Congratulations to Karen Peck and New River and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel February 2026

1 I Speak Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
2 That Somebody Was Me The Guardians/Daywind
3 Never Been Another Whisnants/UIA
4 The Only Way He Knew How Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
5 So Much To Thank Him For Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
6 I’ve Seen What It Can Do Phillips & Banks/ARS
7 Every Promise Made Is A Promise Kept Anthem Edition/Crossroads
8 Pray Mark Trammell QT/Crimson Road
9 Oh What A Moment Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTo
10 I Will Glory In The Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
11 When My Feet Touch The Streets Of Gold LeFevre Qt/Daywind
12 Joy Is Gonna Come Erwins/StowTown
13 For My Good Peach Goldman/StowTown
14 When Believers Will Be Leaving Down East Boys/Crossroads
15 The Church Joseph Habedank/Daywind
16 I Went Down Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
17 The Well Taylors/StowTown
18 Hit The Altar Poet Voices/StowTown
19 One More The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel R
20 Big God Master’s Voice/Independent
21 I Know It’s You Scotty Inman/Daywind
22 Loving You The Nelons/Daywind
23 Mercy Was More Adam Crabb/Daywind
24 God Gave Me A Song Michael Combs/Independent
25 Behind My Praise Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
26 Homeward Bound Legacy 5/StowTown
27 In The Room Lauren Talley/Crossroads
28 The Day Heart 2 Heart/ARS
29 I’m With The Band Steve Ladd/ARS
30 Free At Last, Free Indeed Endless Highway/StowTown
31 Say Something Tim Menzies/Daywind
32 Hard Times Will Soon Be Over Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
33 Now Lazarus Can Sing Mark Bishop/Crossroads
34 Tell It To Him Bibletones/Independent
35 Cleft Of The Rock Kramers/StowTown
36 I Got Saved True Song/Daywind
37 Show Me Thy Way Paid In Full/StowTown
38 I’m Amazed Jordan Family Band/ARS
39 Up Above The World So High Inspirations/Crossroads
40 So Many Reasons Tribute Qt/Daywind
41 I Am So Blessed Browders/Dream Big
42 Seed In The Ground Sound Street/Crossroads
43 Faithful God The Pylant Family/Independent
44 Stepping Stones Tim Livingston/Independent
45 I’ve Got Joy Lee Park Worship/Daywind
46 In The Middle Gold City/New Haven/Provident Sony
47 Thank God For Sunday Morning Driven/Independent
48 When I Think Of Home The Villines Trio/Independent
49 Soul Set Free Kingsmen/Crossroads
50 Something To Believe Logan Smith/Independent
51 Walking Each Other Home Gordon Mote/New Haven-Provident Sony
52 Still Faithful 11th Hour/Crossroads
53 God Says You’re Going To Make It The Lore Family/Crossroads
54 Greatly To Be Praised Melissa Evans/Independent
55 Days Like This Zane & Donna King/StowTown
56 Count Me In Clearvision/Independent
57 He’ll Never Stop Being God Sunday Drive/StowTown
58 The Church Across The Street Susan Whisnant/UIA
59 Let The Church Be An Ocean Mercy’s Well/Independent
60 There Is Hope Matt Hill/Independent
61 Grave Clothes Sacred Harmony/Independent
62 Sow The Good Seed Greater Vision/Daywind
63 Back To Our Roots Derrick Loudermilk/Independent
64 He’s Still God The Rogers Family/Crossroads
65 All He’s Ever Been Chronicle/ARS
66 I’ll Leave It All Behind Duncans/Independent
67 I’m Gonna Make It Freemans/ARS/New Day
68 There Is A Rock High Road/New Day
69 Grace Beyond Measure Danny Funderburk/Independent
70 Hold On To Hope Southbound/Daywind
71 What’s It Like At Home Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
72 I Will Sing Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
73 I Know What Jesus Can Do The Browns/StowTown
74 A Million Reasons Perrys/StowTown
75 In The Middle Shirah Brothers/Independent
76 Cause For Celebration Hyssongs/ARS
77 Good Things Jay Stone Singers/ARS
78 I’m A Believer Troy Burns Family/Independent
79 We’ll Understand It Better Collingsworth Family/StowTown
80 The Lighthouse McCray Dove & The Dove Brothers/Indep
81 Second Time Around Port City Qt/ARS
82 Lord, I Know You Are Able Debra Schultz/Independent
83 Just Passin’ Through 4 Calvary Qt/Independent
84 I Am The One Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent
85 He Will Do The Rest Inspirationals Of Texas/Independent
86 Looks Like Love To Me New Road 2/Chapel Valley
87 Fear Not Of The Day/Independent
88 God’s Still Faithful Soul’s Harbor/Independent
89 What His Love Can Do Matthews Family/Independent
90 Sound Of Hallelujah Laura Jenkins/Independent
91 Prayin’ People Loren Harris/Independent
92 I Will Not Hope In Nothing Less Kelly Garner/Independent
93 Never Have I Ever The Promise/Independent
94 More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
95 This Side Of The Grave KT&T/Independent
96 Stand On His Word Yates Family/Independent
97 Mississippi Sunday Tate Emmons/ARS
98 Any Day, Any Place, Anytime Joy Holden/ARS
99 I Believe In The Resurrection 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
100 He Still Owns The Fire Unity Qt/Independent

