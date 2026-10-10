Congratulations to Nailprint and the SGN SCOPS TOP 40 Christian Country- October 2026

|1
|This Storm
|Nailprint/Independent
|2
|God And County
|New Day Revival/Independent
|3
|Don’t Give Up On Me
|Matt Hill/Independent
|4
|Piano For Sale
|Chris Golden/24K Records
|5
|One More Reason
|Tim Menzies/New Day
|6
|Don’t Get In A Hurry
|Shay & Michi/Independent
|7
|Inside My Heart
|Ray Hollis/Independent
|8
|That’s What Grace Is For
|Small Town Sunday/Independent
|9
|How Bout You
|Shellem Cline/Red Country
|10
|When I Hear His Name
|Victoria Steelman/Red Country
|11
|Do You Know My Name
|Melissa Evans/Independent
|12
|Didn’t Feel Like Faith
|Todd Tilghman/StowTown
|13
|My Richest Gain
|Jessica Horton/Independent
|14
|Get My Praise On
|Brandy York/Independent
|15
|Through The Fire
|Jason Crabb/Daywind
|16
|Why Are You Here?
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|17
|In The Corner Of The Room
|Floyd Feske/Independent
|18
|No Rock
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|19
|Lighthouse People
|Billy Walker/Independent
|20
|That’s The Way My Mama Raised Me
|Luke Hendrickson/Independent
|21
|Workin’ On A Building
|Justin Crank & Jessica Horton/Independent
|22
|Faith Can Move Mountains
|Tammy Renee/Independent
|23
|Let Me Tell You
|Beverly Simms/Independent
|24
|When God Shuts The Door
|PJ Andersen/Independent
|25
|Preacher man
|David Timms/Independent
|26
|I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today
|Blood Bought/Independent
|27
|Take Away The Cross
|Bilderbacks/Independent
|28
|Dry Eyes And Empty Altars
|Ronald Captain Smead/Independent
|29
|When I’m Not Enough
|Troy Ervin/Independent
|30
|He’s All I Need
|The Knight Family/Independent
|31
|I Know A Carpenter
|Michael Knight/Independent
|32
|Broken Man Can
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|33
|Saints
|Kenny Evans/Independent
|34
|Wings On Me
|Gerald Crabb/Independent
|35
|Building Bridges
|Carolina The Band/Independent
|36
|Good News From The Graveyard
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|37
|Forever In Heaven
|Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music
|38
|Let Me Hold On To You
|Linda Gibson Johnson/Independent
|39
|Old Man Is Dead
|Bubba Harper/Independent
|40
|Somebody Somewhere
|Donnie Rabon/Independent
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