Congratulations to Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers and The SGN Scoops Top 20 December 2024

Position Song Title Artist/Label

1 One Breath Away Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records

2 At Jesus’Feet Eagle’s Wings/Independent

3 Dear Lord Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records

4 Redeemed Ben Rochester/Independent

5 Let Me Be The Best Bible Rock Hearts/Independent

6 Get On Board Williamson Branch/Billy Blue Records/New Day

7 There’s A River High Road/New Day Records/New Day

8 Country Faith Kristen Bearfield (Karen Peck)/ARS/New Day

9 God Already Has Dale Ann Bradley/Pinecastle Records

10 God Never Made A Mountain Kristy Cox/Billy Blue Records

11 I Miss Front Porches Tonja Rose/Independent

12 Wings Of Love Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records/New Day

13 What Are You Waiting For Tim Menzies (Isaacs)/ARS/New Day

14 Just Beyond Barry Abernathy & Friends/Billy Blue Records

15 Jesus Satisfies Danny Roberts/Crossroads

16 On The Tops Of Angels Wings Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records

17 Cross Over Allens/ARS/New Day

18 Unite My Heart Steve Pettit Band/Independent

19 I Wish I Had One More Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records

20 You Took Me In Tim O’Brien/Mountain Home/Crossroads

