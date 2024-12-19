Congratulations to the Down East Boys and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 January/2025

1. Something To Shout About Down East Boys/Crossroads

2. Praise The Lord Collingsworth Family/StowTown

3. Graveyard Anthem Edition/Crossroads

4. Another Life To Give The Guardians/Daywind

5. You’ll Find Him There Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

6. Grateful For The Gospel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

7. Until Prayer Changes Me Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

8. When It’s Gone For Good Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony

9. Red Words Erwins/StowTown

10. The Man On The Middle Cross Scotty Inman/Daywind

11. Glory Up Ahead Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian

12. Things We Cannot See LeFevre Qt/Daywind

13. When The Saints Begin To Pray Heart To Heart/Independent

14. One Who Can Master’s Voice/Independent

15. Covered Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

16. Jesus Walked In Joseph Habedank/Daywind

17. Big Ole Stone Triumphant Qt/StowTown

18. Through The Furnace Fire Sound Street/Crossroads

19. More Than You Know Tim Livingston/Independent

20. Be Ready Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

21. I Know There’s A Heaven Kramers/StowTown

22. He Forgives And Forgets Gordon Mote/New Haven

23. Keep Turning Your Eyes On Jesus Booth Brothers/StowTown

24. I’ll Get Over It Endless Highway/Crossroads

25. On The King’s Shoulders Steeles/StowTown

26. By Grace The Lore Family/Crossroads

27. Come And See The Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

28. Jesus Leading His Children Home The Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

29. He Is Good To Me The Taylors/StowTown

30. Thank You Jesus For The Blood Lauren Talley/Crossroads

31. Fall Into Place Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

32. Jeans And Jesus The Sound/Daywind

33. There’s A Hole In The Heart Nelons/Daywind

34. Storms I Never See Peach Goldman/StowTown

35. Jesus 1 Death 0 True Song/Daywind

36. Rock Bottom 11th Hour/Crossroads

37. He Made A Way Whisnants/UIA

38. Family Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent

39. I Left It In The Water Southbound/Daywind

40. We Still Believe Hyssongs/Independent

41. Come On Let’s Go To That Land Tribute Qt/Daywind

42. He Sent Him For Me Inspirations/Crossroads

43. He Sat Down Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

44. You Can’t Hurry God The Perrys/StowTown

45. Standing Firm Bibletones/Independent

46. I Just Stopped By On My Way Home Kingsmen/Crossroads

47. Blood Bought Child Of The King Exodus/Independent

48. The Good The Bad & Ugly Justified Qt/ARS

49. Until It Was Me Doug Anderson/StowTown

50. It Won’t Be Long Poet Voices/StowTown

51. I’d Rather Hear Preachin’ Greater Vision/Daywind

52. Child Of God Shirah Brothers/Independent

53. Won’t Be Me Lauren,Amber & Kenna/Crossroads

54. Praise Taranda Green/StowTown

55. Living My Last Tomorrow Billy Huddleston/Independent

56. There Ain’t No Place Like Home Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent

57. He Knows The Way The Pylant Family/Independent

58. Big Tent Revival Freemans/Goldenvine Productions

59. Here I’ll Stand REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Records

60. Getting Ready To Go River’s Edge/Independent

61. When God Gets A Hold Of You Battle Cry/Twelve 21

62. My Bible Les Butler & Friends/FMG/REAL Records

63. Why Wouldn’t I Run Lee Park Worship/Daywind

64. Bigger On The Inside Legacy Five/StowTown

65. Walk By Faith Divinity Trio/Independent

66. Take All Of Me 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

67. Tuning Wisecarvers/Crossroads

68. Before & After Murray Galloway & Company/Independent

69. Resurrection Morn The Villines Trio/Independent

70. After All Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

71. Through The Scars The Promise/Independent

72. My Names Already There Inspirations/Crossroads

73. Everything Good Zane & Donna King/StowTown

74. One Day Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

75. Faith In Place Susan Whisnant/UIA

76. There’s A River High Road/Daywind

77. Turn Your Eyes Sacred Harmony/Independent

78. Jailhouse Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Rec

79. I Pray About It The Shepherd’s/Independent

80. Long Time Coming Isaiah 61/Independent

81. Something Better Mark Dubbeld Family/Independent

82. He Will Calm The Troubled Waters Purpose/Chapel Valley

83. The Sound Of His Voice Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS

84. We Win Billy Walker/Independent

85. Ole Brother Noah McCray Dove & The Dove Brothers/Independent

86. He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

87. No One Greater The Browns/StowTown

88. In The Sweet Forever The Littles/Independent

89. This Is The Day Clear Vision/Chapel Valley

90. Find My Hallelujah 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent

91. He Is My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent

92. World Of Peace Gloryway Qt/Independent

93. Jesus In Me Life Line/Independent

94. Secret Place Joyaires/Independent

95. Just Beyond The Gate Souls Harbor/Independent

96. When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley

97. The Hour I First Believed Promisedland Qt/StowTown

98. Shoulder To Shoulder The Chitans/Crossroads

99. He’s Still God Of The Day/Independent