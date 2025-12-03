Congratulations to Shellem Cline and The Christian Country Top 40 SGN SCOOPS (December 2025)

1 Gravel Gospel Shellem Cline/Red Country

2 Things I’d Tell A Younger Me Mid South Band/Independent

3 Freedoms By The Blood Lonnie Hardy/Independent

4 I Know Somebody Ray Hollis/Independent

5 That’s My King Tonja Rose/Independent

6 More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House of Issacs/New Day

7 The Only Way He Knew How Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

8 Ain’t My Jesus Something Amanda Joy Powell/Independent

9 Look Up Austin Glover/Independent

10 Bible Revival PJ Andersen/Independent

11 Only God Knows Judith Montgomery/Independent

12 Unclouded Day Brandon Rowell/Independent

13 I’ve Got No Rocks To Throw James & Jeff Easter/Gaither Music/Capital Christ

14 I’ll Always Be Here For You Dwayne Campbell/Independent

15 I Know It’s You Scotty Inman/Daywind

16 Without You Daddy Tim Rogers/Independent

17 Country Sinner Victoria Steelman/Independent

18 Faithful God The Pylant Family/Independent

19 Build An Altar Sunday Drive/StowTown

20 One Of These Days Donnie Marr/Independent

21 Greatly To Be Praised Melissa Evans/Independent

22 One Of The Scars Shay & Mitchi/Independent

23 Turn To The Right Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

24 Every Saint Caleb Howard/Independent

25 Bless The Lord Garmons/Independent

26 I Believe Mike Vaughn/Independent

27 It’ll Be Good To Be Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley

28 Daddy Never Worked On Sunday Dawson Road/Nashville Christian Country

29 I’m Amazed Jordan Family Band/ARS

30 Lord, I Know You Are Able Debra Schultz/Independent

31 Be Ready NailPrint/Independent

32 Be Sure Shepherds/Independent

33 Southern Shine Shawn Chastain/Red Country

34 Right Where You Want Me To Be Don Stiles/Independent

35 Heavens Chris Hughes/Platinum Records Music

36 Back To Our Roots Derrick Loudermilk Band/Independent

37 Good For Nothing Cory Asbury/Independent

38 Imperfect Prayer Chad Bushnell/Independent

39 Little Sparrow Virginia Lou/Independent