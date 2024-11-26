Congratulations to Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers and The SGN Scoops Top 20 December 2024

Position Song Title Artist/Label
1 One Breath Away Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
2 At Jesus’Feet Eagle’s Wings/Independent
3 Dear Lord Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
4 Redeemed Ben Rochester/Independent
5 Let Me Be The Best Bible Rock Hearts/Independent
6 Get On Board Williamson Branch/Billy Blue Records/New Day
7 There’s A River High Road/New Day Records/New Day
8 Country Faith Kristen Bearfield (Karen Peck)/ARS/New Day
9 God Already Has Dale Ann Bradley/Pinecastle Records
10 God Never Made A Mountain Kristy Cox/Billy Blue Records
11 I Miss Front Porches Tonja Rose/Independent
12 Wings Of Love Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records/New Day
13 What Are You Waiting For Tim Menzies (Isaacs)/ARS/New Day
14 Just Beyond Barry Abernathy & Friends/Billy Blue Records
15 Jesus Satisfies Danny Roberts/Crossroads
16 On The Tops Of Angels Wings Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records
17 Cross Over Allens/ARS/New Day
18 Unite My Heart Steve Pettit Band/Independent
19 I Wish I Had One More Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records
20 You Took Me In Tim O’Brien/Mountain Home/Crossroads
