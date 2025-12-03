Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

announcements

Congratulations to Shellem Cline and The Christian Country Top 40 SGN SCOOPS (December 2025)

scoopsnews 0
Shellem Cline
1 Gravel Gospel Shellem Cline/Red Country
2 Things I’d Tell A Younger Me Mid South Band/Independent
3 Freedoms By The Blood Lonnie Hardy/Independent
4 I Know Somebody Ray Hollis/Independent
5 That’s My King Tonja Rose/Independent
6 More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House of Issacs/New Day
7 The Only Way He Knew How Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
8 Ain’t My Jesus Something Amanda Joy Powell/Independent
9 Look Up Austin Glover/Independent
10 Bible Revival PJ Andersen/Independent
11 Only God Knows Judith Montgomery/Independent
12 Unclouded Day Brandon Rowell/Independent
13 I’ve Got No Rocks To Throw James & Jeff Easter/Gaither Music/Capital Christ
14 I’ll Always Be Here For You Dwayne Campbell/Independent
15 I Know It’s You Scotty Inman/Daywind
16 Without You Daddy Tim Rogers/Independent
17 Country Sinner Victoria Steelman/Independent
18 Faithful God The Pylant Family/Independent
19 Build An Altar Sunday Drive/StowTown
20 One Of These Days Donnie Marr/Independent
21 Greatly To Be Praised Melissa Evans/Independent
22 One Of The Scars Shay & Mitchi/Independent
23 Turn To The Right Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
24 Every Saint Caleb Howard/Independent
25 Bless The Lord Garmons/Independent
26 I Believe Mike Vaughn/Independent
27 It’ll Be Good To Be Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley
28 Daddy Never Worked On Sunday Dawson Road/Nashville Christian Country
29 I’m Amazed Jordan Family Band/ARS
30 Lord, I Know You Are Able Debra Schultz/Independent
31 Be Ready NailPrint/Independent
32 Be Sure Shepherds/Independent
33 Southern Shine Shawn Chastain/Red Country
34 Right Where You Want Me To Be Don Stiles/Independent
35 Heavens Chris Hughes/Platinum Records Music
36 Back To Our Roots Derrick Loudermilk Band/Independent
37 Good For Nothing Cory Asbury/Independent
38 Imperfect Prayer Chad Bushnell/Independent
39 Little Sparrow Virginia Lou/Independent
40 The Ladder Freemans/ARS/New Day

Find Christian Country News In Your Inbox Here

Free Christian Streaming Here

scoopsnews

Website:

Related Story