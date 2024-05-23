May 24, 2024

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to Scotty Inman and the SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country

scoopsnews03 mins
Scotty Inman

1
My God
Scotty Inman/Daywind/New Day
2 Made A Mess Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
3 One For You Shellem Cline/Red Country
4 In God’s Time Jordan Family Band/ARS
5 The Well Michael Lee/Independent
6 What God Can Do Endless Highway/Sonlite/Crossroads
7 Front Porch Sittin’ Zane & Donna King/StowTown
8 Heaven’s Getting Sweeter Each Day Kristen Bearfield(Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Daywin
9 Ready And Waiting Chosen 4:13/Independent
10 Thinking Outside The Box Big Mo/Independent
11 It Had To Be God Tim Livingston/Independent
12 Jesus’ Hand Don Stiles/Independent
13 Here Comes Jesus Jeff & Sheri Easter/Spring House Music
14 That’s What I Love About Sunday Small Town Sunday/Independent
15 He’s My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent
16 Memories Of Home Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
17 It’s Raining Galloway & Company/Independent
18 Water Grave Caleb Howard/Mansion
19 It’s Not For You Chris Golden/24KRecords
20 He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
21 Oh How Sweet Is The Victory Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
22 Touch Him Ronny Hinson/Independent
23 Love Remembers Master’s Voice/Independent
24 Means Something To Me Tate Emmons/Independent
25 Six Feet Deep David Timms/Independent
26 Teardrop From Heaven Mary Burke/Chapel Valley
27 Numbered Fortner Brothers/Steeple Country
28 When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley
29 Small Town Girl Victoria Steelman/Independent
30 Help Is On The Way Joyaires/Independent
31 I Miss Front Porches Tonja Rose/Mansion
32 Everything’s Fine Michael W. Smith/Independent
33 Bring Your Faith To Life Brandan Rowell/Independent
34 Speak To The Mountain Vernon Greeson/Independent
35 He’s Already On His Way Old Tradition/Independent
36 Amazing Love Ray Hollis/Independent
37 When I Lift Up My Head High Road/New Day Records
38 Running To The Light Amanda Joy Powell/Independent
39 Hit The Ground Prayin Steve Bridgmon/Independent
40 More Than Life To Me Purpose/Chapel Valley

