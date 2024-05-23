Congratulations to Scotty Inman and the SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country

|
1
|
My God
|
Scotty Inman/Daywind/New Day
|2
|Made A Mess
|Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
|3
|One For You
|Shellem Cline/Red Country
|4
|In God’s Time
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|5
|The Well
|Michael Lee/Independent
|6
|What God Can Do
|Endless Highway/Sonlite/Crossroads
|7
|Front Porch Sittin’
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|8
|Heaven’s Getting Sweeter Each Day
|Kristen Bearfield(Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Daywin
|9
|Ready And Waiting
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|10
|Thinking Outside The Box
|Big Mo/Independent
|11
|It Had To Be God
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|12
|Jesus’ Hand
|Don Stiles/Independent
|13
|Here Comes Jesus
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Spring House Music
|14
|That’s What I Love About Sunday
|Small Town Sunday/Independent
|15
|He’s My Healer
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|16
|Memories Of Home
|Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
|17
|It’s Raining
|Galloway & Company/Independent
|18
|Water Grave
|Caleb Howard/Mansion
|19
|It’s Not For You
|Chris Golden/24KRecords
|20
|He Loves The Broken
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|21
|Oh How Sweet Is The Victory
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|22
|Touch Him
|Ronny Hinson/Independent
|23
|Love Remembers
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|24
|Means Something To Me
|Tate Emmons/Independent
|25
|Six Feet Deep
|David Timms/Independent
|26
|Teardrop From Heaven
|Mary Burke/Chapel Valley
|27
|Numbered
|Fortner Brothers/Steeple Country
|28
|When All The Saints Get Home
|The Journeys/Chapel Valley
|29
|Small Town Girl
|Victoria Steelman/Independent
|30
|Help Is On The Way
|Joyaires/Independent
|31
|I Miss Front Porches
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|32
|Everything’s Fine
|Michael W. Smith/Independent
|33
|Bring Your Faith To Life
|Brandan Rowell/Independent
|34
|Speak To The Mountain
|Vernon Greeson/Independent
|35
|He’s Already On His Way
|Old Tradition/Independent
|36
|Amazing Love
|Ray Hollis/Independent
|37
|When I Lift Up My Head
|High Road/New Day Records
|38
|Running To The Light
|Amanda Joy Powell/Independent
|39
|Hit The Ground Prayin
|Steve Bridgmon/Independent
|40
|More Than Life To Me
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
