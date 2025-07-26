Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

announcements

Congratulations to Karen Peck & New River and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 SG August 2025

scoopsnews 0
Karen Peck & New River

 

1.

That’s What Faith Looks Like

Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
2. Kick Up My Heels And Sing The Guardians/Daywind
3. Sunshine On A Cloudy Day Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
4. Rise Up Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
5. More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
6. 99 1/2
Ernie Hasse & Signature Sound/StowTown
7. Mercy River Down East Boys/Crossroads
8. He Remembers My Sin No More Kramers/StowTown
9. God Has Heard Your Cry The Taylors/StowTown
10. Motel Bible Scotty Inman/Daywind
11. No Better Time Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
12. Love Em’ Where They Are Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
13. Nothing Greater Than Grace Mercys Well/Independent
14. Deep Water Triumphant Qt/StowTown
15. Build An Altar Sunday Drive/StowTown
16. God Won’t Nelons (Autum Nelon Streetman)/Daywin
17. Standing With You The Sound/Daywind
18. Free Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
19. Still Under His Feet Anthem Edition/Crossroads
20. Stepping Stone Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music
21. Troubled LeFevre Qt/Daywind
22. Stand Tall Hyssongs/ARS
23. He Will Hold You Through It All Endless Highway/Crossroads
24. Hold On To Hope Southbound/Daywind
25. Undefeated Steeles/StowTown
26. Tell The Devil Joseph Habedank/Daywind
27. I Know What Jesus Can Do Browns/StowTown
28. Jesus Stays Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
29. Just To Know You Heart 2 Heart/Independent
30. So Many Reasons Tribute QT/Daywind
31. Shaking Off The Dust The Lore Family/Crossroads
32. A Million Reasons Perrys/StowTown
33. Up Above The World So High Inspirations/Crossroads
34. More The Allen’s/ARS
35. None But Jesus Erwins/StowTowns
36. All Of Gods Children Right Road QT/ARS/New Day
37. The Ladder Freemans/ARS/New Day
38. Prove Em’ Wrong Lauren, Amber And Kenna/Crossroads
39. Let Us Come Together Browders/Dream Big
40. Message To The World The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
41. I Am A Believer Troy Burns Family/Independent
42. 2nd Opinions Masters Voice/Independent
43. Victory Side Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
44. Not Today Phillips & Banks/ARS/New Day
45. Can’t Thank Him Enough Logan Smith/Independent
46. Inside The Gate The Villines Trio/Independent
47. Still Faithful 11TH Hour/Crossroads
48. Mercy Came Running Life Line/Independent
49. Golgotha’s Call Bibletones/Independent
50. Door Wide Open Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
51. I Don’t Regret New Road 2/Chapel Valley
52. Never Been Another Whisnants/UIA
53. Can He, Could He, Would He Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
54. It Was The Cross Bruce Sechrest/Independent
55. All Is Well Exodus/Independent
56. The Truth The Promise/Independent
57. Home Is Always Where I’d Rather Be Believers Voice/Independent
58. Let’s Sing About The Blood Battle Cry/Twelve 21
59. One Stone Rolled Away Skaggs & Company/Independent
60. What A Redeemer River’s Edge/Independent
61. He Said It Is Finished Debra Schultz/Independent
62. I’ll Never Get Over Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS
63. The God You Are Sound Street/Crossroads
64. There’s A Land Apostolic Boys/Indepedent
65. Barrabas Tate Emmons/ARS/New Day
66. We Need Revival 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
67. When I Lay My Heavy Burdens Down Purpose/Chapel Valley
68. Goodness And Mercy Lee Park Worship/Vital Records/New Day
69. I’ve Been To The Cross Isaiah 61/Twelve 21
70. Go Tell Of The Day/Independent
71. Soul Set Free Kingsmen/Crossroads
72. What I Need Today Dave Melton Family/Indepedent
73. I Believe God Clearvision/Independent
74. Little Sparrow Virginia Lou/Independent
75. Going Home With Jesus (Enoch’s Song) Michael Combs/Independent
76. I Love To Sing About Amazing Grace 4 Calvary Qt/Independent
77. Homeward Bound Legacy 5/StowTown
78. Holy Place Todd Tilghman/StowTown
79. Faithful God The Pylant Family/Independent
80. All Lives Matter To Him PJ Andersen/Independent
81. Limitless God 8th Street/ARS
82. I Love You Duncans/Independent
83. Beyond The Grave Big Mo/Independent
84. Show Me The Way From Here Paid In Full/StowTown
85. Holy Place Matt Hill/Independent
86. Everyday Saints Steve Ladd/ARS/New Day
87. God Does Amazing Things With Grace Southern Plainsmen/Independent
88. I Will Sing Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
89. Turn To The Right Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
90. Child Of The King
Old Time Preachers QT/REAL Southern G
91. I’m Holding The Truth McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
92. The Son Came Down Lauren Talley(Inspirations)/Crossroads
93. Thank God For Tomorrow Doug Anderson/StowTown
94. God Has A Way Chronicle/ARS
95. So Long Gloryway Qt/Twelve 21
96. Sow The Good Seed Greater Vision/Daywind
97. Platform Crown Of Life/Independent
98. Second Time Around Port City Qt/Independent
99. Warning Greg Logins/Independent
100 Who Is He In Yonder Stall Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

