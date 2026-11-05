Congratulations to Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers and The SGN Top 20 Bluegrass Songs for November 2026

Song Title Artist/Label

1 I Am Blessed Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records/New Day

2 Anchor Candy & Jeremy/Independent

3 Dear Lord, Help Me Eagle’s Wings/Independent

4 Troublesome Waters Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records/New Day

5 Old Rugged Me Dave Adkins(with Alecia Nugent/Jerry Sally)Billy Blue Records/N

6 Sinner You Better Get Ready Johnson Brothers/Independent

7 Life’s Railway To Heaven Dave Melton Family/Independent

8 My Richest Gain Jessica Horton/Independent

9 It’ll Be Worth It After All Darin & Brooke Aldridge(w/Jason Crabb)Billy Blue Records/New

10 Learning To Walk With Him Kristy Cox/Billy Blue Records

11 Something To Shout About Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent

12 Closer Becky Matthews/Independent

13 Sing A Hallelujah High Road/(with Isaacs)/New Day Records/New Day

14 Are You Prayin’ Hard Gospel Plow Boys/Mountain Fever Records

15 I Will Someday New Found Road/Billy Blue Records/New Day

16 What Mercy Means Eighteen Mile/Mountain Home/Crossroads

17 The First Time I Heard About Heaven ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band/Billy Blue Records/New Day

18 You Made It Right Larry Stephenson Band/Turnberry Records

19 Workin’ On A Building Justin Crank & Jessica Horton/Independent