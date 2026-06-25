Congratulations to Peach Goldman and the SGN SCOOPS TOP 100- JULY 2026

1 Expecting A Mountain Peach Goldman/StowTown

2 Friend Of Sinners Triumphant Qt/StowTown

3 If These Walls Could Talk Greater Vision/Daywind

4 God Gives Good Answers Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

5 By The Blood Perrys/StowTown

6 Nothing Southbound/Daywind

7 Preach Jesus Down East Boys/StowTown

8 When Sunday Morning Dawns Kingsmen/Crossroads

9 It’s Only By The Blood Whisnants/UIA

10 Forever In Heaven Tim Livingston/Independent

11 Life Hurts God Heals Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

12 God’s Love And Me Craguns/ARS

13 And Then Tribute Qt/Daywind

14 I Know You Guardians/Daywind

15 Garden Tomb Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

16 Grace Is Sufficient Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind

17 Now I’m On My Way Poet Voices/StowTown

18 Just One Drop Of Blood Right Road Qt/ARS

19 There’s No Better Time Than Now Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent

20 For What Earthly Reason Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

21 In The Middle Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony

22 Sound The Alarm Bibletones/Independent

23 Better Days Ahead Browns/StowTown

24 That’s Who He Is 11th Hour/Crossroads

25 Behind My Praise Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

26 God Sees Your Storm Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS

27 Broken Man Can Scotty Inman/Daywind

28 Beyond The Storm Justified Qt/ARS

29 Preacher Man Master’s Voice/Independent

30 Hard Trials Will Soon Be Over Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music

31 I Have No Doubt Pylant Family/Independent

32 What Victory? Paid In Full/Stowtown

33 We’ll Understand It Better Collingsworth Family/StowTown

34 Whatever Hallelujah LeFevre Qt/Daywind

35 Sea Of Forgetfulness Inspirations/Crossroads

36 Three Nails Instead Nelons/Daywind

37 Home Mark Bishop/Crossroads

38 What’s It Like At Home Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS

39 That’s What Love Is High Road/New Day

40 The Anthem (Psalms 98) Phillips & Banks/ARS

41 Thank God For Sunday Morning Driven/Independent

42 Pray On Duncans/Independent

43 I Know The Sweet Voice Of The Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown

44 He Is Who He Is Anthem Edition/Crossroads

45 Put Your Hand In The Hand Ronnie Booth(Blackwood Bros)/Daywind

46 My Oil Ain’t Cheap Rivenbark Ministries/Independent

47 Walls Lauren Talley/Crossroads

48 Building Bridges Carolina The Band/Independent

49 No Rock Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

50 Mercy Seat Steve Ladd/ARS

51 Spread The News Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

52 Mountains Will Fall Sound Street/Crossroads

53 In His Eyes Sacred Harmony/Independent

54 Breaking Loose Weeks Revival/Independent

55 Count Me In Clearvision/Independent

56 He’s Still Writing In The Sand Troy Burns Family/Independent

57 There Was A Day When The Lore Family/Crossroads

58 Anyway Chronicle/ARS

59 Above Everything Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel

60 In The Fire Janet Paschal/StowTown

61 No Room In The Heart For Fear Isaiah 61/Twevle 21

62 Mountains Are Made To Climb Sunday Drive/StowTown

63 Just Passin’ Through 4 Calvary/Independent

64 What Mercy Did For Me River’s Edge/Independent

65 Never Have I Ever Promise/Independent

66 Morning For The Mourning Jordan Family Band/ARS

67 Leave Me Alone Greg Logins/Independent

68 Do You Know My Name Melissa Evans/Independent

69 I’ma Talk About Jesus Adam Crabb/Daywind

70 Good News Savior Hyssongs/ARS

71 There Is A River Purpose/Independent

72 Walking Each Other Home Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

73 One More Reason Tim Menzies/New Day

74 Here Comes The Promise 8th Street/Independent

75 Goodbye To Mercy Believers Voice/Independent

76 No Threat In The Thunder Siler Family/Independent

77 How Do I Know Jessica Horton/Independent

78 Let Him Write 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent

79 I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today Blood Bought/Independent

80 A Letter To Mom Joseph Habedank/Daywind

81 God, You’ve Done Me Good Knight Family/Independent

82 He Will Do The Rest Inspirationals Of Texas/Independent

83 To God It’s Nothing New McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

84 When The Lord Saved Me REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Southern

85 You Won’t Find My Bones Day Three/Independent

86 A Place To Spend The Night Rogers Family/Crossroads

87 The Bridge Daryl Baker/Independent

88 Keep On Shining Doug Anderson/StowTown

89 Kingdom Come The Allen’s/ARS

90 One More Testimony Port City Qt/Independent

91 Don’t Give Up On Me Matt Hill/Independent

92 Peace, Love, Joy Taylors/StowTown

93 A God Thing Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records/New D

94 He’s So Good To Me Gospel Harmony Boys/Independent

95 When God Shuts The Door PJ Andersen/Independent

96 Why Are You Here Tim & Paula Probus/Twevle 21

97 Light House People Billy Walker/Independent

98 The Next Cloud Donnie Rabon/Independent

99 If That Isn’t Love Lee Park Worship/Daywind