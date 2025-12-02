Congratulations to Jesse Smathers and The SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass December 2025

|1
|Good Time Get Together
|Jesse Smathers/Mountain Home/Crossroads
|2
|There Is A Rock
|High Road/New Day Records
|3
|I’ll Never Feel The Fire
|Tim Davis (Jeff Tolbert & Josh Swift)/Independent
|4
|I Found It All In The Blood
|Bama Blu-Grace/FMG Bluegrass
|5
|I’m Just A Nobody
|Eric Horner/Sermon Song Records
|6
|That Eternal Home
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|7
|I Am The One
|Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent
|8
|Above The Clouds
|Eighteen Mile/Mountain Home/Crossroads
|9
|Are You Praying Hard
|Gospel Plowboys/Mountain Fever Records
|10
|In The Shadow Of The Cross
|Right Side/Independent
|11
|Church Bells A-Ringing
|Danny Paisley/Pinecastle Records
|12
|The News That Never Changes
|King James Boys/Pinecastle Records
|13
|It’ll Be Good To Be Home
|The Journeys/Independent
|14
|Come On Home
|Lakeside/Independent
|15
|You Know What I Need
|Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records/New Day
|16
|Journey On
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records/New Day
|17
|What His Love Can Do
|Matthews Family/Independent
|18
|Two Old Church Pews
|Danny Paisley/Pinecastle Records
|19
|No One But Jesus Can
|Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records/New Day
|20
|More Than A Hollow Hallelujah
|Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
