Congratulations to Gold City and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 SG (September, 2025)

1
Rise Up
Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
2 Kick Up My Heels and Sing The Guardians/Daywind
3 99 1/2 Ernie Hasse & Signature Sound/StowTown
4 He Remembers My Sin No More Kramers/StowTown
5 Deep Water Triumphant Qt/StowTown
6 Free Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
7 Troubled LeFevre Qt/Daywind
8 Hold on to Hope Southbound/Daywind
9 A Million Reasons Perrys/StowTown
10 More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House of Isaacs
11 Motel Bible Scotty Inman/Daywind
12 He Will Hold You Through It All Endless Highway/Crossroads
13 Up Above the World So High Inspirations/Crossroads
14 So Many Reasons Tribute QT/Daywind
15 Standing With You The Sound/Daywind
16 Stand Tall Hyssongs/ARS
17 Build an Altar Sunday Drive/StowTown
18 God Has Heard Your Cry The Taylors/StowTown
19 Still Under His Feet Anthem Edition/Crossroads
20 Stepping Stone Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music
21 Tell the Devil Joseph Habedank/Daywind
22 No Better Time Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
23 Victory Side Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
24 Just to Know You Heart 2 Heart/Independent
25 Still Faithful 11th Hour/Crossroads
26 I Know What Jesus Can Do Browns/StowTown
27 Sunshine on A Cloudy Day Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
28 The God You Are Sound Street/Crossroads
29 Nothing Greater Than Grace Mercys Well/Independent
30 Prove Em’ Wrong Lauren, Amber and Kenna/Crossroads
31 Never Been Another Whisnants/UIA
32 More Allens/ARS/New Day
33 So Much to Thank Him for Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
34 There’s Nothing Like Knowing Him Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel
35 Love Em’ Where They Are Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
36 I’ll Never Get Over Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS
37 Door Wide Open Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
38 Undefeated Steeles/StowTown
39 The Ladder Freemans/ARS/New Day
40 I Will Sing Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
41 Goodness and Mercy Lee Park Worship/Vital Records/New Day
42 That’s What Faith Looks Like Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
43 Mercy River Down East Boys/Crossroads
44 Let us Pray Divinity Trio/Independent
45 Inside the Gate Villines Trio/Independent
46 Can’t Thank Him Enough Logan Smith/Independent
47 I Am a Believer Troy Burns Family/Independent
48 Sow the Good Seed Greater Vision/Daywind
49 Home Is Always Where I’d Rather Be Believers Voice/Independent
50 The Truth The Promise/Independent
51 Homeward Bound Legacy 5/StowTown
52 What A Redeemer River’s Edge/Independent
53 Message to the World Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
54 All of God’s Children Right Road Qt/ARS/New Day
55 I Am the One Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Rd/Independent
56 Shaking Off the Dust  Lore Family/Crossroads
57 Mercy Came Running Lifeline Ministries/Independent
58 We Need Revival 3 Heath Brothers/StowTown
59 Satisfied Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
60 Big God Master’s Voice/Independent
61 Let’s Sing About The Blood Battle Cry/Twelve 21
62 Faithful God The Pylant Family/Independent
63 Soul Set Free Kingsmen/Crossroads
64 It Was the Cross Bruce Sechrest/Independent
65 Tell It to Him Bibletones/Independent
66 When I Lay My Heavy Burdens Down Purpose/Chapel Valley
67 God Won’t Nelons (Autum Nelon Streetman)Daywin
68 I Believe God Clearvision/Independent
69 All Is Well Exodus/Independent
70 One Stone Rolled Away Skaggs & Company/Independent
71 None but Jesus Erwins/StowTown
72 Turn to the Right Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
73 Pray Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
74 When He Said It Is Finished Debra Schultz/Independent
75 Go Tell Of The Day/Independent
76 There Is A Land Apostolic Boys/Independent
77 Little Sparrow Virginia Lou/Independent
78 Holy Roller Matt Hill/Independent
79 Ain’t Lookin for Trouble Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
80 All Lives Matter to Him PJ Andersen/Independent
81 I’ve Been to the Cross Isaiah 61/Twelve 21
82 My Surrender Sacred Harmony/Independent
83 I Love You Duncans/Independent
84 God Does Amazing Things with Grace Southern Plainsmen/Independent
85 Jesus Stays Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
86 What I Need Today Dave Melton Family/Independent
87 I Love to Sing About Amazing Grace 4 Calvary Qt/Independent
88 Holy Place Todd Tilghman/StowTown
89 Everyday Saints Steve Ladd/ARS/New Day
90 Oh What a Name Ernie Hasse & SignaturSound/StowTown
91 Second Time Around Port City Qt/Independent
92 Platform Crown Of Life/Independent
93 Up There Les Butler/REAL Southern Gospel Records
94 Warning Greg Logins/Independent
95 The Other Side Craguns/ARS
96 The Son Came Down Lauren Talley(Inspirations)/Crossroads
97 Gone on Before Promisedland Qt/StowTown
98 Child of The King Old Time Preachers Qt/REAL Southern G
99 I Speak Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
100 Now Lazarus Can Sing Mark Bishop/Crossroads

