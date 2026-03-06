Congratulations to The Guardians and the SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 Southern Gospel March 2026

1 That Somebody Was Me Guardians/Daywind

2 The Only Way He Knew How Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

3 The Church Joseph Habedank/Daywind

4 When My Feet Touch the Streets of Gold LeFevre Qt/Daywind

5 Cleft of The Rock Kramers/StowTown

6 Every Promise Made Is a Promise Kept Anthem Edition/Crossroads

7 Joy is Gonna Come Erwins/StowTown

8 I’ve Seen What God Can Do Phillips & Banks/ARS

9 The Well Taylors/StowTown

10 Behind My Praise Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

11 Hard Times Will Soon Be Over Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music

12 The Day Heart 2 Heart/ARS

13 For My Good Peach Goldman/StowTown

14 When Believers Will Be Leaving Down East Boys/Crossroads

15 I Speak Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

16 I Will Glory in The Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

17 Free at Last, Free Indeed Endless Highway/StowTown

18 Let the Church Be an Ocean Mercy’s Well/Independent

19 I’m With the Band Steve Ladd/ARS

20 Oh, What a Moment Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTow

21 In the Room Lauren Talley/Crossroads

22 Sea of Forgetfulness Inspirations/Crossroads

23 So Much to Thank Him For Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

24 Never Been Another Whisnants/UIA

25 He’ll Never Stop Being God Sunday Drive/StowTown

26 That’s Who He Is 11th Hour/Crossroads

27 I Know It’s You Scotty Inman/Daywind

28 Just One Drop of Blood Right Road Qt/ARS

29 God Gave Me A Song Michael Combs/Independent

30 Cause for Celebration Hyssongs/ARS

31 One More Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel

32 He Did It All for Me Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTow

33 Homeward Bound Legacy 5/StowTown

34 Mercy Was More Adam Crabb/Daywind

35 By The Blood The Perrys/StowTown

36 I Got Saved True Song/Daywind

37 Nothing Southbound/Daywind

38 We’ll Understand It Better Collingsworth Family/StowTown

39 Say Something Tim Menzies/Daywind

40 He Will Do the Rest Inspirationals of Texas/Independent

41 What’s It Like at Home Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS

42 Thank God for Sunday Morning Driven/Independent

43 Seed in the Ground Sound Street/Crossroads

44 Big God Master’s Voice/Independent

45 Home Mark Bishop/Crossroads

46 Pray Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

47 Forever in Heaven Tim Livingston/Independent

48 When I Think of Home The Villines Trio/Independent

49 Loving You Nelons/Daywind

50 Tell It to Him Bibletones/Independent

51 Count Me in ClearVision/Independent

52 In the Middle Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony

53 One Cross Billy Walker/Independent

54 Never Have I Ever The Promise/Independent

55 Grace Is Sufficient Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind

56 Stand on His Word The Yates Family/Independent

57 There Is Hope Matt Hill/Independent

58 The Church Across the Street Susan Whisnant/UIA

59 I’m Amazed Jordan Family Band/ARS

60 Put Your Hand in The Hand Ronnie Booth (Blackwood Bros)/Daywind

61 And Then Tribute Qt/Daywind

62 Grave Clothes Sacred Harmony/Independent

63 Walking Each Other Home Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

64 Just Passin’ Through 4 Calvary Qt/Independent

65 Mississippi Sunday Tate Emmons/ARS

66 Soul Set Free Kingsmen/Crossroads

67 Faithful God The Pylant Family/Independent

68 Days Like This Zane & Donna King/Stowtown

69 Greatly To Be Praised Melissa Evans/Independent

70 He’s Still God Rogers Family/Crossroads

71 Show Me the Way from Here Paid in Full/StowTown

72 I’ve Got Joy Lee Park Worship/Daywind

73 If These Walls Could Talk Greater Vision/Daywind

74 God Said You’re Gonna Make It Lore Family/Crossroads

75 Grace Beyond Measure Danny Funderburk/Independent

76 Not Worried About Survival Murray Galloway & Company/Ind

77 I Will Sing Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian

78 Lord, I Know You Are Able Debra Schultz/Independent

79 Friend of Sinners Triumphant Qt/StowTown

80 I Went Down Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

81 There Is A River High Road/New Day

82 Better Days Ahead Browns/StowTown

83 Fear Not Of The Day/Independent

84 When the Lord Saved Me REAL Southern Gospel Qt/RSG

85 Sound of Hallelujah Laura Jenkins/Independent

86 God’s Still Faithful Soul’s Harbor/Independent

87 Still Praying Fields of Grace/Family Music Group

88 Prayin’ People Loren Harris/Independent

89 Somebody Died There Curtis Hyler & Jubilation/Independent

90 What Mercy Did for Me River’s Edge/Independent

91 Raven’s Still Fly Paul James Sound/Independent

92 I Am a Believer Troy Burns Family/Independent

93 He Ought to Be Enough Daryl Williams Union/Independent

94 More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House of Isaacs

95 You Can Sleep Tonight Big Mo/Independent

96 There’s No Better Time Than Now Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Ind

97 Didn’t Feel Like Faith Todd Tilghman/StowTown

98 To God It’s Nothing New McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

99 My Burdens Have Rolled Away Pine Ridge Boys/Independent