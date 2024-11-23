Congratulations to Karen Peck & New River and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (December 2024)

1 Be Ready Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

2 Storms I Never See Peach Goldman/StowTown

3 Red Words Erwins/StowTown

4 Something To Shout About Down East Boys/Crossroads

5 Come & See Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

6 Graveyard Anthem Edition/Crossroad

7 Man On The Middle Cross Scotty Inman/Daywind

8 Fall Into PlaceJeff & Sheri Easter Gaither Music

9 Until Prayer Changes Me Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

10 He Forgives And Forgets Gordon Mote/New Haven

11 Another Life to Give Guardians/Daywind

12 There’s A Hole In The Heart The Nelons/Daywind

13 He Sent Him For Me Inspirations/Crossroads

14 Jeans And Jesus The Sound/New Day Records/New Day

15 When It’s Gone For Good Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony

16 Grateful For The Gospel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

17 He Is Good To Me Taylors/StowTown

18 It Won’t Be Long Poet Voices/StowTown

19 He Made A Way Whisnants/UIA

20 You’ll Find Him There Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

21 I’ll Get Over It Endless Highway/Crossroads

22 More Than You Know Tim Livingston/Independent

23 Things We Cannot See LeFevre Qt/Daywind

24 Praise The Lord Collingsworth Family/StowTown

25 Take All Of Me 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

26 Glory Up Ahead Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian

27 Covered Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

28 Jesus 1 Death 0 True Song/Daywind

29 Jesus Leading His Children Home The Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

30 Through The Furnace Fire Sound Street/Crossroads

31 Praying For The Prodigal Kingsmen/Crossroads

32 Your Healing Is On The Way Greater Vision/Daywind

33 One Who Can Master’s Voice/Independent

34 After All Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd

35 Everything Good Zane & Donna King/StowTown

36 When The Saints Begin To Pray Heart To Heart/Independent

37 Standing Firm Bibletones/Independent

38 I Know There’s A Heaven Kramers/StowTown

39 Rock Bottom 11th Hour/Crossroads

40 Family Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent

41 Until It Was Me Doug Anderson/StowTown

42 Faith In Place Susan Whisnant/UIA

43 Big Ole Stone Triumphant Qt/StowTown

44 Blood Bought Child Of The King Exodus/Independent

45 Thank You Jesus For The Blood Lauren Talley/Crossroads

46 He Sat Down Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

47 Big Tent Revival Freemans/Goldenvine Productions

48 Keep Turning Your Eyes On Jesus Booth Brothers/StowTown

49 Won’t Be Me Lauren,Amber & Kenna/Crossroads

50 Jesus Walked In Joseph Habedank/Daywind

51 The God Who Never Leaves Gloryway/Twelve21

52 Why Wouldn’t I Run Lee Park Worship/Independent

53 In The Sweet Forever The Littles/Independent

54 I’ll Be Waiting For You Big Mo/Independent

55 Wasted Words The Craguns/ARS

56 Praise Taranda Green/StowTown

57 There Is Hyssongs/Independent

58 He Knows The Way The Pylant Family/Independent

59 Tuning Wisecarves/Crossroads

60 You Can’t Hurry God Perrys/Stowtown

61 You Have Always Been My Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown

62 My Bible Les Butler & Friends/FMG/REAL Records

63 On The King’s Shoulders Steeles/StowTown

64 Where Shall I Be Chronicle/Independent

65 There’s A River High Road/Daywind

66 What Are You Waiting On Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day

67 Before & After Murray Galloway & Company/Independent

68 Turn Your Eyes Sacred Harmony/Independent

69 Through The Scars The Promise/Independent

70 What I Don’t Know How To Do Jesus Does Mark Bishop/Crossroads

71 Ole Brother Noah McCray Dove & The Dove Bros/Independent

72 When God Gets A Hold Of You Battle Cry/Twelve 21

73 The Sound Of His Voice Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS

74 Living My Last Tomorrow Billy Huddleston/Independent

75 Resurrection Morn Villines Trio/Independent

76 One Day Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

77 Jailhouse Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Rec

78 Love Me Back To Life Jordan Family Band/ARS

79 He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

80 The Good The Bad & Ugly Justified Qt/ARS

81 Find My Hallelujah 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent

82 Middle Of Nowhere Southbound/Daywind

83 This Is The Day Clearvision/Chapel Valley

84 Long Time Coming Isaiah 61/Independent

85 Come On Let’s Go To That Land Tribute Qt/Daywind

86 He Will Calm The Troubled Waters Purpose/Chapel Valley

87 He’s My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent

88 Shoulder To Shoulder Chitans/Crossroads

89 Jesus In Me Life Line/Independent

90 He’s Already On His Way Old Tradition/Independent

91 By Grace The Lore Family/Crossroads

92 When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley

93 Normal Isn’t Coming Back Brenda Denney Rhoades/Independent

94 Man On The Middle Cross Living Faith Qt/Independent

95 He’s Still God Of The Day/Independent

96 Walk By Faith Divinity Trio/Independent

97 I’m So Blessed The Regals/Independent

98 Secret Place Joyaires/Independent

99 Child Of God Shirah Brothers/Independent