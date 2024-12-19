Congratulations to the Down East Boys and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 January/2025

|1.
|Something To Shout About
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|2.
|Praise The Lord
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|3.
|Graveyard
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|4.
|Another Life To Give
|The Guardians/Daywind
|5.
|You’ll Find Him There
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|6.
|Grateful For The Gospel
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|7.
|Until Prayer Changes Me
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|8.
|When It’s Gone For Good
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|9.
|Red Words
|Erwins/StowTown
|10.
|The Man On The Middle Cross
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|11.
|Glory Up Ahead
|Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
|12.
|Things We Cannot See
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|13.
|When The Saints Begin To Pray
|Heart To Heart/Independent
|14.
|One Who Can
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|15.
|Covered
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|16.
|Jesus Walked In
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|17.
|Big Ole Stone
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|18.
|Through The Furnace Fire
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|19.
|More Than You Know
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|20.
|Be Ready
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|21.
|I Know There’s A Heaven
|Kramers/StowTown
|22.
|He Forgives And Forgets
|Gordon Mote/New Haven
|23.
|Keep Turning Your Eyes On Jesus
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|24.
|I’ll Get Over It
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|25.
|On The King’s Shoulders
|Steeles/StowTown
|26.
|By Grace
|The Lore Family/Crossroads
|27.
|Come And See
|The Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|28.
|Jesus Leading His Children Home
|The Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|29.
|He Is Good To Me
|The Taylors/StowTown
|30.
|Thank You Jesus For The Blood
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|31.
|Fall Into Place
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|32.
|Jeans And Jesus
|The Sound/Daywind
|33.
|There’s A Hole In The Heart
|Nelons/Daywind
|34.
|Storms I Never See
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|35.
|Jesus 1 Death 0
|True Song/Daywind
|36.
|Rock Bottom
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|37.
|He Made A Way
|Whisnants/UIA
|38.
|Family
|Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
|39.
|I Left It In The Water
|Southbound/Daywind
|40.
|We Still Believe
|Hyssongs/Independent
|41.
|Come On Let’s Go To That Land
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|42.
|He Sent Him For Me
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|43.
|He Sat Down
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|44.
|You Can’t Hurry God
|The Perrys/StowTown
|45.
|Standing Firm
|Bibletones/Independent
|46.
|I Just Stopped By On My Way Home
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|47.
|Blood Bought Child Of The King
|Exodus/Independent
|48.
|The Good The Bad & Ugly
|Justified Qt/ARS
|49.
|Until It Was Me
|Doug Anderson/StowTown
|50.
|It Won’t Be Long
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|51.
|I’d Rather Hear Preachin’
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|52.
|Child Of God
|Shirah Brothers/Independent
|53.
|Won’t Be Me
|Lauren,Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|54.
|Praise
|Taranda Green/StowTown
|55.
|Living My Last Tomorrow
|Billy Huddleston/Independent
|56.
|There Ain’t No Place Like Home
|Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent
|57.
|He Knows The Way
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|58.
|Big Tent Revival
|Freemans/Goldenvine Productions
|59.
|Here I’ll Stand
|REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Records
|60.
|Getting Ready To Go
|River’s Edge/Independent
|61.
|When God Gets A Hold Of You
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|62.
|My Bible
|Les Butler & Friends/FMG/REAL Records
|63.
|Why Wouldn’t I Run
|Lee Park Worship/Daywind
|64.
|Bigger On The Inside
|Legacy Five/StowTown
|65.
|Walk By Faith
|Divinity Trio/Independent
|66.
|Take All Of Me
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|67.
|Tuning
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|68.
|Before & After
|Murray Galloway & Company/Independent
|69.
|Resurrection Morn
|The Villines Trio/Independent
|70.
|After All
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|71.
|Through The Scars
|The Promise/Independent
|72.
|My Names Already There
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|73.
|Everything Good
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|74.
|One Day
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|75.
|Faith In Place
|Susan Whisnant/UIA
|76.
|There’s A River
|High Road/Daywind
|77.
|Turn Your Eyes
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|78.
|Jailhouse
|Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Rec
|79.
|I Pray About It
|The Shepherd’s/Independent
|80.
|Long Time Coming
|Isaiah 61/Independent
|81.
|Something Better
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Independent
|82.
|He Will Calm The Troubled Waters
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|83.
|The Sound Of His Voice
|Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS
|84.
|We Win
|Billy Walker/Independent
|85.
|Ole Brother Noah
|McCray Dove & The Dove Brothers/Independent
|86.
|He Loves The Broken
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|87.
|No One Greater
|The Browns/StowTown
|88.
|In The Sweet Forever
|The Littles/Independent
|89.
|This Is The Day
|Clear Vision/Chapel Valley
|90.
|Find My Hallelujah
|2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
|91.
|He Is My Healer
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|92.
|World Of Peace
|Gloryway Qt/Independent
|93.
|Jesus In Me
|Life Line/Independent
|94.
|Secret Place
|Joyaires/Independent
|95.
|Just Beyond The Gate
|Souls Harbor/Independent
|96.
|When All The Saints Get Home
|The Journeys/Chapel Valley
|97.
|The Hour I First Believed
|Promisedland Qt/StowTown
|98.
|Shoulder To Shoulder
|The Chitans/Crossroads
|99.
|He’s Still God
|Of The Day/Independent
|100.
|Christ Of The Cross
|Ferguson Family/Independent
