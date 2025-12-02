Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Congratulations to Jesse Smathers and The SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass December 2025

1 Good Time Get Together Jesse Smathers/Mountain Home/Crossroads
2 There Is A Rock High Road/New Day Records
3 I’ll Never Feel The Fire Tim Davis (Jeff Tolbert & Josh Swift)/Independent
4 I Found It All In The Blood Bama Blu-Grace/FMG Bluegrass
5 I’m Just A Nobody Eric Horner/Sermon Song Records
6 That Eternal Home Eagle’s Wings/Independent
7 I Am The One Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent
8 Above The Clouds Eighteen Mile/Mountain Home/Crossroads
9 Are You Praying Hard Gospel Plowboys/Mountain Fever Records
10 In The Shadow Of The Cross Right Side/Independent
11 Church Bells A-Ringing Danny Paisley/Pinecastle Records
12 The News That Never Changes King James Boys/Pinecastle Records
13 It’ll Be Good To Be Home The Journeys/Independent
14 Come On Home Lakeside/Independent
15 You Know What I Need Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records/New Day
16 Journey On Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records/New Day
17 What His Love Can Do Matthews Family/Independent
18 Two Old Church Pews Danny Paisley/Pinecastle Records
19 No One But Jesus Can Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records/New Day
20 More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House Of Isaacs

