Congratulations to Karen Peck and New River and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel February 2026

1 I Speak Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

2 That Somebody Was Me The Guardians/Daywind

3 Never Been Another Whisnants/UIA

4 The Only Way He Knew How Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

5 So Much To Thank Him For Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

6 I’ve Seen What It Can Do Phillips & Banks/ARS

7 Every Promise Made Is A Promise Kept Anthem Edition/Crossroads

8 Pray Mark Trammell QT/Crimson Road

9 Oh What A Moment Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTo

10 I Will Glory In The Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

11 When My Feet Touch The Streets Of Gold LeFevre Qt/Daywind

12 Joy Is Gonna Come Erwins/StowTown

13 For My Good Peach Goldman/StowTown

14 When Believers Will Be Leaving Down East Boys/Crossroads

15 The Church Joseph Habedank/Daywind

16 I Went Down Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

17 The Well Taylors/StowTown

18 Hit The Altar Poet Voices/StowTown

19 One More The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel R

20 Big God Master’s Voice/Independent

21 I Know It’s You Scotty Inman/Daywind

22 Loving You The Nelons/Daywind

23 Mercy Was More Adam Crabb/Daywind

24 God Gave Me A Song Michael Combs/Independent

25 Behind My Praise Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

26 Homeward Bound Legacy 5/StowTown

27 In The Room Lauren Talley/Crossroads

28 The Day Heart 2 Heart/ARS

29 I’m With The Band Steve Ladd/ARS

30 Free At Last, Free Indeed Endless Highway/StowTown

31 Say Something Tim Menzies/Daywind

32 Hard Times Will Soon Be Over Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music

33 Now Lazarus Can Sing Mark Bishop/Crossroads

34 Tell It To Him Bibletones/Independent

35 Cleft Of The Rock Kramers/StowTown

36 I Got Saved True Song/Daywind

37 Show Me Thy Way Paid In Full/StowTown

38 I’m Amazed Jordan Family Band/ARS

39 Up Above The World So High Inspirations/Crossroads

40 So Many Reasons Tribute Qt/Daywind

41 I Am So Blessed Browders/Dream Big

42 Seed In The Ground Sound Street/Crossroads

43 Faithful God The Pylant Family/Independent

44 Stepping Stones Tim Livingston/Independent

45 I’ve Got Joy Lee Park Worship/Daywind

46 In The Middle Gold City/New Haven/Provident Sony

47 Thank God For Sunday Morning Driven/Independent

48 When I Think Of Home The Villines Trio/Independent

49 Soul Set Free Kingsmen/Crossroads

50 Something To Believe Logan Smith/Independent

51 Walking Each Other Home Gordon Mote/New Haven-Provident Sony

52 Still Faithful 11th Hour/Crossroads

53 God Says You’re Going To Make It The Lore Family/Crossroads

54 Greatly To Be Praised Melissa Evans/Independent

55 Days Like This Zane & Donna King/StowTown

56 Count Me In Clearvision/Independent

57 He’ll Never Stop Being God Sunday Drive/StowTown

58 The Church Across The Street Susan Whisnant/UIA

59 Let The Church Be An Ocean Mercy’s Well/Independent

60 There Is Hope Matt Hill/Independent

61 Grave Clothes Sacred Harmony/Independent

62 Sow The Good Seed Greater Vision/Daywind

63 Back To Our Roots Derrick Loudermilk/Independent

64 He’s Still God The Rogers Family/Crossroads

65 All He’s Ever Been Chronicle/ARS

66 I’ll Leave It All Behind Duncans/Independent

67 I’m Gonna Make It Freemans/ARS/New Day

68 There Is A Rock High Road/New Day

69 Grace Beyond Measure Danny Funderburk/Independent

70 Hold On To Hope Southbound/Daywind

71 What’s It Like At Home Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS

72 I Will Sing Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian

73 I Know What Jesus Can Do The Browns/StowTown

74 A Million Reasons Perrys/StowTown

75 In The Middle Shirah Brothers/Independent

76 Cause For Celebration Hyssongs/ARS

77 Good Things Jay Stone Singers/ARS

78 I’m A Believer Troy Burns Family/Independent

79 We’ll Understand It Better Collingsworth Family/StowTown

80 The Lighthouse McCray Dove & The Dove Brothers/Indep

81 Second Time Around Port City Qt/ARS

82 Lord, I Know You Are Able Debra Schultz/Independent

83 Just Passin’ Through 4 Calvary Qt/Independent

84 I Am The One Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent

85 He Will Do The Rest Inspirationals Of Texas/Independent

86 Looks Like Love To Me New Road 2/Chapel Valley

87 Fear Not Of The Day/Independent

88 God’s Still Faithful Soul’s Harbor/Independent

89 What His Love Can Do Matthews Family/Independent

90 Sound Of Hallelujah Laura Jenkins/Independent

91 Prayin’ People Loren Harris/Independent

92 I Will Not Hope In Nothing Less Kelly Garner/Independent

93 Never Have I Ever The Promise/Independent

94 More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House Of Isaacs

95 This Side Of The Grave KT&T/Independent

96 Stand On His Word Yates Family/Independent

97 Mississippi Sunday Tate Emmons/ARS

98 Any Day, Any Place, Anytime Joy Holden/ARS

99 I Believe In The Resurrection 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent