Congratulations to The Guardians and the SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 Southern Gospel March 2026

|1
|That Somebody Was Me
|Guardians/Daywind
|2
|The Only Way He Knew How
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|3
|The Church
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|4
|When My Feet Touch the Streets of Gold
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|5
|Cleft of The Rock
|Kramers/StowTown
|6
|Every Promise Made Is a Promise Kept
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|7
|Joy is Gonna Come
|Erwins/StowTown
|8
|I’ve Seen What God Can Do
|Phillips & Banks/ARS
|9
|The Well
|Taylors/StowTown
|10
|Behind My Praise
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|11
|Hard Times Will Soon Be Over
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|12
|The Day
|Heart 2 Heart/ARS
|13
|For My Good
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|14
|When Believers Will Be Leaving
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|15
|I Speak Jesus
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|16
|I Will Glory in The Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|17
|Free at Last, Free Indeed
|Endless Highway/StowTown
|18
|Let the Church Be an Ocean
|Mercy’s Well/Independent
|19
|I’m With the Band
|Steve Ladd/ARS
|20
|Oh, What a Moment
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTow
|21
|In the Room
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|22
|Sea of Forgetfulness
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|23
|So Much to Thank Him For
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|24
|Never Been Another
|Whisnants/UIA
|25
|He’ll Never Stop Being God
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|26
|That’s Who He Is
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|27
|I Know It’s You
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|28
|Just One Drop of Blood
|Right Road Qt/ARS
|29
|God Gave Me A Song
|Michael Combs/Independent
|30
|Cause for Celebration
|Hyssongs/ARS
|31
|One More
|Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
|32
|He Did It All for Me
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTow
|33
|Homeward Bound
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|34
|Mercy Was More
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|35
|By The Blood
|The Perrys/StowTown
|36
|I Got Saved
|True Song/Daywind
|37
|Nothing
|Southbound/Daywind
|38
|We’ll Understand It Better
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|39
|Say Something
|Tim Menzies/Daywind
|40
|He Will Do the Rest
|Inspirationals of Texas/Independent
|41
|What’s It Like at Home
|Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
|42
|Thank God for Sunday Morning
|Driven/Independent
|43
|Seed in the Ground
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|44
|Big God
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|45
|Home
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|46
|Pray
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|47
|Forever in Heaven
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|48
|When I Think of Home
|The Villines Trio/Independent
|49
|Loving You
|Nelons/Daywind
|50
|Tell It to Him
|Bibletones/Independent
|51
|Count Me in
|ClearVision/Independent
|52
|In the Middle
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|53
|One Cross
|Billy Walker/Independent
|54
|Never Have I Ever
|The Promise/Independent
|55
|Grace Is Sufficient
|Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
|56
|Stand on His Word
|The Yates Family/Independent
|57
|There Is Hope
|Matt Hill/Independent
|58
|The Church Across the Street
|Susan Whisnant/UIA
|59
|I’m Amazed
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|60
|Put Your Hand in The Hand
|
Ronnie Booth (Blackwood Bros)/Daywind
|61
|And Then
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|62
|Grave Clothes
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|63
|Walking Each Other Home
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|64
|Just Passin’ Through
|4 Calvary Qt/Independent
|65
|Mississippi Sunday
|Tate Emmons/ARS
|66
|Soul Set Free
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|67
|Faithful God
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|68
|Days Like This
|Zane & Donna King/Stowtown
|69
|Greatly To Be Praised
|Melissa Evans/Independent
|70
|He’s Still God
|Rogers Family/Crossroads
|71
|Show Me the Way from Here
|Paid in Full/StowTown
|72
|I’ve Got Joy
|Lee Park Worship/Daywind
|73
|If These Walls Could Talk
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|74
|God Said You’re Gonna Make It
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|75
|Grace Beyond Measure
|Danny Funderburk/Independent
|76
|Not Worried About Survival
|
Murray Galloway & Company/Ind
|77
|I Will Sing
|Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
|78
|Lord, I Know You Are Able
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|79
|Friend of Sinners
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|80
|I Went Down
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|81
|There Is A River
|High Road/New Day
|82
|Better Days Ahead
|Browns/StowTown
|83
|Fear Not
|Of The Day/Independent
|84
|When the Lord Saved Me
|REAL Southern Gospel Qt/RSG
|85
|Sound of Hallelujah
|Laura Jenkins/Independent
|86
|God’s Still Faithful
|Soul’s Harbor/Independent
|87
|Still Praying
|Fields of Grace/Family Music Group
|88
|Prayin’ People
|Loren Harris/Independent
|89
|Somebody Died There
|Curtis Hyler & Jubilation/Independent
|90
|What Mercy Did for Me
|River’s Edge/Independent
|91
|Raven’s Still Fly
|Paul James Sound/Independent
|92
|I Am a Believer
|Troy Burns Family/Independent
|93
|He Ought to Be Enough
|Daryl Williams Union/Independent
|94
|More Than A Hollow Hallelujah
|Isaacs/House of Isaacs
|95
|You Can Sleep Tonight
|Big Mo/Independent
|96
|There’s No Better Time Than Now
|Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Ind
|97
|Didn’t Feel Like Faith
|Todd Tilghman/StowTown
|98
|To God It’s Nothing New
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|99
|My Burdens Have Rolled Away
|Pine Ridge Boys/Independent
|100
|When Sunday Morning Dawns
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
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