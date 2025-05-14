Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

announcements

Congratulations to The Inspirations and The SGN Scoops Top 100 May 2025

scoopsnews 0

 

1. My Name’s Already There Inspirations/Crossroads
2. Come On Let’s Go To That Land Tribute Qt/Daywind
3. If Not For Christ Whisnants/UIA
4. Can He, Could He And Would He Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
5. God Won’t Nelons( Autumn Nelon Streetman)/Daywind
6. Bigger On The Inside Legacy Five/StowTown
7. I Just Stopped By On My Way Home The Kingsmen/Crossroads
8. I’d Rather Hear Preachin’ Greater Vision/Daywind
9. You Can’t Hurry God The Perrys/StowTown
10. That’s What Faith Looks Like Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
11. Sunshine On A Cloudy Day Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
12. Jesus Walked In Joseph Habedank/Daywind
13. Mercy River Down East Boys/Crossroads
14. Life Giving Us Life Peach Goldman/StowTown
15. What Are You Waiting For Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
16. Golgotha’s Call Bibletones/Independent
17. You’ll Find Him There Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
18. Old Blind Bartimaeus Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
19. God Has Heard Your Cry The Taylors/StowTown
20. I Remember Lost Poet Voices/StowTown
21. I Left It In The Water Southbound/Daywind
22. No Better Time Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
23. God Has A Way Chronicle/Independent
24. When It’s Gone For Good Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
25. The Hour I First Believed Promisedland Qt/StowTown
26. We Still Believe Hyssongs/ARS
27. Rock Bottom 11th Hour/Crossroads
28. Keep Turning Your Eyes On Jesus Booth Brothers/StowTown
29. Big Ole Stone Triumphant Qt/StowTown
30. Message To The World The Williamsons/Independent
31. None But Jesus Erwins/StowTown
32. Love Em’ Where They Are Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
33. Not Today Phillips & Banks/Independent
34. Kick Up My Heels And Sing The Guardians/Daywind
35. 2nd Opinions Master’s Voice/Independent
36. He Remembers My Sin No More Kramers/StowTown
37. Everday Saints Steve Ladd/ARS/New Day
38. Glory Up Ahead Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
39. Grateful For The Gospel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
40. Motel Bible Scotty Inman/Daywind
41. More Than You Know Tim Livingston/Independent
42. Things We Cannot Change LeFevre Qt/Daywind
43. There’s A River High Road/Daywind
44. One Touch From Jesus Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
45. No One Greater The Browns/StowTown
46. The Christ Of The Cross Ferguson Family/Independent
47. Somebody’s Storm Fields Of Grace/FMG
48. Going Home With Jesus (Enoch’s song) Michael Combs/Independent
49. Child Of The King
Old Time Preacher’s QT/REAL Southern Gospel Rec
50. More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
51. I Pray About It The Shepherds/Independent
52. A Lovely Tapestry Mark Bishop/Crossroads
53. The Hour I First Believed Justified Qt/Ars
54. Wait For It Zane & Donna King/StowTown
55. Barrabas Tate Emmons/ARS/New Day
56. Untainted Blood Paul James Sound/Independent
57. I Can Count On The One Sacred Harmony/Independent
58. I Saw Angels Today 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
59. The Ladder Freemans/ARS/New Day
60. Holy Place Todd Tilghman/Independent
61. Beyond The River Kenny & Cindy Taylor/Independent
62. Nothing Greater Than Grace Mercys Well/Independent
63. I Am A Believer Troy Burns Family/Independent
64. Good Ole Gospel Song Kelly Garner/Independent
65. Mercy Came Running Lifeline/Independent
66. Jesus Stay Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
67. Family Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
68. Build An Altar Sunday Drive/StowTown
69. Goodness And Mercy Lee Park Worship/Vital Records/New Day
70. Praise Taranda Greene/StowTown
71. Something Better Mark Dubbeld Family/Independent
72. Let Us Come Together Browders/Dream Big Music
73. I’ve Been To The Cross Isaiah 61/Twevle 21
74. By Grace The Lore Family/Crossroads
75. One Stone Rolled Away Skaggs & Company/Independent
76. Better Felt Than Told Brandon Rowell/Independent
77. He Knows The Way The Pylant Family/Independent
78. Blessings Of Obedience Murray Galloway & Co/Independent
79. Who Is He In Yonder Stall Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
80. I Love To Sing About Amazing Grace 4 Calvary QT/Independent
81. He Said It Is Finished Debra Schultz/Independent
82. He Sat Down Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
83. Singing The Same Song Wanda Osborne/Independent
84. What I Need Today Dave Melton Family/Independent
85. When I Lay My Heavy Burdens Down Purpose/Chapel Valley
86. Go Tell Of The Day/Independent
87. Victory Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
88. I Can’t Thank Him Enough Logan Smith/Independent
89. Child Of The King Shirah Brothers/Independent
90. I Believe God Clearvision/Independent
91. In The Sweet Forever The Littles/Independent
92. I Don’t Regret New Road 2/Chapel Valley
93. It Was The Cross Bruce Sechrest/Independent
94. Who Is Like The Lord Darryl Williams Union/Independent
95. Little Sparrow Virginia Lou/Independent
96. Symphony Of Grace Austin Glover/Independent
97. All Lives Matter To Him PJ Andersen/Independent
98. He’s Got The Victory Siler Family/Independent
99. Hello Mama Michael Booth/StowTown
100. Beyond The Grave Big Mo/Independent

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here

Find Christian TV Here

scoopsnews

Website:

Related Story