Congratulations to Karen Peck and New River and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel February 2026

|1
|I Speak Jesus
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|2
|That Somebody Was Me
|The Guardians/Daywind
|3
|Never Been Another
|Whisnants/UIA
|4
|The Only Way He Knew How
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|5
|So Much To Thank Him For
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|6
|I’ve Seen What It Can Do
|Phillips & Banks/ARS
|7
|Every Promise Made Is A Promise Kept
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|8
|Pray
|Mark Trammell QT/Crimson Road
|9
|Oh What A Moment
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTo
|10
|I Will Glory In The Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|11
|When My Feet Touch The Streets Of Gold
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|12
|Joy Is Gonna Come
|Erwins/StowTown
|13
|For My Good
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|14
|When Believers Will Be Leaving
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|15
|The Church
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|16
|I Went Down
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|17
|The Well
|Taylors/StowTown
|18
|Hit The Altar
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|19
|One More
|The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel R
|20
|Big God
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|21
|I Know It’s You
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|22
|Loving You
|The Nelons/Daywind
|23
|Mercy Was More
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|24
|God Gave Me A Song
|Michael Combs/Independent
|25
|Behind My Praise
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|26
|Homeward Bound
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|27
|In The Room
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|28
|The Day
|Heart 2 Heart/ARS
|29
|I’m With The Band
|Steve Ladd/ARS
|30
|Free At Last, Free Indeed
|Endless Highway/StowTown
|31
|Say Something
|Tim Menzies/Daywind
|32
|Hard Times Will Soon Be Over
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|33
|Now Lazarus Can Sing
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|34
|Tell It To Him
|Bibletones/Independent
|35
|Cleft Of The Rock
|Kramers/StowTown
|36
|I Got Saved
|True Song/Daywind
|37
|Show Me Thy Way
|Paid In Full/StowTown
|38
|I’m Amazed
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|39
|Up Above The World So High
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|40
|So Many Reasons
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|41
|I Am So Blessed
|Browders/Dream Big
|42
|Seed In The Ground
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|43
|Faithful God
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|44
|Stepping Stones
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|45
|I’ve Got Joy
|Lee Park Worship/Daywind
|46
|In The Middle
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident Sony
|47
|Thank God For Sunday Morning
|Driven/Independent
|48
|When I Think Of Home
|The Villines Trio/Independent
|49
|Soul Set Free
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|50
|Something To Believe
|Logan Smith/Independent
|51
|Walking Each Other Home
|Gordon Mote/New Haven-Provident Sony
|52
|Still Faithful
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|53
|God Says You’re Going To Make It
|The Lore Family/Crossroads
|54
|Greatly To Be Praised
|Melissa Evans/Independent
|55
|Days Like This
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|56
|Count Me In
|Clearvision/Independent
|57
|He’ll Never Stop Being God
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|58
|The Church Across The Street
|Susan Whisnant/UIA
|59
|Let The Church Be An Ocean
|Mercy’s Well/Independent
|60
|There Is Hope
|Matt Hill/Independent
|61
|Grave Clothes
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|62
|Sow The Good Seed
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|63
|Back To Our Roots
|Derrick Loudermilk/Independent
|64
|He’s Still God
|The Rogers Family/Crossroads
|65
|All He’s Ever Been
|Chronicle/ARS
|66
|I’ll Leave It All Behind
|Duncans/Independent
|67
|I’m Gonna Make It
|Freemans/ARS/New Day
|68
|There Is A Rock
|High Road/New Day
|69
|Grace Beyond Measure
|Danny Funderburk/Independent
|70
|Hold On To Hope
|Southbound/Daywind
|71
|What’s It Like At Home
|Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
|72
|I Will Sing
|Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
|73
|I Know What Jesus Can Do
|The Browns/StowTown
|74
|A Million Reasons
|Perrys/StowTown
|75
|In The Middle
|Shirah Brothers/Independent
|76
|Cause For Celebration
|Hyssongs/ARS
|77
|Good Things
|Jay Stone Singers/ARS
|78
|I’m A Believer
|Troy Burns Family/Independent
|79
|We’ll Understand It Better
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|80
|The Lighthouse
|McCray Dove & The Dove Brothers/Indep
|81
|Second Time Around
|Port City Qt/ARS
|82
|Lord, I Know You Are Able
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|83
|Just Passin’ Through
|4 Calvary Qt/Independent
|84
|I Am The One
|Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent
|85
|He Will Do The Rest
|Inspirationals Of Texas/Independent
|86
|Looks Like Love To Me
|New Road 2/Chapel Valley
|87
|Fear Not
|Of The Day/Independent
|88
|God’s Still Faithful
|Soul’s Harbor/Independent
|89
|What His Love Can Do
|Matthews Family/Independent
|90
|Sound Of Hallelujah
|Laura Jenkins/Independent
|91
|Prayin’ People
|Loren Harris/Independent
|92
|I Will Not Hope In Nothing Less
|Kelly Garner/Independent
|93
|Never Have I Ever
|The Promise/Independent
|94
|More Than A Hollow Hallelujah
|Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
|95
|This Side Of The Grave
|KT&T/Independent
|96
|Stand On His Word
|Yates Family/Independent
|97
|Mississippi Sunday
|Tate Emmons/ARS
|98
|Any Day, Any Place, Anytime
|Joy Holden/ARS
|99
|I Believe In The Resurrection
|2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
|100
|He Still Owns The Fire
|Unity Qt/Independent
