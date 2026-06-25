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announcements Chart

Congratulations to Peach Goldman and the SGN SCOOPS TOP 100- JULY 2026

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1 Expecting A Mountain Peach Goldman/StowTown
2 Friend Of Sinners Triumphant Qt/StowTown
3 If These Walls Could Talk Greater Vision/Daywind
4 God Gives Good Answers Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
5 By The Blood  Perrys/StowTown
6 Nothing Southbound/Daywind
7 Preach Jesus Down East Boys/StowTown
8 When Sunday Morning Dawns Kingsmen/Crossroads
9 It’s Only By The Blood Whisnants/UIA
10 Forever In Heaven Tim Livingston/Independent
11 Life Hurts God Heals Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
12 God’s Love And Me Craguns/ARS
13 And Then Tribute Qt/Daywind
14 I Know You  Guardians/Daywind
15 Garden Tomb Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
16 Grace Is Sufficient Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
17 Now I’m On My Way Poet Voices/StowTown
18 Just One Drop Of Blood Right Road Qt/ARS
19 There’s No Better Time Than Now Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent
20 For What Earthly Reason Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
21 In The Middle Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
22 Sound The Alarm Bibletones/Independent
23 Better Days Ahead Browns/StowTown
24 That’s Who He Is 11th Hour/Crossroads
25 Behind My Praise Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
26 God Sees Your Storm Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS
27 Broken Man Can Scotty Inman/Daywind
28 Beyond The Storm Justified Qt/ARS
29 Preacher Man Master’s Voice/Independent
30 Hard Trials Will Soon Be Over Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
31 I Have No Doubt  Pylant Family/Independent
32 What Victory? Paid In Full/Stowtown
33 We’ll Understand It Better Collingsworth Family/StowTown
34 Whatever Hallelujah LeFevre Qt/Daywind
35 Sea Of Forgetfulness Inspirations/Crossroads
36 Three Nails Instead Nelons/Daywind
37 Home Mark Bishop/Crossroads
38 What’s It Like At Home Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
39 That’s What Love Is High Road/New Day
40 The Anthem (Psalms 98) Phillips & Banks/ARS
41 Thank God For Sunday Morning Driven/Independent
42 Pray On Duncans/Independent
43 I Know The Sweet Voice Of The Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown
44 He Is Who He Is Anthem Edition/Crossroads
45 Put Your Hand In The Hand Ronnie Booth(Blackwood Bros)/Daywind
46 My Oil Ain’t Cheap Rivenbark Ministries/Independent
47 Walls Lauren Talley/Crossroads
48 Building Bridges Carolina The Band/Independent
49 No Rock Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
50 Mercy Seat Steve Ladd/ARS
51 Spread The News Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
52 Mountains Will Fall Sound Street/Crossroads
53 In His Eyes Sacred Harmony/Independent
54 Breaking Loose Weeks Revival/Independent
55 Count Me In Clearvision/Independent
56 He’s Still Writing In The Sand Troy Burns Family/Independent
57 There Was A Day When The Lore Family/Crossroads
58 Anyway Chronicle/ARS
59 Above Everything  Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
60 In The Fire Janet Paschal/StowTown
61 No Room In The Heart For Fear Isaiah 61/Twevle 21
62 Mountains Are Made To Climb Sunday Drive/StowTown
63 Just Passin’ Through 4 Calvary/Independent
64 What Mercy Did For Me River’s Edge/Independent
65 Never Have I Ever  Promise/Independent
66 Morning For The Mourning Jordan Family Band/ARS
67 Leave Me Alone Greg Logins/Independent
68 Do You Know My Name Melissa Evans/Independent
69 I’ma Talk About Jesus Adam Crabb/Daywind
70 Good News Savior Hyssongs/ARS
71 There Is A River Purpose/Independent
72 Walking Each Other Home Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
73 One More Reason Tim Menzies/New Day
74 Here Comes The Promise 8th Street/Independent
75 Goodbye To Mercy Believers Voice/Independent
76 No Threat In The Thunder Siler Family/Independent
77 How Do I Know Jessica Horton/Independent
78 Let Him Write 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
79 I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today Blood Bought/Independent
80 A Letter To Mom Joseph Habedank/Daywind
81 God, You’ve Done Me Good  Knight Family/Independent
82 He Will Do The Rest Inspirationals Of Texas/Independent
83 To God It’s Nothing New McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
84 When The Lord Saved Me REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Southern
85 You Won’t Find My Bones Day Three/Independent
86 A Place To Spend The Night  Rogers Family/Crossroads
87 The Bridge Daryl Baker/Independent
88 Keep On Shining Doug Anderson/StowTown
89 Kingdom Come The Allen’s/ARS
90 One More Testimony Port City Qt/Independent
91 Don’t Give Up On Me Matt Hill/Independent
92 Peace, Love, Joy  Taylors/StowTown
93 A God Thing Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records/New D
94 He’s So Good To Me Gospel Harmony Boys/Independent
95 When God Shuts The Door PJ Andersen/Independent
96 Why Are You Here Tim & Paula Probus/Twevle 21
97 Light House People Billy Walker/Independent
98 The Next Cloud Donnie Rabon/Independent
99 If That Isn’t Love Lee Park Worship/Daywind
100 Faith Can Move Mountains Tammy Renee/Independent

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