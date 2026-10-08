Congratulations to High Road and the SGN COOPS Top 20 Bluegrass (October)

|1
|That’s What Love Is
|High Road/New Day Records/New Day
|2
|Troublesome Waters
|Authentic Unlimilted/Billy Blue Records/New Day
|3
|Anchor
|Candy & Jeremy/Independent
|4
|I Am Blessed
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records/New Day
|5
|Dear Lord, Help Me
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|6
|Closer
|Becky Matthews/Independent
|7
|Life’s Railway To Heaven
|Dave Melton Family/Independent
|8
|I Will Someday
|New Found Road/Billy Blue Records/New Day
|9
|My Richest Gain
|Jessica Horton/Independent
|10
|The First Time I Heard About Heaven
|ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band/Billy Blue Records/New Day
|11
|What Mercy Means
|Eighteen Mile/Mountain Home/Crossroads
|12
|Sinner You Better Get Ready
|Johnson Brothers/Independent
|13
|Kitchens And Cathedrals
|Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records/New Day
|14
|Workin’ On A Building
|Justin Crank & Jessica Horton/Independent
|15
|It’ll Be Worth It After All
|Darin & Brooke Aldridge (w/Jason Crabb) Billy Blue Records/New
|16
|Old Rugged Me
|Dave Adkins (with Alecia Nugent/Jerry Sally) Billy Blue Records/N
|17
|Power Of Prayer
|King James Boys/Pinecastle Records
|18
|Something To Shout About
|Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent
|19
|Lifeline
|Ben Rochester/Independent
|20
|Are You Prayin’ Hard
|Gospel Plow Boys/Mountain Fever Records
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