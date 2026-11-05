Congratulations to Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers and The SGN Top 20 Bluegrass Songs for November 2026

|Song Title
|Artist/Label
|1
|I Am Blessed
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records/New Day
|2
|Anchor
|Candy & Jeremy/Independent
|3
|Dear Lord, Help Me
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|4
|Troublesome Waters
|Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records/New Day
|5
|Old Rugged Me
|Dave Adkins(with Alecia Nugent/Jerry Sally)Billy Blue Records/N
|6
|Sinner You Better Get Ready
|Johnson Brothers/Independent
|7
|Life’s Railway To Heaven
|Dave Melton Family/Independent
|8
|My Richest Gain
|Jessica Horton/Independent
|9
|It’ll Be Worth It After All
|Darin & Brooke Aldridge(w/Jason Crabb)Billy Blue Records/New
|10
|Learning To Walk With Him
|Kristy Cox/Billy Blue Records
|11
|Something To Shout About
|Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent
|12
|Closer
|Becky Matthews/Independent
|13
|Sing A Hallelujah
|High Road/(with Isaacs)/New Day Records/New Day
|14
|Are You Prayin’ Hard
|Gospel Plow Boys/Mountain Fever Records
|15
|I Will Someday
|New Found Road/Billy Blue Records/New Day
|16
|What Mercy Means
|Eighteen Mile/Mountain Home/Crossroads
|17
|The First Time I Heard About Heaven
|ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band/Billy Blue Records/New Day
|18
|You Made It Right
|Larry Stephenson Band/Turnberry Records
|19
|Workin’ On A Building
|Justin Crank & Jessica Horton/Independent
|20
|Kitchens And Cathedrals
|Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records/New Day
Find Gospel Music News Here