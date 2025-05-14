Congratulations to The Inspirations and The SGN Scoops Top 100 May 2025

1. My Name’s Already There Inspirations/Crossroads

2. Come On Let’s Go To That Land Tribute Qt/Daywind

3. If Not For Christ Whisnants/UIA

4. Can He, Could He And Would He Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

5. God Won’t Nelons( Autumn Nelon Streetman)/Daywind

6. Bigger On The Inside Legacy Five/StowTown

7. I Just Stopped By On My Way Home The Kingsmen/Crossroads

8. I’d Rather Hear Preachin’ Greater Vision/Daywind

9. You Can’t Hurry God The Perrys/StowTown

10. That’s What Faith Looks Like Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

11. Sunshine On A Cloudy Day Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

12. Jesus Walked In Joseph Habedank/Daywind

13. Mercy River Down East Boys/Crossroads

14. Life Giving Us Life Peach Goldman/StowTown

15. What Are You Waiting For Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day

16. Golgotha’s Call Bibletones/Independent

17. You’ll Find Him There Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

18. Old Blind Bartimaeus Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind

19. God Has Heard Your Cry The Taylors/StowTown

20. I Remember Lost Poet Voices/StowTown

21. I Left It In The Water Southbound/Daywind

22. No Better Time Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

23. God Has A Way Chronicle/Independent

24. When It’s Gone For Good Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony

25. The Hour I First Believed Promisedland Qt/StowTown

26. We Still Believe Hyssongs/ARS

27. Rock Bottom 11th Hour/Crossroads

28. Keep Turning Your Eyes On Jesus Booth Brothers/StowTown

29. Big Ole Stone Triumphant Qt/StowTown

30. Message To The World The Williamsons/Independent

31. None But Jesus Erwins/StowTown

32. Love Em’ Where They Are Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music

33. Not Today Phillips & Banks/Independent

34. Kick Up My Heels And Sing The Guardians/Daywind

35. 2nd Opinions Master’s Voice/Independent

36. He Remembers My Sin No More Kramers/StowTown

37. Everday Saints Steve Ladd/ARS/New Day

38. Glory Up Ahead Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian

39. Grateful For The Gospel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

40. Motel Bible Scotty Inman/Daywind

41. More Than You Know Tim Livingston/Independent

42. Things We Cannot Change LeFevre Qt/Daywind

43. There’s A River High Road/Daywind

44. One Touch From Jesus Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

45. No One Greater The Browns/StowTown

46. The Christ Of The Cross Ferguson Family/Independent

47. Somebody’s Storm Fields Of Grace/FMG

48. Going Home With Jesus (Enoch’s song) Michael Combs/Independent

49. Child Of The King Old Time Preacher’s QT/REAL Southern Gospel Rec

50. More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House Of Isaacs

51. I Pray About It The Shepherds/Independent

52. A Lovely Tapestry Mark Bishop/Crossroads

53. The Hour I First Believed Justified Qt/Ars

54. Wait For It Zane & Donna King/StowTown

55. Barrabas Tate Emmons/ARS/New Day

56. Untainted Blood Paul James Sound/Independent

57. I Can Count On The One Sacred Harmony/Independent

58. I Saw Angels Today 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent

59. The Ladder Freemans/ARS/New Day

60. Holy Place Todd Tilghman/Independent

61. Beyond The River Kenny & Cindy Taylor/Independent

62. Nothing Greater Than Grace Mercys Well/Independent

63. I Am A Believer Troy Burns Family/Independent

64. Good Ole Gospel Song Kelly Garner/Independent

65. Mercy Came Running Lifeline/Independent

66. Jesus Stay Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

67. Family Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent

68. Build An Altar Sunday Drive/StowTown

69. Goodness And Mercy Lee Park Worship/Vital Records/New Day

70. Praise Taranda Greene/StowTown

71. Something Better Mark Dubbeld Family/Independent

72. Let Us Come Together Browders/Dream Big Music

73. I’ve Been To The Cross Isaiah 61/Twevle 21

74. By Grace The Lore Family/Crossroads

75. One Stone Rolled Away Skaggs & Company/Independent

76. Better Felt Than Told Brandon Rowell/Independent

77. He Knows The Way The Pylant Family/Independent

78. Blessings Of Obedience Murray Galloway & Co/Independent

79. Who Is He In Yonder Stall Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

80. I Love To Sing About Amazing Grace 4 Calvary QT/Independent

81. He Said It Is Finished Debra Schultz/Independent

82. He Sat Down Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

83. Singing The Same Song Wanda Osborne/Independent

84. What I Need Today Dave Melton Family/Independent

85. When I Lay My Heavy Burdens Down Purpose/Chapel Valley

86. Go Tell Of The Day/Independent

87. Victory Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

88. I Can’t Thank Him Enough Logan Smith/Independent

89. Child Of The King Shirah Brothers/Independent

90. I Believe God Clearvision/Independent

91. In The Sweet Forever The Littles/Independent

92. I Don’t Regret New Road 2/Chapel Valley

93. It Was The Cross Bruce Sechrest/Independent

94. Who Is Like The Lord Darryl Williams Union/Independent

95. Little Sparrow Virginia Lou/Independent

96. Symphony Of Grace Austin Glover/Independent

97. All Lives Matter To Him PJ Andersen/Independent

98. He’s Got The Victory Siler Family/Independent

99. Hello Mama Michael Booth/StowTown