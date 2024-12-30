January 9, 2025

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers and The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 Bluegrass January, 2025

scoopsnews02 mins

Position/Song Artist
1. One Breath Away Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
2. At Jesus’Feet Eagle’s Wings/Independent
3. Wings Of Love Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records/New Day
4. There’s A River High Road/New Day Records/New Day
5. Get On Board Williamson Branch/Billy Blue Records/New Day
6. Dear Lord Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
7. Country Faith Kristen Bearfield (Karen Peck)/ARS/New Day
8. What Are You Waiting For Tim Menzies (Isaacs)/ARS/New Day
9. Let Me Be The Best Bible Rock Hearts/Independent
10. God Already Has Dale Ann Bradley/Pinecastle Records
11. Redeemed Ben Rochester/Independent
12. On The Tips Of Angels’ Wings Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records
13. God Knows Balsam Range/Mountain
14. Rock Pile Dave Adkins/Billy Blue Records
15. I Miss Front Porches Tonja Rose/Independent
16. Just Believe Route 3/Pinecastle Records
17. Just Beyond Barry Abernathy & Friends/Billy Blue Records
18. That Reunion Tim Raybon Band/Independent
19. Unite My Heart Steve Pettit Band/Independent
20. I Wish I Had One More Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records

