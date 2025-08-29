Congratulations to Gold City and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 SG (September, 2025)

|
1
|
Rise Up
|
Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|2
|Kick Up My Heels and Sing
|The Guardians/Daywind
|3
|99 1/2
|Ernie Hasse & Signature Sound/StowTown
|4
|He Remembers My Sin No More
|Kramers/StowTown
|5
|Deep Water
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|6
|Free
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|7
|Troubled
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|8
|Hold on to Hope
|Southbound/Daywind
|9
|A Million Reasons
|Perrys/StowTown
|10
|More Than A Hollow Hallelujah
|Isaacs/House of Isaacs
|11
|Motel Bible
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|12
|He Will Hold You Through It All
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|13
|Up Above the World So High
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|14
|So Many Reasons
|Tribute QT/Daywind
|15
|Standing With You
|The Sound/Daywind
|16
|Stand Tall
|Hyssongs/ARS
|17
|Build an Altar
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|18
|God Has Heard Your Cry
|The Taylors/StowTown
|19
|Still Under His Feet
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|20
|Stepping Stone
|Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music
|21
|Tell the Devil
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|22
|No Better Time
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|23
|Victory Side
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|24
|Just to Know You
|Heart 2 Heart/Independent
|25
|Still Faithful
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|26
|I Know What Jesus Can Do
|Browns/StowTown
|27
|Sunshine on A Cloudy Day
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|28
|The God You Are
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|29
|Nothing Greater Than Grace
|Mercys Well/Independent
|30
|Prove Em’ Wrong
|Lauren, Amber and Kenna/Crossroads
|31
|Never Been Another
|Whisnants/UIA
|32
|More
|Allens/ARS/New Day
|33
|So Much to Thank Him for
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|34
|There’s Nothing Like Knowing Him
|Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel
|35
|Love Em’ Where They Are
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|36
|I’ll Never Get Over
|Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS
|37
|Door Wide Open
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|38
|Undefeated
|Steeles/StowTown
|39
|The Ladder
|Freemans/ARS/New Day
|40
|I Will Sing
|Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
|41
|Goodness and Mercy
|Lee Park Worship/Vital Records/New Day
|42
|That’s What Faith Looks Like
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|43
|Mercy River
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|44
|Let us Pray
|Divinity Trio/Independent
|45
|Inside the Gate
|Villines Trio/Independent
|46
|Can’t Thank Him Enough
|Logan Smith/Independent
|47
|I Am a Believer
|Troy Burns Family/Independent
|48
|Sow the Good Seed
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|49
|Home Is Always Where I’d Rather Be
|Believers Voice/Independent
|50
|The Truth
|The Promise/Independent
|51
|Homeward Bound
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|52
|What A Redeemer
|River’s Edge/Independent
|53
|Message to the World
|Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
|54
|All of God’s Children
|Right Road Qt/ARS/New Day
|55
|I Am the One
|Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Rd/Independent
|56
|Shaking Off the Dust
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|57
|Mercy Came Running
|Lifeline Ministries/Independent
|58
|We Need Revival
|3 Heath Brothers/StowTown
|59
|Satisfied
|Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
|60
|Big God
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|61
|Let’s Sing About The Blood
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|62
|Faithful God
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|63
|Soul Set Free
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|64
|It Was the Cross
|Bruce Sechrest/Independent
|65
|Tell It to Him
|Bibletones/Independent
|66
|When I Lay My Heavy Burdens Down
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|67
|God Won’t
|Nelons (Autum Nelon Streetman)Daywin
|68
|I Believe God
|Clearvision/Independent
|69
|All Is Well
|Exodus/Independent
|70
|One Stone Rolled Away
|Skaggs & Company/Independent
|71
|None but Jesus
|Erwins/StowTown
|72
|Turn to the Right
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|73
|Pray
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|74
|When He Said It Is Finished
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|75
|Go Tell
|Of The Day/Independent
|76
|There Is A Land
|Apostolic Boys/Independent
|77
|Little Sparrow
|Virginia Lou/Independent
|78
|Holy Roller
|Matt Hill/Independent
|79
|Ain’t Lookin for Trouble
|Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
|80
|All Lives Matter to Him
|PJ Andersen/Independent
|81
|I’ve Been to the Cross
|Isaiah 61/Twelve 21
|82
|My Surrender
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|83
|I Love You
|Duncans/Independent
|84
|God Does Amazing Things with Grace
|Southern Plainsmen/Independent
|85
|Jesus Stays
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|86
|What I Need Today
|Dave Melton Family/Independent
|87
|I Love to Sing About Amazing Grace
|4 Calvary Qt/Independent
|88
|Holy Place
|Todd Tilghman/StowTown
|89
|Everyday Saints
|Steve Ladd/ARS/New Day
|90
|Oh What a Name
|Ernie Hasse & SignaturSound/StowTown
|91
|Second Time Around
|Port City Qt/Independent
|92
|Platform
|Crown Of Life/Independent
|93
|Up There
|Les Butler/REAL Southern Gospel Records
|94
|Warning
|Greg Logins/Independent
|95
|The Other Side
|Craguns/ARS
|96
|The Son Came Down
|Lauren Talley(Inspirations)/Crossroads
|97
|Gone on Before
|Promisedland Qt/StowTown
|98
|Child of The King
|Old Time Preachers Qt/REAL Southern G
|99
|I Speak Jesus
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|100
|Now Lazarus Can Sing
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
