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Congratulations to The Guardians and the SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 Southern Gospel March 2026

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Congratulations to The Guardians and the SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 Southern Gospel March 2026
1 That Somebody Was Me Guardians/Daywind
2 The Only Way He Knew How Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
3 The Church Joseph Habedank/Daywind
4 When My Feet Touch the Streets of Gold LeFevre Qt/Daywind
5 Cleft of The Rock Kramers/StowTown
6 Every Promise Made Is a Promise Kept Anthem Edition/Crossroads
7 Joy is Gonna Come Erwins/StowTown
8 I’ve Seen What God Can Do Phillips & Banks/ARS
9 The Well Taylors/StowTown
10 Behind My Praise Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
11 Hard Times Will Soon Be Over Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
12 The Day Heart 2 Heart/ARS
13 For My Good Peach Goldman/StowTown
14 When Believers Will Be Leaving Down East Boys/Crossroads
15 I Speak Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
16 I Will Glory in The Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
17 Free at Last, Free Indeed Endless Highway/StowTown
18 Let the Church Be an Ocean Mercy’s Well/Independent
19 I’m With the Band Steve Ladd/ARS
20 Oh, What a Moment Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTow
21 In the Room Lauren Talley/Crossroads
22 Sea of Forgetfulness Inspirations/Crossroads
23 So Much to Thank Him For Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
24 Never Been Another Whisnants/UIA
25 He’ll Never Stop Being God Sunday Drive/StowTown
26 That’s Who He Is 11th Hour/Crossroads
27 I Know It’s You Scotty Inman/Daywind
28 Just One Drop of Blood Right Road Qt/ARS
29 God Gave Me A Song Michael Combs/Independent
30 Cause for Celebration Hyssongs/ARS
31 One More Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
32 He Did It All for Me Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTow
33 Homeward Bound Legacy 5/StowTown
34 Mercy Was More Adam Crabb/Daywind
35 By The Blood The Perrys/StowTown
36 I Got Saved True Song/Daywind
37 Nothing Southbound/Daywind
38 We’ll Understand It Better Collingsworth Family/StowTown
39 Say Something Tim Menzies/Daywind
40 He Will Do the Rest Inspirationals of Texas/Independent
41 What’s It Like at Home Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
42 Thank God for Sunday Morning Driven/Independent
43 Seed in the Ground Sound Street/Crossroads
44 Big God Master’s Voice/Independent
45 Home Mark Bishop/Crossroads
46 Pray Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
47 Forever in Heaven Tim Livingston/Independent
48 When I Think of Home The Villines Trio/Independent
49 Loving You Nelons/Daywind
50 Tell It to Him Bibletones/Independent
51 Count Me in ClearVision/Independent
52 In the Middle Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
53 One Cross Billy Walker/Independent
54 Never Have I Ever The Promise/Independent
55 Grace Is Sufficient Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
56 Stand on His Word The Yates Family/Independent
57 There Is Hope Matt Hill/Independent
58 The Church Across the Street Susan Whisnant/UIA
59 I’m Amazed Jordan Family Band/ARS
60 Put Your Hand in The Hand
Ronnie Booth (Blackwood Bros)/Daywind
61 And Then Tribute Qt/Daywind
62 Grave Clothes Sacred Harmony/Independent
63 Walking Each Other Home Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
64 Just Passin’ Through 4 Calvary Qt/Independent
65 Mississippi Sunday Tate Emmons/ARS
66 Soul Set Free Kingsmen/Crossroads
67 Faithful God The Pylant Family/Independent
68 Days Like This Zane & Donna King/Stowtown
69 Greatly To Be Praised Melissa Evans/Independent
70 He’s Still God Rogers Family/Crossroads
71 Show Me the Way from Here Paid in Full/StowTown
72 I’ve Got Joy Lee Park Worship/Daywind
73 If These Walls Could Talk Greater Vision/Daywind
74 God Said You’re Gonna Make It Lore Family/Crossroads
75 Grace Beyond Measure Danny Funderburk/Independent
76 Not Worried About Survival
Murray Galloway & Company/Ind
77 I Will Sing Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
78 Lord, I Know You Are Able Debra Schultz/Independent
79 Friend of Sinners Triumphant Qt/StowTown
80 I Went Down Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
81 There Is A River High Road/New Day
82 Better Days Ahead Browns/StowTown
83 Fear Not Of The Day/Independent
84 When the Lord Saved Me REAL Southern Gospel Qt/RSG
85 Sound of Hallelujah Laura Jenkins/Independent
86 God’s Still Faithful Soul’s Harbor/Independent
87 Still Praying Fields of Grace/Family Music Group
88 Prayin’ People Loren Harris/Independent
89 Somebody Died There Curtis Hyler & Jubilation/Independent
90 What Mercy Did for Me River’s Edge/Independent
91 Raven’s Still Fly Paul James Sound/Independent
92 I Am a Believer Troy Burns Family/Independent
93 He Ought to Be Enough Daryl Williams Union/Independent
94 More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House of Isaacs
95 You Can Sleep Tonight Big Mo/Independent
96 There’s No Better Time Than Now Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Ind
97 Didn’t Feel Like Faith Todd Tilghman/StowTown
98 To God It’s Nothing New McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
99 My Burdens Have Rolled Away Pine Ridge Boys/Independent
100 When Sunday Morning Dawns Kingsmen/Crossroads

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