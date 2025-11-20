Congratulations to SouthBound and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 SG December 2025

|
1
|
Hold on to Hope
|
Southbound/Daywind
|2
|Up Above the World So High
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|3
|So Much to Thank Him For
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|4
|Sow the Good Seed
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|5
|Never Been Another
|Whisnants/UIA
|6
|Soul Set Free
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|7
|Homeward Bound
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|8
|So Many Reasons
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|9
|I Speak Jesus
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|10
|I Will Sing
|Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
|11
|A Million Reasons
|Perrys/StowTown
|12
|When Believers Will Be Leaving
|Down East Boys/StowTown
|13
|Pray
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|14
|For My Good
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|15
|I Know What Jesus Can Do
|Browns/StowTown
|16
|I Went Down
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|17
|Hit the Altar
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|18
|Stepping Stones
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|19
|Stand Tall
|Hyssongs/ARS
|20
|I Am the One
|Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent
|21
|I’ve Seen What It Can Do
|Phillips & Banks/ARS
|22
|That Somebody Was Me
|Guardians/Daywind
|23
|The Way That He Found It
|Justified/ARS
|24
|Joy Is Gonna Come
|Erwins/StowTown
|25
|Big God
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|26
|Tell It to Him
|Bibletones/Independent
|27
|Behind My Praise
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|28
|Faithful God
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|29
|God Gave Me A Song
|Michael Combs/Independent
|30
|The Well
|Taylors/StowTown
|31
|Every Promise Made Is a Promise Kept
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|32
|Still Faithful
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|33
|Deep Waters
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|34
|Show Me Thy Way
|Paid in Full/StowTown
|35
|The Well
|Taylors/StowTown
|36
|Mercy Was More
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|37
|I’ll Never Get Over
|Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS
|38
|I Will Glory in The Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|39
|Door Wide Open
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|40
|I Will Not Hope in Something Less
|Kelly Garner/Independent
|41
|What A Redeemer
|River’s Edge/Independent
|42
|Troubled
|LeFevre Qt (Joseph Habedank)/Daywind
|43
|Loving You
|Nelons/Daywind
|44
|Seed in the Ground
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|45
|The Only Way He Knew How
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|46
|I Know It’s You
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|47
|God Said You’re Gonna Make It
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|48
|Now Lazarus Can Sing
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|49
|Satisfied
|Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
|50
|I Got Saved
|True Song/Daywind
|51
|I Am So Blessed
|Browders/Dream Big
|52
|Greatly to Be Praised
|Melissa Evans/Independent
|53
|The Church
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|54
|Something to Believe
|Logan Smith/Independent
|55
|There Is a Rock
|High Road/New Day
|56
|Free at Last, Free Indeed
|Endless Highway/StowTown
|57
|I’m A Believer
|Troy Burns Family/Independent
|58
|Let’s Sing About the Blood
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|59
|Count Me in
|Clearvision/Independent
|60
|Walking Each Other Home
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|61
|Thank God for Sunday Morning
|Driven/Independent
|62
|Let’s Have a Revival
|Childress Family/Independent
|63
|One More
|Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel Rec
|64
|There Is Hope
|Matt Hill/Independent
|65
|He’s Still God
|Rogers Family/Crossroads
|66
|Choices
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|67
|I’m With the Band
|Steve Ladd/ARS
|68
|Be Sure
|Shepherds/Independent
|69
|Prove Em’ Wrong
|Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|70
|I’ve Got Joy
|Lee Park Worship/Daywind
|71
|I’ll Leave It All Behind
|Duncans/Independent
|72
|All He’s Ever Been
|Chronicle/ARS
|73
|He’ll Never Stop Being Good
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|74
|Standing with You
|The Sound/Daywind
|75
|Blessed Assurance in the Blood
|REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Souther
|76
|Grace Beyond Measure
|Danny Funderburk/Independent
|77
|Ain’t Looking for Trouble
|Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
|78
|I Am Saved
|Tate Emmons/ARS
|79
|The Truth
|The Promise/Independent
|80
|More Than a Hollow Hallelujah
|Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
|81
|Turn to The Right
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|82
|Somebody Testify
|No Name Qt/Independent
|83
|When I Think of Home
|Villines Trio/Independent
|84
|Victory Side
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|85
|Brush Of Grace
|Declaration Worship/Independent
|86
|It Could’ve Been Me
|Ferguson Family/Independent
|87
|Lord, I Know You Are Able
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|88
|When the Trumpet Sounds
|8th Street/ARS
|89
|Just Passin’ Through
|4 Calvary/Independent
|90
|Days Like This
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|91
|Let Us Pray
|Divinity Trio/Independent
|92
|More
|Allens/ARS/New Day
|93
|You Can Sleep Tonight
|Big Mo/Independent
|94
|Fear Not
|Of The Day/Independent
|95
|The Day
|Heart 2 Heart/Independent
|96
|Sound Of Hallelujah
|Laura Jenkins/Independent
|97
|The Church Across the Street
|Susan Whisnant/UIA
|98
|One Cross
|Billy Walker/Independent
|99
|When My Feet Touch the Streets of Gold
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|100
|God’s Still Faithful
|Soul’s Harbor/Independent
