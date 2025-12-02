Congratulations to Jesse Smathers and The SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass December 2025

1 Good Time Get Together Jesse Smathers/Mountain Home/Crossroads

2 There Is A Rock High Road/New Day Records

3 I’ll Never Feel The Fire Tim Davis (Jeff Tolbert & Josh Swift)/Independent

4 I Found It All In The Blood Bama Blu-Grace/FMG Bluegrass

5 I’m Just A Nobody Eric Horner/Sermon Song Records

6 That Eternal Home Eagle’s Wings/Independent

7 I Am The One Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent

8 Above The Clouds Eighteen Mile/Mountain Home/Crossroads

9 Are You Praying Hard Gospel Plowboys/Mountain Fever Records

10 In The Shadow Of The Cross Right Side/Independent

11 Church Bells A-Ringing Danny Paisley/Pinecastle Records

12 The News That Never Changes King James Boys/Pinecastle Records

13 It’ll Be Good To Be Home The Journeys/Independent

14 Come On Home Lakeside/Independent

15 You Know What I Need Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records/New Day

16 Journey On Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records/New Day

17 What His Love Can Do Matthews Family/Independent

18 Two Old Church Pews Danny Paisley/Pinecastle Records

19 No One But Jesus Can Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records/New Day