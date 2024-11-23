Congratulations to Karen Peck & New River and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (December 2024)

|1
|Be Ready
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|2
|Storms I Never See
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|3
|Red Words
|Erwins/StowTown
|4
|Something To Shout About
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|5
|Come & See
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|6
|Graveyard
|Anthem Edition/Crossroad
|7
|Man On The Middle Cross
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|8
|Fall Into PlaceJeff & Sheri Easter
|Gaither Music
|9
|Until Prayer Changes Me
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|10
|He Forgives And Forgets
|Gordon Mote/New Haven
|11
|Another Life to Give
|Guardians/Daywind
|12
|There’s A Hole In The Heart
|The Nelons/Daywind
|13
|He Sent Him For Me
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|14
|Jeans And Jesus
|The Sound/New Day Records/New Day
|15
|When It’s Gone For Good
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|16
|Grateful For The Gospel
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|17
|He Is Good To Me
|Taylors/StowTown
|18
|It Won’t Be Long
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|19
|He Made A Way
|Whisnants/UIA
|20
|You’ll Find Him There
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|21
|I’ll Get Over It
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|22
|More Than You Know
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|23
|Things We Cannot See
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|24
|Praise The Lord
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|25
|Take All Of Me
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|26
|Glory Up Ahead
|Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
|27
|Covered
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|28
|Jesus 1 Death 0
|True Song/Daywind
|29
|Jesus Leading His Children Home
|The Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|30
|Through The Furnace Fire
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|31
|Praying For The Prodigal
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|32
|Your Healing Is On The Way
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|33
|One Who Can
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|34
|After All
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
|35
|Everything Good
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|36
|When The Saints Begin To Pray
|Heart To Heart/Independent
|37
|Standing Firm
|Bibletones/Independent
|38
|I Know There’s A Heaven
|Kramers/StowTown
|39
|Rock Bottom
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|40
|Family
|Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
|41
|Until It Was Me
|Doug Anderson/StowTown
|42
|Faith In Place
|Susan Whisnant/UIA
|43
|Big Ole Stone
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|44
|Blood Bought Child Of The King
|Exodus/Independent
|45
|Thank You Jesus For The Blood
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|46
|He Sat Down
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|47
|Big Tent Revival
|Freemans/Goldenvine Productions
|48
|Keep Turning Your Eyes On Jesus
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|49
|Won’t Be Me
|Lauren,Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|50
|Jesus Walked In
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|51
|The God Who Never Leaves
|Gloryway/Twelve21
|52
|Why Wouldn’t I Run
|Lee Park Worship/Independent
|53
|In The Sweet Forever
|The Littles/Independent
|54
|I’ll Be Waiting For You
|Big Mo/Independent
|55
|Wasted Words
|The Craguns/ARS
|56
|Praise
|Taranda Green/StowTown
|57
|There Is
|Hyssongs/Independent
|58
|He Knows The Way
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|59
|Tuning
|Wisecarves/Crossroads
|60
|You Can’t Hurry God
|Perrys/Stowtown
|61
|You Have Always Been My Shepherd
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|62
|My Bible
|Les Butler & Friends/FMG/REAL Records
|63
|On The King’s Shoulders
|Steeles/StowTown
|64
|Where Shall I Be
|Chronicle/Independent
|65
|There’s A River
|High Road/Daywind
|66
|What Are You Waiting On
|Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
|67
|Before & After
|Murray Galloway & Company/Independent
|68
|Turn Your Eyes
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|69
|Through The Scars
|The Promise/Independent
|70
|What I Don’t Know How To Do Jesus Does
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|71
|Ole Brother Noah
|McCray Dove & The Dove Bros/Independent
|72
|When God Gets A Hold Of You
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|73
|The Sound Of His Voice
|Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS
|74
|Living My Last Tomorrow
|Billy Huddleston/Independent
|75
|Resurrection Morn
|Villines Trio/Independent
|76
|One Day
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|77
|Jailhouse
|Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Rec
|78
|Love Me Back To Life
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|79
|He Loves The Broken
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|80
|The Good The Bad & Ugly
|Justified Qt/ARS
|81
|Find My Hallelujah
|2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
|82
|Middle Of Nowhere
|Southbound/Daywind
|83
|This Is The Day
|Clearvision/Chapel Valley
|84
|Long Time Coming
|Isaiah 61/Independent
|85
|Come On Let’s Go To That Land
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|86
|He Will Calm The Troubled Waters
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|87
|He’s My Healer
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|88
|Shoulder To Shoulder
|Chitans/Crossroads
|89
|Jesus In Me
|Life Line/Independent
|90
|He’s Already On His Way
|Old Tradition/Independent
|91
|By Grace
|The Lore Family/Crossroads
|92
|When All The Saints Get Home
|The Journeys/Chapel Valley
|93
|Normal Isn’t Coming Back
|Brenda Denney Rhoades/Independent
|94
|Man On The Middle Cross
|Living Faith Qt/Independent
|95
|He’s Still God
|Of The Day/Independent
|96
|Walk By Faith
|Divinity Trio/Independent
|97
|I’m So Blessed
|The Regals/Independent
|98
|Secret Place
|Joyaires/Independent
|99
|Child Of God
|Shirah Brothers/Independent
|100
|We Stand Redeemed
|Southern Plainsmen/Independent
Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here