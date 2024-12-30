Congratulations to Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers and The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 Bluegrass January, 2025

|Position/Song
|Artist
|1. One Breath Away
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
|2. At Jesus’Feet
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|3. Wings Of Love
|Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records/New Day
|4. There’s A River
|High Road/New Day Records/New Day
|5. Get On Board
|Williamson Branch/Billy Blue Records/New Day
|6. Dear Lord
|Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
|7. Country Faith
|Kristen Bearfield (Karen Peck)/ARS/New Day
|8. What Are You Waiting For
|Tim Menzies (Isaacs)/ARS/New Day
|9. Let Me Be The Best Bible
|Rock Hearts/Independent
|10. God Already Has
|Dale Ann Bradley/Pinecastle Records
|11. Redeemed
|Ben Rochester/Independent
|12. On The Tips Of Angels’ Wings
|Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records
|13. God Knows
|Balsam Range/Mountain
|14. Rock Pile
|Dave Adkins/Billy Blue Records
|15. I Miss Front Porches
|Tonja Rose/Independent
|16. Just Believe
|Route 3/Pinecastle Records
|17. Just Beyond
|Barry Abernathy & Friends/Billy Blue Records
|18. That Reunion
|Tim Raybon Band/Independent
|19. Unite My Heart
|Steve Pettit Band/Independent
|20. I Wish I Had One More
|Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records
