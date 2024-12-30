Congratulations to Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers and The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 Bluegrass January, 2025

Position/Song Artist

1. One Breath Away Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records

2. At Jesus’Feet Eagle’s Wings/Independent

3. Wings Of Love Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records/New Day

4. There’s A River High Road/New Day Records/New Day

5. Get On Board Williamson Branch/Billy Blue Records/New Day

6. Dear Lord Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records

7. Country Faith Kristen Bearfield (Karen Peck)/ARS/New Day

8. What Are You Waiting For Tim Menzies (Isaacs)/ARS/New Day

9. Let Me Be The Best Bible Rock Hearts/Independent

10. God Already Has Dale Ann Bradley/Pinecastle Records

11. Redeemed Ben Rochester/Independent

12. On The Tips Of Angels’ Wings Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records

13. God Knows Balsam Range/Mountain

14. Rock Pile Dave Adkins/Billy Blue Records

15. I Miss Front Porches Tonja Rose/Independent

16. Just Believe Route 3/Pinecastle Records

17. Just Beyond Barry Abernathy & Friends/Billy Blue Records

18. That Reunion Tim Raybon Band/Independent

19. Unite My Heart Steve Pettit Band/Independent