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Congratulations to Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers and The SGN Top 20 Bluegrass Songs for November 2026

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Joe Mullins & The Radio
Song Title Artist/Label
1 I Am Blessed Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records/New Day
2 Anchor Candy & Jeremy/Independent
3 Dear Lord, Help Me Eagle’s Wings/Independent
4 Troublesome Waters Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records/New Day
5 Old Rugged Me Dave Adkins(with Alecia Nugent/Jerry Sally)Billy Blue Records/N
6 Sinner You Better Get Ready Johnson Brothers/Independent
7 Life’s Railway To Heaven Dave Melton Family/Independent
8 My Richest Gain Jessica Horton/Independent
9 It’ll Be Worth It After All Darin & Brooke Aldridge(w/Jason Crabb)Billy Blue Records/New
10 Learning To Walk With Him Kristy Cox/Billy Blue Records
11 Something To Shout About Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent
12 Closer Becky Matthews/Independent
13 Sing A Hallelujah High Road/(with Isaacs)/New Day Records/New Day
14 Are You Prayin’ Hard Gospel Plow Boys/Mountain Fever Records
15 I Will Someday New Found Road/Billy Blue Records/New Day
16 What Mercy Means Eighteen Mile/Mountain Home/Crossroads
17 The First Time I Heard About Heaven ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band/Billy Blue Records/New Day
18 You Made It Right Larry Stephenson Band/Turnberry Records
19 Workin’ On A Building Justin Crank & Jessica Horton/Independent
20 Kitchens And Cathedrals Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records/New Day

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