Congratulations to High Road and the SGN COOPS Top 20 Bluegrass (October)

1 That’s What Love Is High Road/New Day Records/New Day

2 Troublesome Waters Authentic Unlimilted/Billy Blue Records/New Day

3 Anchor Candy & Jeremy/Independent

4 I Am Blessed Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records/New Day

5 Dear Lord, Help Me Eagle’s Wings/Independent

6 Closer Becky Matthews/Independent

7 Life’s Railway To Heaven Dave Melton Family/Independent

8 I Will Someday New Found Road/Billy Blue Records/New Day

9 My Richest Gain Jessica Horton/Independent

10 The First Time I Heard About Heaven ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band/Billy Blue Records/New Day

11 What Mercy Means Eighteen Mile/Mountain Home/Crossroads

12 Sinner You Better Get Ready Johnson Brothers/Independent

13 Kitchens And Cathedrals Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records/New Day

14 Workin’ On A Building Justin Crank & Jessica Horton/Independent

15 It’ll Be Worth It After All Darin & Brooke Aldridge (w/Jason Crabb) Billy Blue Records/New

16 Old Rugged Me Dave Adkins (with Alecia Nugent/Jerry Sally) Billy Blue Records/N

17 Power Of Prayer King James Boys/Pinecastle Records

18 Something To Shout About Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent

19 Lifeline Ben Rochester/Independent