Need Jesus Carson Peters & Iron Mountain/Billy Blue Records/New Day

2 No One But Jesus Can Kristy Cox (Blackwood)/Billy Blue Records/New Day

3 Call On Him Eagle’s Wings/Independent

4 The Truth, The Light, The Way Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records

5 Grace Carried Me Here Ben Rochester Family/Independent

6 He’s Gone Jaelee Roberts (Ricky Skaggs,Cheryl White,Sharon White)

7 Even Better When You Listen Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records/New Day

8 Come On Home Lakeside/Independent

9 The Banks Of The River Edgar Loudermilk Band/Pinecastle

10 I Am The One Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent

11 When I Can’t Reach Up Daryl Mosley/Independent

12 What His Love Can Do Matthews Family/Independent

13 That Reunion Tim Raybon Band/Pinecastle

14 Good Time Get Together Jesse Smathers/Mountain Home/Crossroads

15 When I Get There Russell Moore And lllrd Tyme Out/Independent

16 Wings Of Love Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records/New Day

17 There Is A River High Road/New Day

18 More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House Of Isaacs

19 You’ve Already Won Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records/New Day