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Congratulations to the Down East Boys and the SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (August 2026)

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Down East Boys
1 Preach Jesus Down East Boys/StowTown
2 God Gives Good Answers Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
3 I Know You The Guardians/Daywind
4 If Only By The Blood Whisnants/UIA
5 When Sunday Morning Dawns Kingsmen/Crossroads
6 Expecting A Mountain Peach Goldman/StowTown
7 If These Walls Could Talk Greater Vision/Daywind
8 By The Blood The Perrys/StowTown
9 Life Hurts God Heals Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
10 God’s Love And Me The Craguns/ARS
11 Whatever Hallelujah LeFevre Qt/Daywind
12 Now I’m On My Way Poet Voices/StowTown
13 For What Earthly Reason Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
14 Three Nails Instead Nelons/Daywind
15 Beyond The Storm Justified Qt/ARS
16 What A Victory Paid In Full/Stowtown
17 The Anthem (Psalms 98) Phillips & Banks/ARS
18 Broken Man Can Scotty Inman/Daywind
19 Better Days Ahead Browns/StowTown
20 Preacher Man Master’s Voice/Independent
21 Sound The Alarm Bibletones/Independent
22 He Is Who He Is Anthem Edition/Crossroads
23 There’s No Better Time Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Rd/Independent
24 I Know The Sweet Voice Of The Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown
25 No Rock Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
26 Good News Savior Hyssongs/Crossroads
27 Friend Of Sinners Triumphant Qt/StowTown
28 God Sees Your Storm Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS
29 Keep On Shining Doug Anderson/StowTown
30 Walls Lauren Talley/Crossroads
31 In The Fire Janet Paschal/StowTown
32 Peace, Love, Joy The Taylors/StowTown
33 Forever In Heaven Tim Livingston/Independent
34 Thank God For Sunday Morning Driven/Independent
35 Breaking Loose Weeks Revival/Independent
36 That’s What Love Is High Road/New Day
37 My Oil Ain’t Cheap Rivenbark Ministries/Independent
38 And Then Tribute Qt/Daywind
39 Nothing Southbound/Daywind
40 If That Isn’t Love Lee Park Worship/Daywind
41 Pray On Duncans/Independent
42 Garden Tomb Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
43 Above Everything The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
44 Morning For The Mourning Jordan Family Band/ARS
45 Grace Is Sufficient Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
46 Building Bridges Carolina The Band/Independent
47 Mercy Seat Steve Ladd/ARS
48 That’s Who He Is 11th Hour/Crossroads
49 In His Eyes Sacred Harmony/Independent
50 Anyway Chronicle/ARS
51 Your Grace & Mercy Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
52 Mountains Will Fall Sound Street/Crossroads
53 I’ma Talk About Jesus Adam Crabb/Daywind
54 I Have No Doubt The Pylant Family/Independent
55 There Was A Day When The Lore Family/Crossroads
56 Home Mark Bishop/Crossroads
57 Ain’t That The Truth Joseph Habedank/Daywind
58 One More Testimony Port City Qt/Independent
59 Leave Me Alone Greg Logins/Independent
60 Mountains Are Made To Climb Sunday Drive/StowTown
61 Do You Know My Name Melissa Evans/Independent
62 Just One Drop Of Blood Right Road Qt/ARS
63 Spread The News Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
64 Light House People Billy Walker/Independent
65 He’s Still Writing In The Sand Troy Burns Family/Independent
66 What Mercy Did For Me River’s Edge/Independent
67 Count Me In Clearvision/Independent
68 Here Comes The Promise 8th Street/Independent
69 No Room In The Heart For Fear Isaiah 61/Independent
70 There Is A River Purpose/Independent
71 From The Basement To The Altar Zane & Donna King/StowTown
72 Just Passin’ Through 4 Calvary/Independent
73 How Do I Know Jessica Horton/Independent
74 Put Your Hand In The Hand Ronnie Booth w/Blackwood Bros/Daywind
75 I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today Blood Bought/Independent
76 It’s Alright, It’s Okay The Shepherds/Independent
77 Faith Starts Walking Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
78 He’s So Good To Me Gospel Harmony Boys/Independent
79 Didn’t Feel Like Faith Todd Tilgham/StowTown
80 You Won’t Find My Bones Day Three/Independent
81 In The Middle Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
82 Goodbye To Mercy Believers Voice/Independent
83 Don’t Give Up On Me Matt Hill/Independent
84 One More Reason Tim Menzies/Daywind
85 Let Him Write 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
86 A Place To Spend The Night The Rogers Family/Crossroads
87 I’ve Heard Enough To Know Exodus/Independent
88 Sea Of Forgetfulness Inspirations/Crossroads
89 What’s It Like At Home Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
90 When God Shuts The Door PJ Andersen/Independent
91 Why Are You Here? Battle Cry/Twelve 21
92 Faith Can Move Mountains Tammy Renee/Independent
93 God, You’ve Done Me Good The Knight Family/Independent
94 The Next Cloud Donnie Rabon/Independent
95 The Bridge Daryl Baker/Independent
96 People Like Us The Promise/Independent
97 Walkin’ Each Other Home Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
98 The Patriot Dream Daywind Family Of Artists/Daywind
99 It Ain’t Over Yet Candon Stevens/Independent
100 To God Its Nothing New McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

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