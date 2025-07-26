Congratulations to Karen Peck & New River and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 SG August 2025

|
1.
|
That’s What Faith Looks Like
|
Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|2.
|Kick Up My Heels And Sing
|The Guardians/Daywind
|3.
|Sunshine On A Cloudy Day
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|4.
|Rise Up
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|5.
|More Than A Hollow Hallelujah
|Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
|6.
|99 1/2
|
Ernie Hasse & Signature Sound/StowTown
|7.
|Mercy River
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|8.
|He Remembers My Sin No More
|Kramers/StowTown
|9.
|God Has Heard Your Cry
|The Taylors/StowTown
|10.
|Motel Bible
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|11.
|No Better Time
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|12.
|Love Em’ Where They Are
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|13.
|Nothing Greater Than Grace
|Mercys Well/Independent
|14.
|Deep Water
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|15.
|Build An Altar
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|16.
|God Won’t
|Nelons (Autum Nelon Streetman)/Daywin
|17.
|Standing With You
|The Sound/Daywind
|18.
|Free
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|19.
|Still Under His Feet
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|20.
|Stepping Stone
|Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music
|21.
|Troubled
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|22.
|Stand Tall
|Hyssongs/ARS
|23.
|He Will Hold You Through It All
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|24.
|Hold On To Hope
|Southbound/Daywind
|25.
|Undefeated
|Steeles/StowTown
|26.
|Tell The Devil
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|27.
|I Know What Jesus Can Do
|Browns/StowTown
|28.
|Jesus Stays
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|29.
|Just To Know You
|Heart 2 Heart/Independent
|30.
|So Many Reasons
|Tribute QT/Daywind
|31.
|Shaking Off The Dust
|The Lore Family/Crossroads
|32.
|A Million Reasons
|Perrys/StowTown
|33.
|Up Above The World So High
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|34.
|More
|The Allen’s/ARS
|35.
|None But Jesus
|Erwins/StowTowns
|36.
|All Of Gods Children
|Right Road QT/ARS/New Day
|37.
|The Ladder
|Freemans/ARS/New Day
|38.
|Prove Em’ Wrong
|Lauren, Amber And Kenna/Crossroads
|39.
|Let Us Come Together
|Browders/Dream Big
|40.
|Message To The World
|The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
|41.
|I Am A Believer
|Troy Burns Family/Independent
|42.
|2nd Opinions
|Masters Voice/Independent
|43.
|Victory Side
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|44.
|Not Today
|Phillips & Banks/ARS/New Day
|45.
|Can’t Thank Him Enough
|Logan Smith/Independent
|46.
|Inside The Gate
|The Villines Trio/Independent
|47.
|Still Faithful
|11TH Hour/Crossroads
|48.
|Mercy Came Running
|Life Line/Independent
|49.
|Golgotha’s Call
|Bibletones/Independent
|50.
|Door Wide Open
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|51.
|I Don’t Regret
|New Road 2/Chapel Valley
|52.
|Never Been Another
|Whisnants/UIA
|53.
|Can He, Could He, Would He
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|54.
|It Was The Cross
|Bruce Sechrest/Independent
|55.
|All Is Well
|Exodus/Independent
|56.
|The Truth
|The Promise/Independent
|57.
|Home Is Always Where I’d Rather Be
|Believers Voice/Independent
|58.
|Let’s Sing About The Blood
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|59.
|One Stone Rolled Away
|Skaggs & Company/Independent
|60.
|What A Redeemer
|River’s Edge/Independent
|61.
|He Said It Is Finished
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|62.
|I’ll Never Get Over
|Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS
|63.
|The God You Are
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|64.
|There’s A Land
|Apostolic Boys/Indepedent
|65.
|Barrabas
|Tate Emmons/ARS/New Day
|66.
|We Need Revival
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|67.
|When I Lay My Heavy Burdens Down
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|68.
|Goodness And Mercy
|Lee Park Worship/Vital Records/New Day
|69.
|I’ve Been To The Cross
|Isaiah 61/Twelve 21
|70.
|Go Tell
|Of The Day/Independent
|71.
|Soul Set Free
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|72.
|What I Need Today
|Dave Melton Family/Indepedent
|73.
|I Believe God
|Clearvision/Independent
|74.
|Little Sparrow
|Virginia Lou/Independent
|75.
|Going Home With Jesus (Enoch’s Song)
|Michael Combs/Independent
|76.
|I Love To Sing About Amazing Grace
|4 Calvary Qt/Independent
|77.
|Homeward Bound
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|78.
|Holy Place
|Todd Tilghman/StowTown
|79.
|Faithful God
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|80.
|All Lives Matter To Him
|PJ Andersen/Independent
|81.
|Limitless God
|8th Street/ARS
|82.
|I Love You
|Duncans/Independent
|83.
|Beyond The Grave
|Big Mo/Independent
|84.
|Show Me The Way From Here
|Paid In Full/StowTown
|85.
|Holy Place
|Matt Hill/Independent
|86.
|Everyday Saints
|Steve Ladd/ARS/New Day
|87.
|God Does Amazing Things With Grace
|Southern Plainsmen/Independent
|88.
|I Will Sing
|Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
|89.
|Turn To The Right
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|90.
|Child Of The King
|
Old Time Preachers QT/REAL Southern G
|91.
|I’m Holding The Truth
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|92.
|The Son Came Down
|Lauren Talley(Inspirations)/Crossroads
|93.
|Thank God For Tomorrow
|Doug Anderson/StowTown
|94.
|God Has A Way
|Chronicle/ARS
|95.
|So Long
|Gloryway Qt/Twelve 21
|96.
|Sow The Good Seed
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|97.
|Platform
|Crown Of Life/Independent
|98.
|Second Time Around
|Port City Qt/Independent
|99.
|Warning
|Greg Logins/Independent
|100
|Who Is He In Yonder Stall
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here
Free Christain Streaming Here