Congratulations to Peach Goldman and the SGN SCOOPS TOP 100- JULY 2026

|1
|Expecting A Mountain
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|2
|Friend Of Sinners
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|3
|If These Walls Could Talk
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|4
|God Gives Good Answers
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|5
|By The Blood
|Perrys/StowTown
|6
|Nothing
|Southbound/Daywind
|7
|Preach Jesus
|Down East Boys/StowTown
|8
|When Sunday Morning Dawns
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|9
|It’s Only By The Blood
|Whisnants/UIA
|10
|Forever In Heaven
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|11
|Life Hurts God Heals
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|12
|God’s Love And Me
|Craguns/ARS
|13
|And Then
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|14
|I Know You
|Guardians/Daywind
|15
|Garden Tomb
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|16
|Grace Is Sufficient
|Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
|17
|Now I’m On My Way
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|18
|Just One Drop Of Blood
|Right Road Qt/ARS
|19
|There’s No Better Time Than Now
|Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent
|20
|For What Earthly Reason
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|21
|In The Middle
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|22
|Sound The Alarm
|Bibletones/Independent
|23
|Better Days Ahead
|Browns/StowTown
|24
|That’s Who He Is
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|25
|Behind My Praise
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|26
|God Sees Your Storm
|Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS
|27
|Broken Man Can
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|28
|Beyond The Storm
|Justified Qt/ARS
|29
|Preacher Man
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|30
|Hard Trials Will Soon Be Over
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|31
|I Have No Doubt
|Pylant Family/Independent
|32
|What Victory?
|Paid In Full/Stowtown
|33
|We’ll Understand It Better
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|34
|Whatever Hallelujah
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|35
|Sea Of Forgetfulness
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|36
|Three Nails Instead
|Nelons/Daywind
|37
|Home
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|38
|What’s It Like At Home
|Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
|39
|That’s What Love Is
|High Road/New Day
|40
|The Anthem (Psalms 98)
|Phillips & Banks/ARS
|41
|Thank God For Sunday Morning
|Driven/Independent
|42
|Pray On
|Duncans/Independent
|43
|I Know The Sweet Voice Of The Shepherd
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|44
|He Is Who He Is
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|45
|Put Your Hand In The Hand
|Ronnie Booth(Blackwood Bros)/Daywind
|46
|My Oil Ain’t Cheap
|Rivenbark Ministries/Independent
|47
|Walls
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|48
|Building Bridges
|Carolina The Band/Independent
|49
|No Rock
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|50
|Mercy Seat
|Steve Ladd/ARS
|51
|Spread The News
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|52
|Mountains Will Fall
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|53
|In His Eyes
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|54
|Breaking Loose
|Weeks Revival/Independent
|55
|Count Me In
|Clearvision/Independent
|56
|He’s Still Writing In The Sand
|Troy Burns Family/Independent
|57
|There Was A Day When
|The Lore Family/Crossroads
|58
|Anyway
|Chronicle/ARS
|59
|Above Everything
|Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
|60
|In The Fire
|Janet Paschal/StowTown
|61
|No Room In The Heart For Fear
|Isaiah 61/Twevle 21
|62
|Mountains Are Made To Climb
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|63
|Just Passin’ Through
|4 Calvary/Independent
|64
|What Mercy Did For Me
|River’s Edge/Independent
|65
|Never Have I Ever
|Promise/Independent
|66
|Morning For The Mourning
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|67
|Leave Me Alone
|Greg Logins/Independent
|68
|Do You Know My Name
|Melissa Evans/Independent
|69
|I’ma Talk About Jesus
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|70
|Good News Savior
|Hyssongs/ARS
|71
|There Is A River
|Purpose/Independent
|72
|Walking Each Other Home
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|73
|One More Reason
|Tim Menzies/New Day
|74
|Here Comes The Promise
|8th Street/Independent
|75
|Goodbye To Mercy
|Believers Voice/Independent
|76
|No Threat In The Thunder
|Siler Family/Independent
|77
|How Do I Know
|Jessica Horton/Independent
|78
|Let Him Write
|2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
|79
|I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today
|Blood Bought/Independent
|80
|A Letter To Mom
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|81
|God, You’ve Done Me Good
|Knight Family/Independent
|82
|He Will Do The Rest
|Inspirationals Of Texas/Independent
|83
|To God It’s Nothing New
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|84
|When The Lord Saved Me
|REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Southern
|85
|You Won’t Find My Bones
|Day Three/Independent
|86
|A Place To Spend The Night
|Rogers Family/Crossroads
|87
|The Bridge
|Daryl Baker/Independent
|88
|Keep On Shining
|Doug Anderson/StowTown
|89
|Kingdom Come
|The Allen’s/ARS
|90
|One More Testimony
|Port City Qt/Independent
|91
|Don’t Give Up On Me
|Matt Hill/Independent
|92
|Peace, Love, Joy
|Taylors/StowTown
|93
|A God Thing
|Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records/New D
|94
|He’s So Good To Me
|Gospel Harmony Boys/Independent
|95
|When God Shuts The Door
|PJ Andersen/Independent
|96
|Why Are You Here
|Tim & Paula Probus/Twevle 21
|97
|Light House People
|Billy Walker/Independent
|98
|The Next Cloud
|Donnie Rabon/Independent
|99
|If That Isn’t Love
|Lee Park Worship/Daywind
|100
|Faith Can Move Mountains
|Tammy Renee/Independent
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