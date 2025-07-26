Congratulations to Karen Peck & New River and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 SG August 2025

1. That’s What Faith Looks Like Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

2. Kick Up My Heels And Sing The Guardians/Daywind

3. Sunshine On A Cloudy Day Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

4. Rise Up Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony

5. More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House Of Isaacs

6. 99 1/2 Ernie Hasse & Signature Sound/StowTown

7. Mercy River Down East Boys/Crossroads

8. He Remembers My Sin No More Kramers/StowTown

9. God Has Heard Your Cry The Taylors/StowTown

10. Motel Bible Scotty Inman/Daywind

11. No Better Time Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

12. Love Em’ Where They Are Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music

13. Nothing Greater Than Grace Mercys Well/Independent

14. Deep Water Triumphant Qt/StowTown

15. Build An Altar Sunday Drive/StowTown

16. God Won’t Nelons (Autum Nelon Streetman)/Daywin

17. Standing With You The Sound/Daywind

18. Free Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

19. Still Under His Feet Anthem Edition/Crossroads

20. Stepping Stone Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music

21. Troubled LeFevre Qt/Daywind

22. Stand Tall Hyssongs/ARS

23. He Will Hold You Through It All Endless Highway/Crossroads

24. Hold On To Hope Southbound/Daywind

25. Undefeated Steeles/StowTown

26. Tell The Devil Joseph Habedank/Daywind

27. I Know What Jesus Can Do Browns/StowTown

28. Jesus Stays Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

29. Just To Know You Heart 2 Heart/Independent

30. So Many Reasons Tribute QT/Daywind

31. Shaking Off The Dust The Lore Family/Crossroads

32. A Million Reasons Perrys/StowTown

33. Up Above The World So High Inspirations/Crossroads

34. More The Allen’s/ARS

35. None But Jesus Erwins/StowTowns

36. All Of Gods Children Right Road QT/ARS/New Day

37. The Ladder Freemans/ARS/New Day

38. Prove Em’ Wrong Lauren, Amber And Kenna/Crossroads

39. Let Us Come Together Browders/Dream Big

40. Message To The World The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel

41. I Am A Believer Troy Burns Family/Independent

42. 2nd Opinions Masters Voice/Independent

43. Victory Side Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

44. Not Today Phillips & Banks/ARS/New Day

45. Can’t Thank Him Enough Logan Smith/Independent

46. Inside The Gate The Villines Trio/Independent

47. Still Faithful 11TH Hour/Crossroads

48. Mercy Came Running Life Line/Independent

49. Golgotha’s Call Bibletones/Independent

50. Door Wide Open Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

51. I Don’t Regret New Road 2/Chapel Valley

52. Never Been Another Whisnants/UIA

53. Can He, Could He, Would He Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

54. It Was The Cross Bruce Sechrest/Independent

55. All Is Well Exodus/Independent

56. The Truth The Promise/Independent

57. Home Is Always Where I’d Rather Be Believers Voice/Independent

58. Let’s Sing About The Blood Battle Cry/Twelve 21

59. One Stone Rolled Away Skaggs & Company/Independent

60. What A Redeemer River’s Edge/Independent

61. He Said It Is Finished Debra Schultz/Independent

62. I’ll Never Get Over Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS

63. The God You Are Sound Street/Crossroads

64. There’s A Land Apostolic Boys/Indepedent

65. Barrabas Tate Emmons/ARS/New Day

66. We Need Revival 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

67. When I Lay My Heavy Burdens Down Purpose/Chapel Valley

68. Goodness And Mercy Lee Park Worship/Vital Records/New Day

69. I’ve Been To The Cross Isaiah 61/Twelve 21

70. Go Tell Of The Day/Independent

71. Soul Set Free Kingsmen/Crossroads

72. What I Need Today Dave Melton Family/Indepedent

73. I Believe God Clearvision/Independent

74. Little Sparrow Virginia Lou/Independent

75. Going Home With Jesus (Enoch’s Song) Michael Combs/Independent

76. I Love To Sing About Amazing Grace 4 Calvary Qt/Independent

77. Homeward Bound Legacy 5/StowTown

78. Holy Place Todd Tilghman/StowTown

79. Faithful God The Pylant Family/Independent

80. All Lives Matter To Him PJ Andersen/Independent

81. Limitless God 8th Street/ARS

82. I Love You Duncans/Independent

83. Beyond The Grave Big Mo/Independent

84. Show Me The Way From Here Paid In Full/StowTown

85. Holy Place Matt Hill/Independent

86. Everyday Saints Steve Ladd/ARS/New Day

87. God Does Amazing Things With Grace Southern Plainsmen/Independent

88. I Will Sing Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian

89. Turn To The Right Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

90. Child Of The King Old Time Preachers QT/REAL Southern G

91. I’m Holding The Truth McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

92. The Son Came Down Lauren Talley(Inspirations)/Crossroads

93. Thank God For Tomorrow Doug Anderson/StowTown

94. God Has A Way Chronicle/ARS

95. So Long Gloryway Qt/Twelve 21

96. Sow The Good Seed Greater Vision/Daywind

97. Platform Crown Of Life/Independent

98. Second Time Around Port City Qt/Independent

99. Warning Greg Logins/Independent