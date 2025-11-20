Congratulations to SouthBound and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 SG December 2025

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

SouthBound
1
Hold on to Hope
Southbound/Daywind
2 Up Above the World So High Inspirations/Crossroads
3 So Much to Thank Him For Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
4 Sow the Good Seed Greater Vision/Daywind
5 Never Been Another Whisnants/UIA
6 Soul Set Free Kingsmen/Crossroads
7 Homeward Bound Legacy 5/StowTown
8 So Many Reasons Tribute Qt/Daywind
9 I Speak Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
10 I Will Sing Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
11 A Million Reasons Perrys/StowTown
12 When Believers Will Be Leaving Down East Boys/StowTown
13 Pray Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
14 For My Good Peach Goldman/StowTown
15 I Know What Jesus Can Do Browns/StowTown
16 I Went Down Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
17 Hit the Altar Poet Voices/StowTown
18 Stepping Stones Tim Livingston/Independent
19 Stand Tall Hyssongs/ARS
20 I Am the One Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independent
21 I’ve Seen What It Can Do Phillips & Banks/ARS
22 That Somebody Was Me Guardians/Daywind
23 The Way That He Found It Justified/ARS
24 Joy Is Gonna Come Erwins/StowTown
25 Big God Master’s Voice/Independent
26 Tell It to Him Bibletones/Independent
27 Behind My Praise Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
28 Faithful God The Pylant Family/Independent
29 God Gave Me A Song Michael Combs/Independent
30 The Well Taylors/StowTown
31 Every Promise Made Is a Promise Kept Anthem Edition/Crossroads
32 Still Faithful 11th Hour/Crossroads
33 Deep Waters Triumphant Qt/StowTown
34 Show Me Thy Way Paid in Full/StowTown
35 The Well Taylors/StowTown
36 Mercy Was More Adam Crabb/Daywind
37 I’ll Never Get Over Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS
38 I Will Glory in The Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
39 Door Wide Open Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
40 I Will Not Hope in Something Less Kelly Garner/Independent
41 What A Redeemer River’s Edge/Independent
42 Troubled LeFevre Qt (Joseph Habedank)/Daywind
43 Loving You  Nelons/Daywind
44 Seed in the Ground Sound Street/Crossroads
45 The Only Way He Knew How Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
46 I Know It’s You Scotty Inman/Daywind
47 God Said You’re Gonna Make It Lore Family/Crossroads
48 Now Lazarus Can Sing Mark Bishop/Crossroads
49 Satisfied Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
50 I Got Saved True Song/Daywind
51 I Am So Blessed  Browders/Dream Big
52 Greatly to Be Praised Melissa Evans/Independent
53 The Church Joseph Habedank/Daywind
54 Something to Believe Logan Smith/Independent
55 There Is a Rock High Road/New Day
56 Free at Last, Free Indeed Endless Highway/StowTown
57 I’m A Believer Troy Burns Family/Independent
58 Let’s Sing About the Blood Battle Cry/Twelve 21
59 Count Me in Clearvision/Independent
60 Walking Each Other Home Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
61 Thank God for Sunday Morning Driven/Independent
62 Let’s Have a Revival Childress Family/Independent
63 One More Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel Rec
64 There Is Hope Matt Hill/Independent
65 He’s Still God Rogers Family/Crossroads
66 Choices Chosen 4:13/Independent
67 I’m With the Band Steve Ladd/ARS
68 Be Sure Shepherds/Independent
69 Prove Em’ Wrong Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
70 I’ve Got Joy Lee Park Worship/Daywind
71 I’ll Leave It All Behind Duncans/Independent
72 All He’s Ever Been Chronicle/ARS
73 He’ll Never Stop Being Good Sunday Drive/StowTown
74 Standing with You The Sound/Daywind
75 Blessed Assurance in the Blood REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Souther
76 Grace Beyond Measure Danny Funderburk/Independent
77 Ain’t Looking for Trouble Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
78 I Am Saved Tate Emmons/ARS
79 The Truth The Promise/Independent
80 More Than a Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
81 Turn to The Right Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
82 Somebody Testify No Name Qt/Independent
83 When I Think of Home Villines Trio/Independent
84 Victory Side Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
85 Brush Of Grace Declaration Worship/Independent
86 It Could’ve Been Me  Ferguson Family/Independent
87 Lord, I Know You Are Able Debra Schultz/Independent
88 When the Trumpet Sounds 8th Street/ARS
89 Just Passin’ Through 4 Calvary/Independent
90 Days Like This Zane & Donna King/StowTown
91 Let Us Pray Divinity Trio/Independent
92 More Allens/ARS/New Day
93 You Can Sleep Tonight Big Mo/Independent
94 Fear Not Of The Day/Independent
95 The Day Heart 2 Heart/Independent
96 Sound Of Hallelujah Laura Jenkins/Independent
97 The Church Across the Street Susan Whisnant/UIA
98 One Cross Billy Walker/Independent
99 When My Feet Touch the Streets of Gold LeFevre Qt/Daywind
100 God’s Still Faithful Soul’s Harbor/Independent

