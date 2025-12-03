Congratulations to Shellem Cline and The Christian Country Top 40 SGN SCOOPS (December 2025)

|1
|Gravel Gospel
|Shellem Cline/Red Country
|2
|Things I’d Tell A Younger Me
|Mid South Band/Independent
|3
|Freedoms By The Blood
|Lonnie Hardy/Independent
|4
|I Know Somebody
|Ray Hollis/Independent
|5
|That’s My King
|Tonja Rose/Independent
|6
|More Than A Hollow Hallelujah
|Isaacs/House of Issacs/New Day
|7
|The Only Way He Knew How
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|8
|Ain’t My Jesus Something
|Amanda Joy Powell/Independent
|9
|Look Up
|Austin Glover/Independent
|10
|Bible Revival
|PJ Andersen/Independent
|11
|Only God Knows
|Judith Montgomery/Independent
|12
|Unclouded Day
|Brandon Rowell/Independent
|13
|I’ve Got No Rocks To Throw
|James & Jeff Easter/Gaither Music/Capital Christ
|14
|I’ll Always Be Here For You
|Dwayne Campbell/Independent
|15
|I Know It’s You
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|16
|Without You Daddy
|Tim Rogers/Independent
|17
|Country Sinner
|Victoria Steelman/Independent
|18
|Faithful God
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|19
|Build An Altar
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|20
|One Of These Days
|Donnie Marr/Independent
|21
|Greatly To Be Praised
|Melissa Evans/Independent
|22
|One Of The Scars
|Shay & Mitchi/Independent
|23
|Turn To The Right
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|24
|Every Saint
|Caleb Howard/Independent
|25
|Bless The Lord
|Garmons/Independent
|26
|I Believe
|Mike Vaughn/Independent
|27
|It’ll Be Good To Be Home
|The Journeys/Chapel Valley
|28
|Daddy Never Worked On Sunday
|Dawson Road/Nashville Christian Country
|29
|I’m Amazed
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|30
|Lord, I Know You Are Able
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|31
|Be Ready
|NailPrint/Independent
|32
|Be Sure
|Shepherds/Independent
|33
|Southern Shine
|Shawn Chastain/Red Country
|34
|Right Where You Want Me To Be
|Don Stiles/Independent
|35
|Heavens
|Chris Hughes/Platinum Records Music
|36
|Back To Our Roots
|Derrick Loudermilk Band/Independent
|37
|Good For Nothing
|Cory Asbury/Independent
|38
|Imperfect Prayer
|Chad Bushnell/Independent
|39
|Little Sparrow
|Virginia Lou/Independent
|40
|The Ladder
|Freemans/ARS/New Day
