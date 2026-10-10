Congratulations to Nailprint and the SGN SCOPS TOP 40 Christian Country- October 2026

1 This Storm Nailprint/Independent

2 God And County New Day Revival/Independent

3 Don’t Give Up On Me Matt Hill/Independent

4 Piano For Sale Chris Golden/24K Records

5 One More Reason Tim Menzies/New Day

6 Don’t Get In A Hurry Shay & Michi/Independent

7 Inside My Heart Ray Hollis/Independent

8 That’s What Grace Is For Small Town Sunday/Independent

9 How Bout You Shellem Cline/Red Country

10 When I Hear His Name Victoria Steelman/Red Country

11 Do You Know My Name Melissa Evans/Independent

12 Didn’t Feel Like Faith Todd Tilghman/StowTown

13 My Richest Gain Jessica Horton/Independent

14 Get My Praise On Brandy York/Independent

15 Through The Fire Jason Crabb/Daywind

16 Why Are You Here? Battle Cry/Twelve 21

17 In The Corner Of The Room Floyd Feske/Independent

18 No Rock Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

19 Lighthouse People Billy Walker/Independent

20 That’s The Way My Mama Raised Me Luke Hendrickson/Independent

21 Workin’ On A Building Justin Crank & Jessica Horton/Independent

22 Faith Can Move Mountains Tammy Renee/Independent

23 Let Me Tell You Beverly Simms/Independent

24 When God Shuts The Door PJ Andersen/Independent

25 Preacher man David Timms/Independent

26 I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today Blood Bought/Independent

27 Take Away The Cross Bilderbacks/Independent

28 Dry Eyes And Empty Altars Ronald Captain Smead/Independent

29 When I’m Not Enough Troy Ervin/Independent

30 He’s All I Need The Knight Family/Independent

31 I Know A Carpenter Michael Knight/Independent

32 Broken Man Can Scotty Inman/Daywind

33 Saints Kenny Evans/Independent

34 Wings On Me Gerald Crabb/Independent

35 Building Bridges Carolina The Band/Independent

36 Good News From The Graveyard Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

37 Forever In Heaven Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music

38 Let Me Hold On To You Linda Gibson Johnson/Independent

39 Old Man Is Dead Bubba Harper/Independent