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Congratulations to Nailprint and the SGN SCOPS TOP 40 Christian Country- October 2026

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1  This Storm Nailprint/Independent
2 God And County New Day Revival/Independent
3 Don’t Give Up On Me Matt Hill/Independent
4 Piano For Sale Chris Golden/24K Records
5 One More Reason Tim Menzies/New Day
6 Don’t Get In A Hurry Shay & Michi/Independent
7 Inside My Heart Ray Hollis/Independent
8 That’s What Grace Is For Small Town Sunday/Independent
9 How Bout You Shellem Cline/Red Country
10 When I Hear His Name Victoria Steelman/Red Country
11 Do You Know My Name Melissa Evans/Independent
12 Didn’t Feel Like Faith Todd Tilghman/StowTown
13 My Richest Gain Jessica Horton/Independent
14 Get My Praise On Brandy York/Independent
15 Through The Fire Jason Crabb/Daywind
16 Why Are You Here? Battle Cry/Twelve 21
17 In The Corner Of The Room Floyd Feske/Independent
18 No Rock Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
19 Lighthouse People Billy Walker/Independent
20 That’s The Way My Mama Raised Me Luke Hendrickson/Independent
21 Workin’ On A Building Justin Crank & Jessica Horton/Independent
22 Faith Can Move Mountains Tammy Renee/Independent
23 Let Me Tell You Beverly Simms/Independent
24 When God Shuts The Door PJ Andersen/Independent
25 Preacher man David Timms/Independent
26 I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today Blood Bought/Independent
27 Take Away The Cross Bilderbacks/Independent
28 Dry Eyes And Empty Altars Ronald Captain Smead/Independent
29 When I’m Not Enough Troy Ervin/Independent
30 He’s All I Need The Knight Family/Independent
31 I Know A Carpenter Michael Knight/Independent
32 Broken Man Can Scotty Inman/Daywind
33 Saints Kenny Evans/Independent
34 Wings On Me Gerald Crabb/Independent
35 Building Bridges Carolina The Band/Independent
36 Good News From The Graveyard Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
37 Forever In Heaven Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music
38 Let Me Hold On To You Linda Gibson Johnson/Independent
39 Old Man Is Dead Bubba Harper/Independent
40 Somebody Somewhere Donnie Rabon/Independent

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