Congratulations to The Inspirations and The SGN Scoops Top 100 May 2025

|1. My Name’s Already There
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|2. Come On Let’s Go To That Land
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|3. If Not For Christ
|Whisnants/UIA
|4. Can He, Could He And Would He
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|5. God Won’t
|Nelons( Autumn Nelon Streetman)/Daywind
|6. Bigger On The Inside
|Legacy Five/StowTown
|7. I Just Stopped By On My Way Home
|The Kingsmen/Crossroads
|8. I’d Rather Hear Preachin’
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|9. You Can’t Hurry God
|The Perrys/StowTown
|10. That’s What Faith Looks Like
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|11. Sunshine On A Cloudy Day
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|12. Jesus Walked In
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|13. Mercy River
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|14. Life Giving Us Life
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|15. What Are You Waiting For
|Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
|16. Golgotha’s Call
|Bibletones/Independent
|17. You’ll Find Him There
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|18. Old Blind Bartimaeus
|Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
|19. God Has Heard Your Cry
|The Taylors/StowTown
|20. I Remember Lost
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|21. I Left It In The Water
|Southbound/Daywind
|22. No Better Time
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|23. God Has A Way
|Chronicle/Independent
|24. When It’s Gone For Good
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|25. The Hour I First Believed
|Promisedland Qt/StowTown
|26. We Still Believe
|Hyssongs/ARS
|27. Rock Bottom
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|28. Keep Turning Your Eyes On Jesus
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|29. Big Ole Stone
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|30. Message To The World
|The Williamsons/Independent
|31. None But Jesus
|Erwins/StowTown
|32. Love Em’ Where They Are
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|33. Not Today
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|34. Kick Up My Heels And Sing
|The Guardians/Daywind
|35. 2nd Opinions
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|36. He Remembers My Sin No More
|Kramers/StowTown
|37. Everday Saints
|Steve Ladd/ARS/New Day
|38. Glory Up Ahead
|Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
|39. Grateful For The Gospel
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|40. Motel Bible
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|41. More Than You Know
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|42. Things We Cannot Change
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|43. There’s A River
|High Road/Daywind
|44. One Touch From Jesus
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|45. No One Greater
|The Browns/StowTown
|46. The Christ Of The Cross
|Ferguson Family/Independent
|47. Somebody’s Storm
|Fields Of Grace/FMG
|48. Going Home With Jesus (Enoch’s song)
|Michael Combs/Independent
|49. Child Of The King
|
Old Time Preacher’s QT/REAL Southern Gospel Rec
|50. More Than A Hollow Hallelujah
|Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
|51. I Pray About It
|The Shepherds/Independent
|52. A Lovely Tapestry
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|53. The Hour I First Believed
|Justified Qt/Ars
|54. Wait For It
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|55. Barrabas
|Tate Emmons/ARS/New Day
|56. Untainted Blood
|Paul James Sound/Independent
|57. I Can Count On The One
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|58. I Saw Angels Today
|2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
|59. The Ladder
|Freemans/ARS/New Day
|60. Holy Place
|Todd Tilghman/Independent
|61. Beyond The River
|Kenny & Cindy Taylor/Independent
|62. Nothing Greater Than Grace
|Mercys Well/Independent
|63. I Am A Believer
|Troy Burns Family/Independent
|64. Good Ole Gospel Song
|Kelly Garner/Independent
|65. Mercy Came Running
|Lifeline/Independent
|66. Jesus Stay
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|67. Family
|Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
|68. Build An Altar
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|69. Goodness And Mercy
|Lee Park Worship/Vital Records/New Day
|70. Praise
|Taranda Greene/StowTown
|71. Something Better
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Independent
|72. Let Us Come Together
|Browders/Dream Big Music
|73. I’ve Been To The Cross
|Isaiah 61/Twevle 21
|74. By Grace
|The Lore Family/Crossroads
|75. One Stone Rolled Away
|Skaggs & Company/Independent
|76. Better Felt Than Told
|Brandon Rowell/Independent
|77. He Knows The Way
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|78. Blessings Of Obedience
|Murray Galloway & Co/Independent
|79. Who Is He In Yonder Stall
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|80. I Love To Sing About Amazing Grace
|4 Calvary QT/Independent
|81. He Said It Is Finished
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|82. He Sat Down
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|83. Singing The Same Song
|Wanda Osborne/Independent
|84. What I Need Today
|Dave Melton Family/Independent
|85. When I Lay My Heavy Burdens Down
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|86. Go Tell
|Of The Day/Independent
|87. Victory
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|88. I Can’t Thank Him Enough
|Logan Smith/Independent
|89. Child Of The King
|Shirah Brothers/Independent
|90. I Believe God
|Clearvision/Independent
|91. In The Sweet Forever
|The Littles/Independent
|92. I Don’t Regret
|New Road 2/Chapel Valley
|93. It Was The Cross
|Bruce Sechrest/Independent
|94. Who Is Like The Lord
|Darryl Williams Union/Independent
|95. Little Sparrow
|Virginia Lou/Independent
|96. Symphony Of Grace
|Austin Glover/Independent
|97. All Lives Matter To Him
|PJ Andersen/Independent
|98. He’s Got The Victory
|Siler Family/Independent
|99. Hello Mama
|Michael Booth/StowTown
|100. Beyond The Grave
|Big Mo/Independent
Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here
Find Christian TV Here