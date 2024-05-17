Congratulations to The Guardians and the SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 SG (June)

|
#1 Heaven Is Happening
|
Guardians/Daywind
|2. There’s A Song For That
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|3. There Is A Name
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|4. Be The Reason
|Steeles/StowTown
|5. Help Is On The Way
|Gold City/New Haven Records
|6. God Is Listening
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|7. Carry The Glorious Gospel
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|8. We Are The Church
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|9. He Bought Me
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|10. Grace Will Lead You Home
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|11. Meet Me At The Cross
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|12. God Of A Second Chance
|Hoppers/Hopper Music
|13. Stand In The Storm
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|14. My God
|Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
|15. Back To The Garden
|Erwins/StowTown
|16. Privilege Of Prayer
|Whisnants/UIA
|17. The End
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|18. Love Remembers
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|19. You Made The Mountain
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|20. Let Me Be The Well
|Kramers/StowTown
|21. Come On In
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|22. Forgiven
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|23. Front Porch Sittin’
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|24. When They Call My Name
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|25. Means Something To Me
|Tate Emmons/ARS
|26. Preach The Word
|Steve Ladd/ARS
|27. Peace Is
|The Sound/Daywind
|28. Warmin’ Up
|Perry’s/StowTown
|29. Unstoppable God
|Kingmen/Crossroads
|30. Glorious Tomorrow
|Austin & Ethan Whisnants/UIA
|31. He Pilots My Ship
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|32. Mansions
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|33. Like Jesus Can
|Taranda Green/StowTown
|34. He Sent Him For Me
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|35. Wings Of A Dove
|Jonathan Wilburn (Inspirations) Daywind
|36. Waiting For Me
|True Song/Daywind
|37. Thinking Outside The Box
|Big Mo/Independent
|38. At The End Of Every Prayer
|Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS
|39. Born Again
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|40. In God’s Time
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|41. Middle Of Nowhere
|Southbound/Daywind
|42. Two Or Three
|Collingsworth/StowTown
|43. There Is
|Hyssongs/Independent
|44. Follow The Leader
|Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
|45. Ever Since
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|46. That’s What He Said
|Voice Of Truth/Independent
|47. Take Me To The Water
|Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|48. Death Of Me
|Browders/Dream Big
|49. Dear Heavenly Father
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|50. Set Him Free
|Chronicle/Independent
|51. I’m Looking Ahead
|Bibletones/Independent
|52. The Rising Of The Son
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|53. It Won’t Be Today
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|54. Ready And Waiting
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|55. I’m Going There
|Michael Combs/Independent
|56. Oh How Sweet Is The Victory
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Records
|57. He Took My Place
|Clear Vision/Chapel Valley
|58. My God Can Do Anything
|Michael W. Smith/Indendepent
|59. Same God
|Scott Brand/Independent
|60. Make The Morning Worth The Midnight
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|61. Jesus Does
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|62. Made A Mess
|Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
|63. Where You’ve Walked
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|64. Hallelujah He Hideth My Soul
|Daryl Williams Union/Independent
|65. Worship The King
|The Allen’s/ARS
|66. Four Days Late (Acoustic)
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|67. Day Of Departure
|4 Calvary Qt/Independent
|68. I Have A Song
|Joyaires/Independent
|69. We Are
|River’s Edge/Independent
|70. O For A Thousand Tongues
|Nelons/Daywind
|71. Victory Story
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|72. He’s My Healer
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|73. What I Don’t Know How To Do Jesus Does
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|74. In The Sweet Forever
|Mercys Won/Independent
|75. Going Where He Lives
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|76. Speak To The Mountain
|Vernon Greeson/Independent
|77. Just Hold On
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|78. Good Things
|Souls Harbor/Independent
|79. The Auction Song
|The Bates Family/Independent
|80. We’ve Got A Song To Sing
|Adoration Qt/Independent
|81. Fall Into Place
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|82. He’s Already On His Way
|Old Tradition/Independent
|83. He Loves The Broken
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|84. New Name Written Down In Glory
|Avenue/Main Street
|85. God Hid A Lion
|Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent
|86. The Tomb Is Empty Now
|Browns/StowTown
|87. Glory Hallelujahs Fill My Soul
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|88. l John
|Blackwood Brothers/Independent
|89. When All The Saints Get Home
|The Journeys/Chapel Valley
|90. What The Lord Can Do
|Greesons/Independent
|91. Sweet Salvation
|The MacCormack Family/Independent
|92. Even If I Stand Alone
|The Chitans/Crossroads
|93. He’s Been There
|Aaron Green/Independent
|94. We Stand Redeemed
|Southern Plainsmen/Independent
|95. Message Of Mercy
|The Williams Trio/Independent
|96. The Battle Is The Lords
|Inspirationals Qt Of Texas/Independent
|97. Your Healing Is On The Way
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|98. He’s Still God
|Of The Day/Independent
|99. With Our God
|Dave Melton Family/Independent
|100. When God Dips His Pen
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
