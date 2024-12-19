December 20, 2024

Congratulations to the Down East Boys and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 January/2025

The Down East Boys

1. Something To Shout About Down East Boys/Crossroads
2. Praise The Lord Collingsworth Family/StowTown
3. Graveyard Anthem Edition/Crossroads
4. Another Life To Give The Guardians/Daywind
5. You’ll Find Him There Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
6. Grateful For The Gospel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
7. Until Prayer Changes Me Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
8. When It’s Gone For Good Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
9. Red Words Erwins/StowTown
10. The Man On The Middle Cross Scotty Inman/Daywind
11. Glory Up Ahead Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
12. Things We Cannot See LeFevre Qt/Daywind
13. When The Saints Begin To Pray Heart To Heart/Independent
14. One Who Can Master’s Voice/Independent
15. Covered Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
16. Jesus Walked In Joseph Habedank/Daywind
17. Big Ole Stone Triumphant Qt/StowTown
18. Through The Furnace Fire Sound Street/Crossroads
19. More Than You Know Tim Livingston/Independent
20. Be Ready Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
21. I Know There’s A Heaven Kramers/StowTown
22. He Forgives And Forgets Gordon Mote/New Haven
23. Keep Turning Your Eyes On Jesus Booth Brothers/StowTown
24. I’ll Get Over It Endless Highway/Crossroads
25. On The King’s Shoulders Steeles/StowTown
26. By Grace The Lore Family/Crossroads
27. Come And See The Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
28. Jesus Leading His Children Home The Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
29. He Is Good To Me The Taylors/StowTown
30. Thank You Jesus For The Blood Lauren Talley/Crossroads
31. Fall Into Place Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
32. Jeans And Jesus The Sound/Daywind
33. There’s A Hole In The Heart Nelons/Daywind
34. Storms I Never See Peach Goldman/StowTown
35. Jesus 1 Death 0 True Song/Daywind
36. Rock Bottom 11th Hour/Crossroads
37. He Made A Way Whisnants/UIA
38. Family Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
39. I Left It In The Water Southbound/Daywind
40. We Still Believe Hyssongs/Independent
41. Come On Let’s Go To That Land Tribute Qt/Daywind
42. He Sent Him For Me Inspirations/Crossroads
43. He Sat Down Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
44. You Can’t Hurry God The Perrys/StowTown
45. Standing Firm Bibletones/Independent
46. I Just Stopped By On My Way Home Kingsmen/Crossroads
47. Blood Bought Child Of The King Exodus/Independent
48. The Good The Bad & Ugly Justified Qt/ARS
49. Until It Was Me Doug Anderson/StowTown
50. It Won’t Be Long Poet Voices/StowTown
51. I’d Rather Hear Preachin’ Greater Vision/Daywind
52. Child Of God Shirah Brothers/Independent
53. Won’t Be Me Lauren,Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
54. Praise Taranda Green/StowTown
55. Living My Last Tomorrow Billy Huddleston/Independent
56. There Ain’t No Place Like Home Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent
57. He Knows The Way The Pylant Family/Independent
58. Big Tent Revival Freemans/Goldenvine Productions
59. Here I’ll Stand REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Records
60. Getting Ready To Go River’s Edge/Independent
61. When God Gets A Hold Of You Battle Cry/Twelve 21
62. My Bible Les Butler & Friends/FMG/REAL Records
63. Why Wouldn’t I Run Lee Park Worship/Daywind
64. Bigger On The Inside Legacy Five/StowTown
65. Walk By Faith Divinity Trio/Independent
66. Take All Of Me 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
67. Tuning Wisecarvers/Crossroads
68. Before & After Murray Galloway & Company/Independent
69. Resurrection Morn The Villines Trio/Independent
70. After All Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
71. Through The Scars The Promise/Independent
72. My Names Already There Inspirations/Crossroads
73. Everything Good Zane & Donna King/StowTown
74. One Day Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
75. Faith In Place Susan Whisnant/UIA
76. There’s A River High Road/Daywind
77. Turn Your Eyes Sacred Harmony/Independent
78. Jailhouse Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Rec
79. I Pray About It The Shepherd’s/Independent
80. Long Time Coming Isaiah 61/Independent
81. Something Better Mark Dubbeld Family/Independent
82. He Will Calm The Troubled Waters Purpose/Chapel Valley
83. The Sound Of His Voice Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS
84. We Win Billy Walker/Independent
85. Ole Brother Noah McCray Dove & The Dove Brothers/Independent
86. He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
87. No One Greater The Browns/StowTown
88. In The Sweet Forever The Littles/Independent
89. This Is The Day Clear Vision/Chapel Valley
90. Find My Hallelujah 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
91. He Is My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent
92. World Of Peace Gloryway Qt/Independent
93. Jesus In Me Life Line/Independent
94. Secret Place Joyaires/Independent
95. Just Beyond The Gate Souls Harbor/Independent
96. When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley
97. The Hour I First Believed Promisedland Qt/StowTown
98. Shoulder To Shoulder The Chitans/Crossroads
99. He’s Still God Of The Day/Independent
100. Christ Of The Cross Ferguson Family/Independent

