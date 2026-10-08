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Congratulations to High Road and the SGN COOPS Top 20 Bluegrass (October)

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1 That’s What Love Is High Road/New Day Records/New Day
2 Troublesome Waters Authentic Unlimilted/Billy Blue Records/New Day
3 Anchor Candy & Jeremy/Independent
4 I Am Blessed Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records/New Day
5 Dear Lord, Help Me Eagle’s Wings/Independent
6 Closer Becky Matthews/Independent
7 Life’s Railway To Heaven Dave Melton Family/Independent
8 I Will Someday New Found Road/Billy Blue Records/New Day
9 My Richest Gain Jessica Horton/Independent
10 The First Time I Heard About Heaven ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band/Billy Blue Records/New Day
11 What Mercy Means Eighteen Mile/Mountain Home/Crossroads
12 Sinner You Better Get Ready Johnson Brothers/Independent
13 Kitchens And Cathedrals Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records/New Day
14 Workin’ On A Building Justin Crank & Jessica Horton/Independent
15 It’ll Be Worth It After All Darin & Brooke Aldridge (w/Jason Crabb) Billy Blue Records/New
16 Old Rugged Me Dave Adkins (with Alecia Nugent/Jerry Sally) Billy Blue Records/N
17 Power Of Prayer King James Boys/Pinecastle Records
18 Something To Shout About Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent
19 Lifeline Ben Rochester/Independent
20 Are You Prayin’ Hard Gospel Plow Boys/Mountain Fever Records

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