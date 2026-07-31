Congratulations to the Down East Boys and the SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (August 2026)

|1
|Preach Jesus
|Down East Boys/StowTown
|2
|God Gives Good Answers
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|3
|I Know You
|The Guardians/Daywind
|4
|If Only By The Blood
|Whisnants/UIA
|5
|When Sunday Morning Dawns
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|6
|Expecting A Mountain
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|7
|If These Walls Could Talk
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|8
|By The Blood
|The Perrys/StowTown
|9
|Life Hurts God Heals
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|10
|God’s Love And Me
|The Craguns/ARS
|11
|Whatever Hallelujah
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|12
|Now I’m On My Way
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|13
|For What Earthly Reason
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|14
|Three Nails Instead
|Nelons/Daywind
|15
|Beyond The Storm
|Justified Qt/ARS
|16
|What A Victory
|Paid In Full/Stowtown
|17
|The Anthem (Psalms 98)
|Phillips & Banks/ARS
|18
|Broken Man Can
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|19
|Better Days Ahead
|Browns/StowTown
|20
|Preacher Man
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|21
|Sound The Alarm
|Bibletones/Independent
|22
|He Is Who He Is
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|23
|There’s No Better Time
|Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Rd/Independent
|24
|I Know The Sweet Voice Of The Shepherd
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|25
|No Rock
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|26
|Good News Savior
|Hyssongs/Crossroads
|27
|Friend Of Sinners
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|28
|God Sees Your Storm
|Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS
|29
|Keep On Shining
|Doug Anderson/StowTown
|30
|Walls
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|31
|In The Fire
|Janet Paschal/StowTown
|32
|Peace, Love, Joy
|The Taylors/StowTown
|33
|Forever In Heaven
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|34
|Thank God For Sunday Morning
|Driven/Independent
|35
|Breaking Loose
|Weeks Revival/Independent
|36
|That’s What Love Is
|High Road/New Day
|37
|My Oil Ain’t Cheap
|Rivenbark Ministries/Independent
|38
|And Then
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|39
|Nothing
|Southbound/Daywind
|40
|If That Isn’t Love
|Lee Park Worship/Daywind
|41
|Pray On
|Duncans/Independent
|42
|Garden Tomb
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|43
|Above Everything
|The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
|44
|Morning For The Mourning
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|45
|Grace Is Sufficient
|Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
|46
|Building Bridges
|Carolina The Band/Independent
|47
|Mercy Seat
|Steve Ladd/ARS
|48
|That’s Who He Is
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|49
|In His Eyes
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|50
|Anyway
|Chronicle/ARS
|51
|Your Grace & Mercy
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|52
|Mountains Will Fall
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|53
|I’ma Talk About Jesus
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|54
|I Have No Doubt
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|55
|There Was A Day When
|The Lore Family/Crossroads
|56
|Home
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|57
|Ain’t That The Truth
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|58
|One More Testimony
|Port City Qt/Independent
|59
|Leave Me Alone
|Greg Logins/Independent
|60
|Mountains Are Made To Climb
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|61
|Do You Know My Name
|Melissa Evans/Independent
|62
|Just One Drop Of Blood
|Right Road Qt/ARS
|63
|Spread The News
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|64
|Light House People
|Billy Walker/Independent
|65
|He’s Still Writing In The Sand
|Troy Burns Family/Independent
|66
|What Mercy Did For Me
|River’s Edge/Independent
|67
|Count Me In
|Clearvision/Independent
|68
|Here Comes The Promise
|8th Street/Independent
|69
|No Room In The Heart For Fear
|Isaiah 61/Independent
|70
|There Is A River
|Purpose/Independent
|71
|From The Basement To The Altar
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|72
|Just Passin’ Through
|4 Calvary/Independent
|73
|How Do I Know
|Jessica Horton/Independent
|74
|Put Your Hand In The Hand
|Ronnie Booth w/Blackwood Bros/Daywind
|75
|I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today
|Blood Bought/Independent
|76
|It’s Alright, It’s Okay
|The Shepherds/Independent
|77
|Faith Starts Walking
|Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
|78
|He’s So Good To Me
|Gospel Harmony Boys/Independent
|79
|Didn’t Feel Like Faith
|Todd Tilgham/StowTown
|80
|You Won’t Find My Bones
|Day Three/Independent
|81
|In The Middle
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|82
|Goodbye To Mercy
|Believers Voice/Independent
|83
|Don’t Give Up On Me
|Matt Hill/Independent
|84
|One More Reason
|Tim Menzies/Daywind
|85
|Let Him Write
|2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
|86
|A Place To Spend The Night
|The Rogers Family/Crossroads
|87
|I’ve Heard Enough To Know
|Exodus/Independent
|88
|Sea Of Forgetfulness
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|89
|What’s It Like At Home
|Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
|90
|When God Shuts The Door
|PJ Andersen/Independent
|91
|Why Are You Here?
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|92
|Faith Can Move Mountains
|Tammy Renee/Independent
|93
|God, You’ve Done Me Good
|The Knight Family/Independent
|94
|The Next Cloud
|Donnie Rabon/Independent
|95
|The Bridge
|Daryl Baker/Independent
|96
|People Like Us
|The Promise/Independent
|97
|Walkin’ Each Other Home
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|98
|The Patriot Dream
|Daywind Family Of Artists/Daywind
|99
|It Ain’t Over Yet
|Candon Stevens/Independent
|100
|To God Its Nothing New
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
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