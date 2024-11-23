November 25, 2024

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to Karen Peck & New River and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (December 2024)

scoopsnews07 mins
Karen Peck & New River

1 Be Ready Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
2 Storms I Never See Peach Goldman/StowTown
3 Red Words Erwins/StowTown
4 Something To Shout About Down East Boys/Crossroads
5 Come & See Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
6 Graveyard Anthem Edition/Crossroad
7 Man On The Middle Cross Scotty Inman/Daywind
8 Fall Into PlaceJeff & Sheri Easter Gaither Music
9 Until Prayer Changes Me Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
10 He Forgives And Forgets Gordon Mote/New Haven
11 Another Life to Give Guardians/Daywind
12 There’s A Hole In The Heart The Nelons/Daywind
13 He Sent Him For Me Inspirations/Crossroads
14 Jeans And Jesus The Sound/New Day Records/New Day
15 When It’s Gone For Good Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
16 Grateful For The Gospel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
17 He Is Good To Me Taylors/StowTown
18 It Won’t Be Long Poet Voices/StowTown
19 He Made A Way Whisnants/UIA
20 You’ll Find Him There Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
21 I’ll Get Over It Endless Highway/Crossroads
22 More Than You Know Tim Livingston/Independent
23 Things We Cannot See LeFevre Qt/Daywind
24 Praise The Lord Collingsworth Family/StowTown
25 Take All Of Me 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
26 Glory Up Ahead Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
27 Covered Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
28 Jesus 1 Death 0 True Song/Daywind
29 Jesus Leading His Children Home The Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
30 Through The Furnace Fire Sound Street/Crossroads
31 Praying For The Prodigal Kingsmen/Crossroads
32 Your Healing Is On The Way Greater Vision/Daywind
33 One Who Can Master’s Voice/Independent
34 After All Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
35 Everything Good Zane & Donna King/StowTown
36 When The Saints Begin To Pray Heart To Heart/Independent
37 Standing Firm Bibletones/Independent
38 I Know There’s A Heaven Kramers/StowTown
39 Rock Bottom 11th Hour/Crossroads
40 Family Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
41 Until It Was Me Doug Anderson/StowTown
42 Faith In Place Susan Whisnant/UIA
43 Big Ole Stone Triumphant Qt/StowTown
44 Blood Bought Child Of The King Exodus/Independent
45 Thank You Jesus For The Blood Lauren Talley/Crossroads
46 He Sat Down Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
47 Big Tent Revival Freemans/Goldenvine Productions
48 Keep Turning Your Eyes On Jesus Booth Brothers/StowTown
49 Won’t Be Me Lauren,Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
50 Jesus Walked In Joseph Habedank/Daywind
51 The God Who Never Leaves Gloryway/Twelve21
52 Why Wouldn’t I Run Lee Park Worship/Independent
53 In The Sweet Forever The Littles/Independent
54 I’ll Be Waiting For You Big Mo/Independent
55 Wasted Words The Craguns/ARS
56 Praise Taranda Green/StowTown
57 There Is Hyssongs/Independent
58 He Knows The Way The Pylant Family/Independent
59 Tuning Wisecarves/Crossroads
60 You Can’t Hurry God Perrys/Stowtown
61 You Have Always Been My Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown
62 My Bible Les Butler & Friends/FMG/REAL Records
63 On The King’s Shoulders Steeles/StowTown
64 Where Shall I Be Chronicle/Independent
65 There’s A River High Road/Daywind
66 What Are You Waiting On Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
67 Before & After Murray Galloway & Company/Independent
68 Turn Your Eyes Sacred Harmony/Independent
69 Through The Scars The Promise/Independent
70 What I Don’t Know How To Do Jesus Does Mark Bishop/Crossroads
71 Ole Brother Noah McCray Dove & The Dove Bros/Independent
72 When God Gets A Hold Of You Battle Cry/Twelve 21
73 The Sound Of His Voice Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS
74 Living My Last Tomorrow Billy Huddleston/Independent
75 Resurrection Morn Villines Trio/Independent
76 One Day Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
77 Jailhouse Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Rec
78 Love Me Back To Life Jordan Family Band/ARS
79 He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
80 The Good The Bad & Ugly Justified Qt/ARS
81 Find My Hallelujah 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
82 Middle Of Nowhere Southbound/Daywind
83 This Is The Day Clearvision/Chapel Valley
84 Long Time Coming Isaiah 61/Independent
85 Come On Let’s Go To That Land Tribute Qt/Daywind
86 He Will Calm The Troubled Waters Purpose/Chapel Valley
87 He’s My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent
88 Shoulder To Shoulder Chitans/Crossroads
89 Jesus In Me Life Line/Independent
90 He’s Already On His Way Old Tradition/Independent
91 By Grace The Lore Family/Crossroads
92 When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley
93 Normal Isn’t Coming Back Brenda Denney Rhoades/Independent
94 Man On The Middle Cross Living Faith Qt/Independent
95 He’s Still God Of The Day/Independent
96 Walk By Faith Divinity Trio/Independent
97 I’m So Blessed The Regals/Independent
98 Secret Place Joyaires/Independent
99 Child Of God Shirah Brothers/Independent
100 We Stand Redeemed Southern Plainsmen/Independent

